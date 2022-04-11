close
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims

Apr 11, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

You might have heard of thicker rotors, you might also have come across finned rotors. Well now, Galfer is offering both with their new Disc Shark concept.

It differs slightly from something like the 2.3mm TRP rotors or indeed the Ice-Tech rotors from Shimano, but could be said to have traits from both. The new rotors measure just over 2mm (2.05mm by our measurement). Rotors often used to be built to be around 1.8mm width at the braking surface, but in recent years we've seen this increase. This increase is largely to help resist heat build-up, but could also help reduce flex under heavy braking load.

The one-piece rotors place an emphasis on heat management.

Galfer's rotors go even further by extending the design to include a finned aspect. The added mass of the one-piece rotors should not only help keep the high temperatures at bay but the increased surface area should also act as a heat sink, and also help the rotors lose heat by causing more airflow disruption as the wheel spins.

The pattern of the rotors features a clearing gap that alternates with blocks of 12 smaller holes along with the rotor. These smaller holes should again increase surface area and cooling. Galfer claims this design gives a 30% reduction in operating temperature compared to other high-end discs currently on the market. They also claim that these discs, with the lower running temperatures, could help increase the life of your brake pads by 25-40%.


Galfer also says that the design of the rotor means that less pressure is required in the brake line under the most fatiguing conditions, meaning less effort is required to brake. This, they say, translates into a 5-10% increase in braking power under normal conditions, although they don't stipulate exactly how.

The rotors use a laser-cut pattern that also claimed to benefit from "optimal geometry" to achieve the best possible performance. Any level of flex at the caliper or rotor will lead to a vaguer sensation at the lever. A rotor that handles load better, and is stiffer, should give a more positive feeling and a stronger initial bite to the rider.

The discs have subtle branding and a fitting to discretely hold a magnet for a speed sensor on an e-bike.

The setup has been aided in its development by a raft of the world's fastest racers, including Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Dapréla, and Martin Maes. Galfer says the disc has already helped win World Cups, as well as the rainbow stripes under Myriam Nicole.

Initially, the discs will be available in 180, 203, and 223mm sizes but they'll also eventually be including small rotors for XC riding, too.

The new Disc Shark will be available from June 2022 in the following sizes, weights and prices:

DB0223W2 (ø180 x 2.0mm - 127 g): €85 + VAT
DB024W (ø203 x 2.0mm - 174 g): €90 + VAT
DB027W (ø223 x 2.0mm - 237 g): €95 + VAT

For more infomation please visit Galfer.eu or GalferUSA.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Brakes Galfer


21 Comments

  • 27 0
 Are the small XC rotors called baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo?
  • 4 0
 Fuck, I couldn't help laughing at work, now I'm fired, you need to be responsible for me
  • 2 0
 @Sephyx: I know a Nigerian prince that could help. Should I send his details?
  • 1 0
 Smaller rotor for xc? Why smaller? they're slower ??
  • 6 0
 Heat management and all that is all well and good but I just want them because they look cool.
  • 5 0
 100€ for a 203 disc? f*ck it, stick to a Magura MDRC for 30€ or my go to Formula Monolitic
  • 6 0
 85-95€, that's fishy.
  • 1 0
 Would these thicker rotors improve in any notable way, the free-throw lever travel in brakes? i.e. the distance the lever has to travel before significant braking occurs?

Presumably they're compatible with all braking systems?
  • 1 0
 if you directly replaced a 1.8mm rotor then yes, a bit as the pistons on the brake would be advanced for a 1.8mm rotor. If you reset the pistons on the brake then no, as they would retract by the same distance from the braking surface. If you are looking to reduce free stroke then a good bleed is a better place to start, then look at potentially overfilling the system or advancing the pistons by pumping the brake with the disk removed, the pads will then rest closer to the disk. beware of the pads rubbing however.
  • 4 0
 Are they manufactured in Finland?
  • 2 0
 Are they compatible with Hayes dominion? Hayes says theirs are 1.95 mm so I suspect they would be. Never tried off brand rotors with them though.
  • 1 0
 looks ace but £$£$£!! I'm running the Hope 2.3mm rotors and having zero issues at half that price. No need for these especially being thinner too. Sorry Galfer. Loving your pads though!!
  • 3 0
 Stop right there, that’s to expensive...
  • 1 0
 The way roadies were getting their chamois in a twist when disks first hit their world, you'd think the shark teeth were on the outside diameter of the rotor
  • 2 0
 Just here to jump the shark (rotor)
  • 2 0
 90 f*cking quid PER ROTOR??? wheeeew lad!
  • 2 0
 Moto Master rotors for MX Bikes are cheaper...
  • 1 0
 Didn’t see in the article what material they are made of but obviously “unobtanium” at that price !!
  • 5 7
 Pinkbike, using CTC, cheaper than china, calipers to measure. Fawk, like those things are accurate. Maybe measure Levy's penis while your at it.
  • 2 1
 LOL. the battery cover is open too!

a set of verniers should probably cost £40-50 to be trustworthy. these look to be the £8 variety.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: I bought a 50€ set from the hardware store and it's a piece of crap, I doubt that the cheapest ones from Aliexpress are worse. It also looks exactly the same.

