Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead

Jul 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

On July 24th two men were shot outside the Sundial Hotel in Whistler, British Columbia, at approximately 12:30pm. The hotel is located steps away from the village, and in close proximity to the gondola and chairlifts used for mountain biking and hiking. According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other succumbed to their injuries at a local medical clinic.

B.C.'s IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) has said that the shootings were targeted and gang related. A burning car vehicle was also linked to the murders. Two men were later arrested in Squamish in relation to the shootings.

Whistler Blackcomb suspended operations for the remainder of the day after the shootings “out of respect for all of those impacted.”

After the suspects had been arrested, Inspector Robert Dykstra, Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP, said, “I’m confident with the work done by our investigators that there remains no risk to community safety.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to http://www.solve crime.ca.

Posted In:
Other


19 Comments

  • 31 2
 Didn’t know Squampton was actually a real thing…?
  • 28 8
 Has the influence of hip hop music in mtb shredits gone too far?
  • 2 2
 That and MTB-themed video games spreading violence!
  • 5 0
 We were in the village when this happened around Noon local time..thankfully we were not near where it took place - it was freaking terrifying, people running like crazy, lineup completely deserted, bikes left everywhere. Truly a wild and scary day...
  • 7 3
 Wonder if this will end up being related to that bullshit in Langley today.
Need to catch these @#$*%, then melt down their guns.
  • 3 0
 I can't see how. Whistler was gang related and the Langley wacko was just shooting homeless people.
  • 1 0
 It doesn't seem like they're related, although both were certainly targeted assaults. The Whistler situation was purely gang motivated, while the Langley situation seems to just be some loon who felt it was necessary to murder/attempt to murder some transient folks.
  • 3 0
 I don't know why these gangsters don't just save the gas money and shoot each other in Surrey?
  • 1 0
 Because gangsters are opportunistic creatures. They don't care what costs are involved, as long as their target is eliminated - or, at the very least, as long as a message has been sent.
  • 14 10
 E-bike drive by?
  • 2 0
 Shitty gangstas stay the fuk outta my hood.
  • 2 1
 (deleted)
  • 3 4
 Ugh, this needs to freaking stop. The mental health and morality of western culture is crumbling
Below threshold threads are hidden





