Game Time: The Mitch Ropelato Interview

You put on quite a show in Rotorua at the Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style, throwing down a HUGE front flip when you were up against Adrien Loron. Where did that come from?!
The last one I did was at Aptos Dirt Jump Jam probably six or seven years ago. I don’t think I’ve done one on a bike since then. Maybe into a foam pit every now and again, like, once every blue moon, but I’ve never landed one to dirt on a mountain bike. But Greg [Watts] knew I had it, so he just kept yelling “Front flip! Front flip!” every run, and I was like, “There’s no way. I’m clipped in. It’s not happening.” And then I just flipped in that one corner and I was like, “Well, I’ve got one trick in my bag that I could do, possibly, and land it, and maybe get enough points to beat Adrien.” So I went for the front flip. That was a bold game-time decision.
The best part was that it was so unplanned. I didn’t have any time to think about it, so it just played out perfect. I think if I’d been thinking about it in the start gate I probably would have messed it up. But since I had two turns to really figure out what I was doing, I just remembered in my head, “Pull back, hit the brakes, pull your knees through, and you’re good.” As soon as you see the landing you know you’re good, because you can bow out if you’re going to over-rotate it. Under-rotation is the scariest because you just look at blue sky and the next thing you know you’re, like, looping out and like “Oh, crap.” So I was just looking for the landing the whole way and just making sure I knew where I was in the rotation. So thanks to Greg Watts for that one then?
Yeah, we can give it to Greg. You ended up coming in third in that event. How did it feel to kick off the season with a podium finish at the first Crankworx stop of the year?
That was pretty cool. I was pretty happy, ‘cause last year I wasn’t able to compete ‘cause I tore my ACL and MCL and meniscus. I was two months out of surgery when last year [Crankworx Whistler] happened, so, just to get any points was sweet this year. Last year I had no points, and then I think I ended up in fifth by the end of the year, just from getting points in Whistler. Coming in with a strong start in Rotorua, does that add some fuel to the fire and really push you to focus on the King of Crankworx title this year?
Yeah, I think that’s the game plan. It was just weird competing at Rotorua. I did the enduro in 2014 but I’ve never done any of the other events there, so this year was definitely a learning experience. The race for King of Crankworx has really intensified over the years. Obviously now we have four stops and the prize at the end is pretty huge. But you won in 2011 before it was at this scale. Does the race feel different to you now?
Yeah. I mean then, everyone was still fast, but there wasn’t anybody studying courses. It was like, we all just showed up and went as fast as we could. But now there’s Adrien and them, kind of taking it to the next level, and really focussing and training for each course. So you have to put a little more work into it. Not that it wasn’t hard before. The events were really hard. I was still going up against Kyle [Strait] and Mick Hannah and Gee Atherton and all them for Dual Slalom, but it wasn’t like their whole year they were just training for that. Whereas now, people are actually training for Crankworx. It’s more like World Cup now. For some people, that’s their main focus, to win Crankworx races. You’ve had a long history of success in Crankworx Pump Track and Dual Slalom, and then we’ve seen you come out with some strong finishes in Dual Speed & Style events recently. What do you think it is about DS&S that fits with your riding style?
I actually don’t think any of it suits my riding style. I’ve got tricks, and I can go fast, but I don’t really like mixing them that much. That race is a bit hectic for me. I really struggle with it. So when I do a good finish, it’s pretty cool. But it’s hard to tell your head to go as fast as you can, then slow down for a jump to be able to spin it or flip it or do whatever you need to do over it. It’s actually a really, really hard event to do. After your performance in Rotorua, is it a discipline you’ll start practicing for, specifically? How do you prepare for something like Dual Speed & Style?
Naw, I don’t really. Those 360’s I do, generally, I have pretty down. I guess you just go to your trick bag and reach in for tricks you’re comfortable doing and can do fast and consistently. There probably are dudes practicing and training and doing threes and stuff to make sure they have ‘em down, but generally I’ll just go to the skate park and just hang out, or ride a set of dirt jumps and do my normal 3’s I can do through a set. I’ve got 360’s pretty unlocked, so that’s probably my go-to trick, then knack-knacks for rounds when I’m with really, really fast racers.
Do you think we’ll see that front flip again??
I don’t know if we’ll see another one of those this year. The jump was just too perfect. They built that jump so nice. Everything just felt good about that jump, so we’ll see how the next few courses pan out, but I think we’ll just keep it to more basic tricks from here on out. Tell us about the bike you'll be riding in the Crankworx Les Gets Speed and Style.
Santa Cruz 5010
Frame Size: Medium
Bar width: 760mm
Grips: Sensus Lites
Stem: Truvativ 50mm
Weight: 25lbs
Suspension setup: Rockshox Pike 130mm / Rockshox Monarch Plus
Pedals: Deity T-Mac's
Wheel size: 650b
Carbon vs. aluminium wheels: Carbon Roval Wheels
Brakes: Guide Ultimate
Air vs. coil suspension: Air front and rear
Number of tokens in air springs: 3
Gearing: XO Dh 7speed
Tyres: Specialized Grid Butcher front tire/ Specialized Grid Ground Control rear tire
Tyre pressures: 30/33Anything else we should know?
Nothing too special on my bike. You can pretty much buy my bike as is off the showroom floor. Other than the Allen Cooke Special one-off paint job. Let’s talk a bit about your backstory. You’ve been involved in racing Crankworx for quite a number of years now. Have there been any standout moments for you?
I think probably the first gold medal. I was pretty young. I think I was, 17, maybe 18. I went against a lot of fast racers, and I was young, upcoming, trying to prove myself. To be able to beat some of the fast racers, or just even hang with them on a course, was pretty cool to me. I proved to myself I could race bikes with those top level athletes. It helped me build a good foundation to let me know that if I train and work hard, I can run with the big dogs. Last year in the race for King, you put on a big charge in Whistler, ending up in fifth overall for the season, with nearly all of your points coming from the final stop. What did you tell yourself going in to Whistler? Were you telling yourself, “OK, it’s go-time. I’m going to do as many events as I can and get as many points as I can,” or were you more concentrating on the fact that you were healthy and just going out to have fun?
Definitely a bit of both. I was like, “Alright, maybe I can make a run for this.” But I crashed in Garbo and that pretty much did my chances in. I had to be top five in every event, and as soon as I crashed, I didn’t give up on winning events, but I pretty much gave up on winning the King of Crankworx. I still tried to put down solid race runs in all my events. There was some great discussion in the Pinkbike comments of the SRAM Steps to the Top video that featured you last year. Many people commented on what a great attitude you seem to have. One person said: “We all need to be a little more like Mitch. High five, have fun, live life.” Is that pretty accurate? What would you say is your modus operandi when it comes to riding bikes?
Yeah, that’s pretty accurate. The main reason I race at this top level is mostly because I wanna go ride all the sick courses. I do like winning, and whenever I get in the start gate, people should know I’m there to win. I’m not there for second place. But at the same time, I’m just there to ride my bike at the end of the day. If I never win a race again, I’d still be fine with it, as long as I got to ride my bike every day. That’s generally my attitude going it to something. I just want to go there and have fun, hang out with all my friends, meet new people, and do cool stuff.
Watch Mitch take on Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed & Style LIVE on crankworx.com.
Thursday, June 15 - 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 15 - 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 16 - 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST
