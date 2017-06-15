Game Time: The Mitch Ropelato Interview

You put on quite a show in Rotorua at the Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style, throwing down a HUGE front flip when you were up against Adrien Loron. Where did that come from?!

That was a bold game-time decision.

So thanks to Greg Watts for that one then?

You ended up coming in third in that event. How did it feel to kick off the season with a podium finish at the first Crankworx stop of the year?

Coming in with a strong start in Rotorua, does that add some fuel to the fire and really push you to focus on the King of Crankworx title this year?

The race for King of Crankworx has really intensified over the years. Obviously now we have four stops and the prize at the end is pretty huge. But you won in 2011 before it was at this scale. Does the race feel different to you now?

You’ve had a long history of success in Crankworx Pump Track and Dual Slalom, and then we’ve seen you come out with some strong finishes in Dual Speed & Style events recently. What do you think it is about DS&S that fits with your riding style?

After your performance in Rotorua, is it a discipline you’ll start practicing for, specifically? How do you prepare for something like Dual Speed & Style?

The last one I did was at Aptos Dirt Jump Jam probably six or seven years ago. I don’t think I’ve done one on a bike since then. Maybe into a foam pit every now and again, like, once every blue moon, but I’ve never landed one to dirt on a mountain bike. But Greg [Watts] knew I had it, so he just kept yelling “Front flip! Front flip!” every run, and I was like, “There’s no way. I’m clipped in. It’s not happening.” And then I just flipped in that one corner and I was like, “Well, I’ve got one trick in my bag that I could do, possibly, and land it, and maybe get enough points to beat Adrien.” So I went for the front flip.The best part was that it was so unplanned. I didn’t have any time to think about it, so it just played out perfect. I think if I’d been thinking about it in the start gate I probably would have messed it up. But since I had two turns to really figure out what I was doing, I just remembered in my head, “Pull back, hit the brakes, pull your knees through, and you’re good.” As soon as you see the landing you know you’re good, because you can bow out if you’re going to over-rotate it. Under-rotation is the scariest because you just look at blue sky and the next thing you know you’re, like, looping out and like “Oh, crap.” So I was just looking for the landing the whole way and just making sure I knew where I was in the rotation.Yeah, we can give it to Greg.That was pretty cool. I was pretty happy, ‘cause last year I wasn’t able to compete ‘cause I tore my ACL and MCL and meniscus. I was two months out of surgery when last year [Crankworx Whistler] happened, so, just to get any points was sweet this year. Last year I had no points, and then I think I ended up in fifth by the end of the year, just from getting points in Whistler.Yeah, I think that’s the game plan. It was just weird competing at Rotorua. I did the enduro in 2014 but I’ve never done any of the other events there, so this year was definitely a learning experience.Yeah. I mean then, everyone was still fast, but there wasn’t anybody studying courses. It was like, we all just showed up and went as fast as we could. But now there’s Adrien and them, kind of taking it to the next level, and really focussing and training for each course. So you have to put a little more work into it. Not that it wasn’t hard before. The events were really hard. I was still going up against Kyle [Strait] and Mick Hannah and Gee Atherton and all them for Dual Slalom, but it wasn’t like their whole year they were just training for that. Whereas now, people are actually training for Crankworx. It’s more like World Cup now. For some people, that’s their main focus, to win Crankworx races.I actually don’t think any of it suits my riding style. I’ve got tricks, and I can go fast, but I don’t really like mixing them that much. That race is a bit hectic for me. I really struggle with it. So when I do a good finish, it’s pretty cool. But it’s hard to tell your head to go as fast as you can, then slow down for a jump to be able to spin it or flip it or do whatever you need to do over it. It’s actually a really, really hard event to do.Naw, I don’t really. Those 360’s I do, generally, I have pretty down. I guess you just go to your trick bag and reach in for tricks you’re comfortable doing and can do fast and consistently. There probably are dudes practicing and training and doing threes and stuff to make sure they have ‘em down, but generally I’ll just go to the skate park and just hang out, or ride a set of dirt jumps and do my normal 3’s I can do through a set. I’ve got 360’s pretty unlocked, so that’s probably my go-to trick, then knack-knacks for rounds when I’m with really, really fast racers.