Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims

You might have heard of thicker rotors, you might also have come across finned rotors. Well now, Galfer is offering both with their new Disc Shark concept.
It differs slightly from something like the 2.3mm TRP rotors or indeed the Ice-Tech rotors from Shimano, but could be said to have traits from both. The new rotors measure just over 2mm (2.05mm by our measurement). Rotors often used to be built to be around 1.8mm width at the braking surface, but in recent years we've seen this increase. This increase is largely to help resist heat build-up, but could also help reduce flex under heavy braking load.
Galfer's rotors go even further by extending the design to include a finned aspect. The added mass of the one-piece rotors should not only help keep the high temperatures at bay but the increased surface area should also act as a heat sink, and also help the rotors lose heat by causing more airflow disruption as the wheel spins.
The pattern of the rotors features a clearing gap that alternates with blocks of 12 smaller holes along with the rotor. These smaller holes should again increase surface area and cooling. Galfer claims this design gives a 30% reduction in operating temperature compared to other high-end discs currently on the market. They also claim that these discs, with the lower running temperatures, could help increase the life of your brake pads by 25-40%.
Galfer also says that the design of the rotor means that less pressure is required in the brake line under the most fatiguing conditions, meaning less effort is required to brake. This, they say, translates into a 5-10% increase in braking power under normal conditions, although they don't stipulate exactly how.
The rotors use a laser-cut pattern that also claimed to benefit from "optimal geometry" to achieve the best possible performance. Any level of flex at the caliper or rotor will lead to a vaguer sensation at the lever. A rotor that handles load better, and is stiffer, should give a more positive feeling and a stronger initial bite to the rider.
The discs have subtle branding and a fitting to discretely hold a magnet for a speed sensor on an e-bike.
The setup has been aided in its development by a raft of the world's fastest racers, including Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Dapréla, and Martin Maes. Galfer says the disc has already helped win World Cups, as well as the rainbow stripes under Myriam Nicole.
Initially, the discs will be available in 180, 203, and 223mm sizes but they'll also eventually be including small rotors for XC riding, too.
The new Disc Shark will be available from June 2022
in the following sizes, weights and prices:
DB0223W2 (ø180 x 2.0mm
- 127 g): €85 + VAT
DB024W (ø203 x 2.0mm
- 174 g): €90 + VAT
DB027W (ø223 x 2.0mm
- 237 g): €95 + VAT
For more infomation please visit Galfer.eu
or GalferUSA.com
Presumably they're compatible with all braking systems?
a set of verniers should probably cost £40-50 to be trustworthy. these look to be the £8 variety.
