Built Different - Pinkbike Racing EP3

Aug 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We all know that the level at world cups is high, but how high? Promising young racers with enormous talent have just two years in the junior category to learn their craft. After returning from a severe shoulder injury, will Pinkbike Racing's Jackson Connelly be able to leave his mark and show just what he's capable of on mountain biking's biggest stage before graduating to race against the elite field?

Photo by Jack Tennyson

Photo by Ross Bell


Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available here. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team.


Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Öhlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing


A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!


Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.


To catch up on more Pinkbike Racing content, click here.


5 Comments

  • 5 1
 Finally!
  • 2 1
 it will be 2024 before this full seasons series drops
  • 2 0
 That or the Grim Donut[sic] video...
  • 1 0
 Cathro should be on the grim donut for the last race this season. Then we get all the content we all want all in one mega edit
  • 1 0
 Is there going to be a 'where to watch world champs' article coming?





