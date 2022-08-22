Built Different - Pinkbike Racing EP3

We all know that the level at world cups is high, but how high? Promising young racers with enormous talent have just two years in the junior category to learn their craft. After returning from a severe shoulder injury, will Pinkbike Racing's Jackson Connelly be able to leave his mark and show just what he's capable of on mountain biking's biggest stage before graduating to race against the elite field?
