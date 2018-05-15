VIDEOS

Video: Gamble Film - Available Now

May 15, 2018
by Joe Bowman  

The hype train has reached its final destination for the highly anticipated Gamble Film - Now Available to purchase worldwide on iTunes. Gamble Film is also available on Google Play and Vimeo on Demand.

Photo by Duncan Philpott
Greg Minnaar having fun at Dark Fest 2018. Photo by Duncan Philpott.

Steel City Media and Creative Concept bring you the much anticipated new feature film Gamble, uniting some of downhill mountain bike racing's most talented and charismatic riders and releasing them from the confines of the tape.


Photo by Duncan Philpott
A small selection of the crew that made Gamble happen, Madeira Island.

It's been one hell of a journey, but we're stoked to finally release this thing into the wild to hopefully inspire you all to grab your bike, head outside and keep things loud, fast and fun.

Photo by Boris Beyer
This Isn't your average bike film. Phil Atwill by Boris Beyer.

Narrated by the infamous Alan Ford from Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the top dogs of downhill have been united around the table and they ain’t here to mess about.

Photo by Aaron Bartlett
It was an honour to work with such a legend. As a bonus he didn't feed us to his pigs. Alan Ford by Aaron Bartlett.

Filmed across the World in locations such as Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa and featuring a powerhouse lineup including Greg Minnaar, Josh Bryceland, Steve Peat, Loic Bruni and more, this mob of reprobates are not afraid to make some noise.

Photo by Callum Wood
Skyline Queenstown went above and beyond for the animal that is Brook Macdonald. Photo by Callum Wood.

With the chips well and truly on the table, get ready to go all in with raw speed, a heavy hitting soundtrack and virgin locations. Gamble is tailored for madness.

On set For GAMBLE Film
Leaving a legacy out on Madeira island with Loic Bruni and the Freeride Madeira crew. Who's heading out to ride it?

Produced by Creative Concept and Steel City Media, in association with Santa Cruz Bicycles and Maxxis Tires.

Further support provided by Fox Head Clothing, ENVE Composites, Marsh Guard and Freeride Madeira.

Photo by Dan Hearn
A breakout performance from Finn Iles. Fast, fun and full of humour. Photo by Dan Hearn.


Starring:

Sam Blenkinsop
Brook Macdonald
Josh Bryceland
Craig Evans
Phil Atwill
Loic Bruni
Finn Illes
Connor Fearon
Mark Wallace
Greg Minnaar
And the King of the fackin' North, Steve Peat.


Photo by Duncan Philpott
"The King of the Facking North"

AVAILABLE NOW on iTunes, Google Play and Vimeo on Demand.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 I roulette like the sound of this.

Post a Comment



