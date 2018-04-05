VIDEOS

Must Watch: Gamble - Official Trailer

Apr 5, 2018
by Aaron Bartlett  

GAMBLE - A Mountain Bike Film: Official Trailer Release

Banner for Gamble

Steel City Media and Creative Concept bring you the much anticipated new feature film 'GAMBLE', priding itself on bringing some of Downhill Mountain Biking's most talented and charismatic riders together, outside of the tape, on tracks tailored for madness.

Narrated by the infamous Alan Ford and set to music from the Arctic Monkeys, Boney M, Mint Royale and others, the top dogs of downhill have been united around the table and they ain't here to mess about!

All the players around the table... Things could get loose. Photo Rich Baybutt
Photo: Rich Baybutt

The top dogs of Downhill have been released from the tape and you're about to see what happens when we put them all around a table together... Handpicked from the cream of the crop, these boys know how to hang loose on a bike.

Dust explosions for days in Bariloche
Photo: Steel City Media/Creative Concept

Dust explosions, roost bombs, brown pow... whatever you want to call it, Bariloche in Argentina had a lot of it. The Gamble team has travelled far and wide, scouring the Earth for the best locations that lend themselves to madness.

Everyone s favourite British gangster in the recording booth for Gamble.
Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Gamble is narrated by the one and only Alan Ford (think Lock Stock and Snatch). The gritty British gangster theme carries through the entire film, linking each rider's segment, with a clear nod to Guy Ritchie's classic movies. If you enjoyed the character "Bricktop" and you like mountain biking, this is definitely the bike film for you!

With the chips well and truly on the table, GAMBLE is about to go all in. Stick 50p in any of this lot and watch them go...

Featuring:

Greg Minnaar
Josh Bryceland
Steve Peat
Loic Bruni
Brook Macdonald
Sam Blenkinsop
Connor Fearon
Mark Wallace
Finn Iles
Phil Atwill
Craig Evans

We're ready to show our hand on iTunes, Google Play, Vimeo on demand and other download platforms from May 15th, but in the meantime, don't muck about and get yourselves over to gamblefilm.com for more details.

To pre-order, the film follow this link (iTunes pre-order available at a later date).

It's been a pleasure ladies and gents.

#GAMBLEfilm

Who has our back :

Santa Cruz Bicycles
Maxxis Tyres
Fox Racing
ENVE Composites
Marsh Guard
Freeride Madeira

Loic hitting a dusty corner at the bottom of the Freeride Madeira built Gamble Line high above Funchal. Photo Loic Bruni
Photo: Duncan Philpott

Loic pushes up for the first time to ride his custom built Gamble Line... Photo Duncan Philpott
Photo: Duncan Philpott

Throughout the year we've been treated to some truly incredible locations for mountain bike riding. Madeira was no exception. With an entirely custom Downhill track crafted by Nikki Whiles and the amazing Freeride Madeira crew, Loic Bruni's segment is one to look out for.

Phil pulling up into the unknown at his custom Malaka Line built specially for Gamble. Photo Boris Beyer
Photo: Boris Beyer

Phil Atwill is a man on a mission. His raw style was the perfect addition to Gamble and he made sure to keep a few aces up his sleeves when we travelled to Greece to film his segment. Another custom built track for the movie, deep in the hills of Central Greece.

Josh absolutely railing the corners in Ponte de Lima. Photo Duncan Philpott
Photo: Duncan Philpott

Josh Bryceland back on a Downhill bike. We all love seeing the Rat jibbing his way through the forest on his trail bike, but seeing him swing his leg back over the big bike is a sure highlight in our opinion.

The King of the f king North Steve Peat on his custom built Gamble track. Photo Duncan Philpott
Photo: Duncan Philpott

The King of the North. The top dog at the table. Steve Peat may be retired from racing but he's still ready to go all in when it matters. The people's champ shows the young guns a thing or two in his segment, with another custom Gamble line built in the heart of his home city of Sheffield, UK.

Epic light and trails at BC s incredible Retallack Resort. Photo Boris Beyer
Photo: Boris Beyer

The Ozzie wild man gives us a decisive tutorial in cornering out in the wild parts of British Columbia. Retallack lived up to it's incredible reputation as a mecca for Mountain Biking and had us mining for nugs all week. Roost fries for breakfast and loam burgers for lunch. Take us back.

How hard can it really be Photo Dan Hearn
Photo: Dan Hearn

Finn Iles is the young gun of the group, setting his sights on some of the older and wiser players at the table. His segment in Pila is a hark back to some of the classic bike films of the 2000s. Here he is brushing up on some of his "pan and zoom" filming techniques for Instagram between runs (don't worry, only his riding made it into the actual film).

The King of the f king North Steve Peat on his custom built Gamble track. Photo Duncan Philpott
Photo: Duncan Philpott

Old school. New school. F**k the school.

