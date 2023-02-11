Video: Gamux Announces 2023 Race Program

! EMBARGO UNTILL 8th Feb. 2023 12:00PM CET-Zürich / 03:00 AM PST !

Of course, this is only possible if you have partnered with people and companies who share our approach to learning and improvement. Therefore we are proud to continue and extend all our partnerships for the 2023 season. We look forward to continuing our quest for improvement with the Hayes Group, all our other partners and friends.

In 2023, our fans can expect an enhanced experience as we will provide an inside perspective into what goes on behind the curtains of a world cup team. Expect to get unfiltered insides into our work with our partners and athletes as we strive to improve our race bikes, riding and team performance.

Besides expanding our existing partnerships, we are excited to welcome Gates Carbon Drive to our roster of strategic partners. Their belt drive system will complete our unique approach to drivetrain performance.

On the rider front, we are stoked to extend our partnership with Lino Lehman for 2023 and beyond. Lino has taken immense strides during his first full Worldcup season, has developed as an athlete, and has become an integral contributor to the team's development.

For 2023 and beyond, U17 sensation Mike Huter will join Lino on the team. After a rough start into his last U17 season, Mike has shown that he is a very talented young gentleman, an incredibly hard worker and a mature athlete. After graduating from the Gamux Youth program in 2022, we are looking to build on his U17 successes and have a fun first year together in the Junior category.

Continuing our work from 2022, Gamux Factory Racing looks to evolve its program into the 2023 season.2022 was set up as a learning year. With a new bike, new riders and new components, the team always knew that it was going to be a tough year.But in a typical GAMUX manner, when things got tough, the team pushed through and came out on the other side a better group of individuals.We are already hyped for the beginning of the 2023 World Cup season at our home race in Lenzerheide. Until then, we will be working flat out to come out the gate swinging and kick off this year's campaign strong.Cheers, and see you at the racesGAMUX FACTORY RACING