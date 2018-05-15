Video: Gamble Film - Available Now

The hype train has reached its final destination for the highly anticipated Gamble Film - Now Available to purchase worldwide on iTunes
. Gamble Film is also available on Google Play
and Vimeo on Demand
.
Steel City Media and Creative Concept bring you the much anticipated new feature film Gamble, uniting some of downhill mountain bike racing's most talented and charismatic riders and releasing them from the confines of the tape.
It's been one hell of a journey, but we're stoked to finally release this thing into the wild to hopefully inspire you all to grab your bike, head outside and keep things loud, fast and fun.
Narrated by the infamous Alan Ford from Snatch
and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
, the top dogs of downhill have been united around the table and they ain’t here to mess about.
Filmed across the World in locations such as Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa and featuring a powerhouse lineup including Greg Minnaar, Josh Bryceland, Steve Peat, Loic Bruni and more, this mob of reprobates are not afraid to make some noise.
With the chips well and truly on the table, get ready to go all in with raw speed, a heavy hitting soundtrack and virgin locations. Gamble is tailored for madness.
Produced by Creative Concept
and Steel City Media
, in association with Santa Cruz Bicycles
and Maxxis Tires
.
Further support provided by Fox Head Clothing
, ENVE Composites
, Marsh Guard
and Freeride Madeira
.
Starring:
AVAILABLE NOW on iTunes
Sam Blenkinsop
Brook Macdonald
Josh Bryceland
Craig Evans
Phil Atwill
Loic Bruni
Finn Illes
Connor Fearon
Mark Wallace
Greg Minnaar
And the King of the fackin' North, Steve Peat.
, Google Play
and Vimeo on Demand
.
