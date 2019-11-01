Gamux Announces a New Range of 3D-Printed Components

PRESS RELEASE: Gamux

Andreas Kolb testing protoype equipment back in October. Picture by Sebastian Sternemann



Garmin Top Cap



Top cap with integrated garmin-holder. Manufactured with additive manufacturing technology, it's not only light & strong but also holds your device in an ergonomic position that is easy to view. Ideal for cross county to enduro riding, for single crown mtb forks with conventional stem configuration



Garmin Top Cap DH



Top cap with integrated Garmin-holder. Like its brother, the Gamux Garmin top cap DH, it is manufactured with additive manufacturing technology. This DH Edition is angled at 15 degrees so that your device fits neatly behind your direct mount stem. Ideal for double crown forks with direct mount stems



Sterrer Tube Spacer Light



The Gamux Steerer Tube Spacer Light is the ultimate lightweight spacer. With only 1.75g (10mm), it's probably the lightest spacer in the world, even lighter than its carbon counterparts. With unique looks, they make your bike an eye catcher



Sterrer Tube Spacer



The Gamux Steerer Tube Spacer combines durability and lightness in a perfect symbiosis. Available in almost every possible size, they enable a super clean looking cockpit setup. The Spacer is an eye catcher and gives something unique to your bike.



Spring Spacer



The Gamux Spring Spacer does not only hold your spring in place. The rumours tell that it even reduces vibrations and quiets down that annoying rattling noise. It lets your suspension work quieter and free from added drag. Furthermore, it does just look gorgeous.



Custom Products



If you wish to have something special and unique, you are now able to join our Gamux Custom Product program. From putting your name on an existing product, up to developing your own special part, we can offer everything to you. Our design and engineering team will advise you on the possibilities. We also offer a “white label service” for B2B customers.



Cheers and happy shredding!

Your Gamux Team