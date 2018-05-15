Video: Gamble Film - Available Now

Greg Minnaar having fun at Dark Fest 2018. Photo by Duncan Philpott.

A small selection of the crew that made Gamble happen, Madeira Island.

This Isn't your average bike film. Phil Atwill by Boris Beyer.

It was an honour to work with such a legend. As a bonus he didn't feed us to his pigs. Alan Ford by Aaron Bartlett.

Skyline Queenstown went above and beyond for the animal that is Brook Macdonald. Photo by Callum Wood.

Leaving a legacy out on Madeira island with Loic Bruni and the Freeride Madeira crew. Who's heading out to ride it?

A breakout performance from Finn Iles. Fast, fun and full of humour. Photo by Dan Hearn.

Sam Blenkinsop

Brook Macdonald

Josh Bryceland

Craig Evans

Phil Atwill

Loic Bruni

Finn Illes

Connor Fearon

Mark Wallace

Greg Minnaar

And the King of the fackin' North, Steve Peat.