#GAMBLEfilm
Released 15th May 2018 on iTunes, Google Play, Vimeo on Demand and other popular download platforms
Pre-order here: http://radi.al/GAMBLE

MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc @ENVE @marshguard @freeridemadeira


61 Comments

  • + 100
 I cannot believe you guys got Brick Top to narrate! So fired up to see this wizardry.
  • + 20
 Do you know what nemesis means?
  • + 54
 @G-SpotDavid: A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by a horrible c*nt... me.
  • + 5
 @scottsecco: What a line
  • + 9
 In the quiet words of Virgin Mary... come again?
  • + 1
 Madnesss I totally freaking luv it!!
  • + 4
 Sweet. Feed' em to the pigs Errol hehe
  • + 1
 It can get you in a lot of trouble, thinking, Errol, I shouldn't do so much of it.
  • + 3
 Take your tougne out my asshole
  • + 2
 @scottsecco: non for me. Im sweet enough.
  • + 55
 Old School, New School, Fuck the School
  • + 27
 No thanks Turkish. I’m sweet enough.
  • + 11
 if I throw a dog a bone, I don't want to know if it tastes good or not.
  • + 16
 You’re on thin ice my pedegree chums, and I’ll be underneath it when it breaks
  • + 12
 This looks set to be the best MTB film ever. Please dont flood it with super slow-mo like Deathgrip, just to make it twice as long as it should be. Rather have a 30 min blast than a 60 min drag.
  • + 2
 So true. No-mo on the slo-mo with slow rap crap. Fast paced with heavy hitting music is where it's at! This film looks sic!
  • + 1
 Totally agree. There was some amazing riding in Deathgrip but it felt very stylised, a bit samey and actually left me a bit cold.
  • + 2
 @mindmap3: No doubting the amazement of it all. Still honestly cant stop begrudging paying £14 to stream it on release though. I felt a reach around would of softened the blow.
  • + 13
 old school shows peaty...new school shows bruni...f*ck THE SCHOOL..shows josh brycland Big Grin epic shit is epic
  • + 13
 well that just looks pretty damned cool!
  • + 2
 pretty neat title , and convenient , mr Scott ; )
  • + 10
 This looks like curry to a pisshead
  • + 7
 Oh Jesus . . . . it's too early in the year to have a video of the year
  • + 4
 Nope.
  • + 5
 I first clicked thinking this was the new Scott Gambler debut but instead found something even better.
  • + 5
 DVD release pleeeeeeeease!!!!
  • + 1
 Same here. Would love to see this on tv without any computer hassle.
  • + 5
 @vinay: you dont have smartv?
  • + 2
 @Asmodai: 2003 called they want their DVD player back...
  • + 1
 I appreciate what they have been doing with the style and slo mo stuff, but I like the change of pace. The trailers soundtrack and attitude got me excited in all the right ways...time to go shred nao
  • + 3
 #GAMBLEfilm, Not been so hyped for a MTB since back in the NWD days! This looks epic. Whys it not May yet???
  • + 1
 Hey Google, how can we get this thing to orbit faster around the sun?
  • + 3
 Came here for the Snatch quotes .... was NOT disappointed.
  • + 1
 looks friggin awesome, just in time to buy it as a b-day present for myself!
  • + 0
 IM IN THE MIDDLE OF MAKING A MTB FILM CALLED 'STRIP'. TOP RIDERS IN THE BUSINESS RUN A HIGH WND STRIP CLUB, BLOW COKE OFF OF STRIPPERS, AND RIDE THE STEEPEST LINES
  • + 1
 Never blow when you're supposed to suck.
  • + 2
 Can't wait til this ends up on Netflix after 6 months
  • + 1
 Looks like a cool film. Didn't see a lot of slow mo which is so nice for a change. F$ck!ng slow no
  • + 2
 Has Peaty gone into pig farming?
  • + 2
 You need at least sixteen pigs to finish the job in one sitting, so be wary of any man who keeps a pig farm.
  • + 1
 gonna be playing that music every time from now on while getting ready and stepping out for a ride, THAT WAS SO SICK!
  • + 1
 omg stop I can only get so erect
  • + 1
 Feature Ratboy as Winston at 0:58
  • + 1
 Holy Shit yes!! And Brick Top narration?? Brilliant!
  • + 1
 Sweeeeeeeeeeet! Is there gonna be a DVD version? I'm old school ...
  • + 1
 I'm quite confident this is gonna be a piece of art
  • + 1
 SNATCH! amazing movie!! a must watch
  • + 1
 This looks nothing short of brilliant!
  • + 1
 Well not giving my bank details on net paypal please!
  • + 1
 Vimeo has paypal - but if it makes a difference, your bank also stores your data online Wink
  • + 1
 waiting to see this movie be like Helmet
  • + 2
 Proper fucked
  • + 1
 Story telling! Bike movies are about to step it up!
  • + 1
 Awesome!,,,
  • + 1
 Uh Auhwesome
  • + 1
 Oh hell yes
  • + 1
 Take my $$$$!
  • + 0
 That look so sick!!! #GAMBLEfilm
  • - 2
 Seems like just another DH video, Seems to me that Mr. Peat is getting bore and misses racing.
  • + 1
 Yeah he sure looks bored doesn't he? Not at all.

Also, he's still racing just not in the world cups. He just won a dual slalom...
  • + 0
 jizz.in.my.pants

Post a Comment



