Gamux Reveal Updated Prototype Machined Gearbox DH Bike

You may have seen our earlier article detailing Gamux's efforts as they test and refine their prototype CNC machined gearbox downhill
bike over the course of the season.
Since the Les Gets World Cup at the start of July, the team has been very busy. They set to work to make the most of an extensive testing period that concluded at the french round to fine-tune their prototype downhill bike. The outcome of this period was a desire to change the rear end of the bike and try and refine the kinematics to achieve the stiffness and ride feel they wanted.
The result is the new prototype. This bike, they say, manages to realise a lot of the changes they established needed to be made during testing. Once built up, they received this model two weeks prior to the Lenzerheide World Cup. This is the last prototype. The prototype is "98%" of what the production bike will be. The pre-order slots are open via their website
and available for a small deposit.
There will be some minor alterations in terms of fine-tuning aesthetic changes for the production run. The final bike will be slightly less angular and will feature a new symmetrical rear end.
The frame kinematics and frame stiffness will largely be the same, and the production bike will feature changeable dropouts so the rider can choose between three different chainstay lengths. The production bike will also feature flip-chips to change the leverage curve to optimize it for air or coil suspension. The frames will also come with headset adjustment cups to give the rider options of plus or minus 5 or 10mm and a zero offset option.
A large difference since the model in Les Gets is the change from a four-bar to a linkage-driven single pivot. This was mainly done to achieve better stiffness in the front triangle while also saving nearly a kilo in weight. They also hope to remove another 600-800 grams with the production model.
The Gamux is nothing if not slightly unconventional, even if it does come in a sleek alloy package.
Down and up, or up and down. Either way, this is a great solution to the grip shift on other Pinion-equipped bikes.
The bike uses a Pinion gearbox to keep the weight low and remove any vulnerable componentry such as rear derailleurs. It features an interesting two-paddle system for gear changes, which is one of the neater gearbox shifting solutions to date and far outdoes the grip shift you may well associate with Pinion. Gamux also feels that the Pinion gearbox offers lots of reliability that couldn't be achieved with standard gearing.
In terms of production, the bike is available for pre-order which will conclude in October. They are aiming for delivery in February. In terms of build kits, there is the option of frame only, as well potentially both Manitou and Ohlins setups.
