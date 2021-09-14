Gamux Reveal Updated Prototype Machined Gearbox DH Bike

Sep 14, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

You may have seen our earlier article detailing Gamux's efforts as they test and refine their prototype CNC machined gearbox downhill bike over the course of the season.

Since the Les Gets World Cup at the start of July, the team has been very busy. They set to work to make the most of an extensive testing period that concluded at the french round to fine-tune their prototype downhill bike. The outcome of this period was a desire to change the rear end of the bike and try and refine the kinematics to achieve the stiffness and ride feel they wanted.


The result is the new prototype. This bike, they say, manages to realise a lot of the changes they established needed to be made during testing. Once built up, they received this model two weeks prior to the Lenzerheide World Cup. This is the last prototype. The prototype is "98%" of what the production bike will be. The pre-order slots are open via their website and available for a small deposit.

There will be some minor alterations in terms of fine-tuning aesthetic changes for the production run. The final bike will be slightly less angular and will feature a new symmetrical rear end.

The new single-pivot setup.

The frame kinematics and frame stiffness will largely be the same, and the production bike will feature changeable dropouts so the rider can choose between three different chainstay lengths. The production bike will also feature flip-chips to change the leverage curve to optimize it for air or coil suspension. The frames will also come with headset adjustment cups to give the rider options of plus or minus 5 or 10mm and a zero offset option.

A large difference since the model in Les Gets is the change from a four-bar to a linkage-driven single pivot. This was mainly done to achieve better stiffness in the front triangle while also saving nearly a kilo in weight. They also hope to remove another 600-800 grams with the production model.

The Gamux is nothing if not slightly unconventional, even if it does come in a sleek alloy package.

Down and up, or up and down. Either way, this is a great solution to the grip shift on other Pinion-equipped bikes.

The bike uses a Pinion gearbox to keep the weight low and remove any vulnerable componentry such as rear derailleurs. It features an interesting two-paddle system for gear changes, which is one of the neater gearbox shifting solutions to date and far outdoes the grip shift you may well associate with Pinion. Gamux also feels that the Pinion gearbox offers lots of reliability that couldn't be achieved with standard gearing.

In terms of production, the bike is available for pre-order which will conclude in October. They are aiming for delivery in February. In terms of build kits, there is the option of frame only, as well potentially both Manitou and Ohlins setups.

22 Comments

  • 15 1
 Bring back the Honda RN1.
  • 3 7
flag alis66 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yes one natural and one e-bike. Integrated gearbox and motor done right with all modern fixins.
  • 8 3
 I still want to see how torsionally rigid that frame is. I-beams are not typically good with torsion.
  • 2 3
 everything breaks down with torsion.. steel, carbon, aluminum alloy.. They build bridges out of I beams for a reason and they do get a lot of twisting from the winds.. not disagreeing with you, but this is not that bad looking of a frame, and nice to see some fresh ideas
  • 2 0
 @omie99: it could be (and probably is) totally fine. I designed/engineered heavy duty trailers for the better part of a decade, with lots of weird offset loads. It has nothing to do with the material and all to do with the fact that I-beams twist like crazy compared to a comparably sized/weight boxed section.
  • 2 0
 @omie99: bridges are not 2D structures like the front triangle of a bike.
  • 2 0
 The Dorado absorbs the torsion first.
  • 3 2
 @Henry Quinney Have you used the gripshift on a pinion? Not saying that this trigger paddle is good/bad/otherwise but the gripshift on the pinion is very good. I prefer it over trigger any day after 4 years use...
  • 2 0
 Enough of your logic and real-world experience, sir. This is the Pinkbike comments.
  • 3 0
 I anticipate that lower front chain guide / tensioner setup is gonna get the shit kicked out of it.
  • 2 0
 I'm certain this is a dumb question, but how much do you need to change gears on a downhill bike anyway?
  • 6 5
 I know you guys are gonna love it but I think it's hideous. Not a hater, just representing the viewpoint.
  • 2 0
 front triangle fabricated by Ifor Williams Trailers
  • 1 0
 LOVE the 'I-Beam' frame - but I'd prefer an Effigear drivetrain... >.>
  • 1 0
 first frame with external routing looks kinda neat in a weird way
  • 1 0
 seriously considering this if I can afford it obviously
  • 1 0
 You can store all your energy bars in the i-beam downtube - handy!
  • 1 0
 *downbeam
  • 1 0
 Don't forget about the top tube storage solution as well, TWAT Razz
  • 2 0
 Needs to be wireless.
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah...I like I-beam construction...that thing is badass
  • 1 0
 Purdy!

