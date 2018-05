Video: Gamble Film - Available Now

Greg Minnaar having fun at Dark Fest 2018. Photo by Duncan Philpott.

A small selection of the crew that made Gamble happen, Madeira Island.

This Isn't your average bike film. Phil Atwill by Boris Beyer.

It was an honour to work with such a legend. As a bonus he didn't feed us to his pigs. Alan Ford by Aaron Bartlett.

Skyline Queenstown went above and beyond for the animal that is Brook Macdonald. Photo by Callum Wood.

Leaving a legacy out on Madeira island with Loic Bruni and the Freeride Madeira crew. Who's heading out to ride it?

A breakout performance from Finn Iles. Fast, fun and full of humour. Photo by Dan Hearn.

Sam Blenkinsop

Brook Macdonald

Josh Bryceland

Craig Evans

Phil Atwill

Loic Bruni

Finn Illes

Connor Fearon

Mark Wallace

Greg Minnaar

And the King of the fackin' North, Steve Peat.



The hype train has reached its final destination for the highly anticipated Gamble Film - Now Available to purchase worldwide on iTunes . Gamble Film is also available on Google Play and Vimeo on Demand Steel City Media and Creative Concept bring you the much anticipated new feature film Gamble, uniting some of downhill mountain bike racing's most talented and charismatic riders and releasing them from the confines of the tape.It's been one hell of a journey, but we're stoked to finally release this thing into the wild to hopefully inspire you all to grab your bike, head outside and keep things loud, fast and fun.Narrated by the infamous Alan Ford fromand, the top dogs of downhill have been united around the table and they ain’t here to mess about.Filmed across the World in locations such as Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa and featuring a powerhouse lineup including Greg Minnaar, Josh Bryceland, Steve Peat, Loic Bruni and more, this mob of reprobates are not afraid to make some noise.With the chips well and truly on the table, get ready to go all in with raw speed, a heavy hitting soundtrack and virgin locations. Gamble is tailored for madness.Produced by Creative Concept and Steel City Media , in association with Santa Cruz Bicycles and Maxxis Tires Further support provided by Fox Head Clothing Marsh Guard and Freeride Madeira Starring: Google Play and Vimeo on Demand