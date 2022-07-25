Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead

On July 24th two men were shot outside the Sundial Hotel in Whistler, British Columbia, at approximately 12:30pm. The hotel is located steps away from the village, and in close proximity to the gondola and chairlifts used for mountain biking and hiking. According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other succumbed to their injuries at a local medical clinic.
B.C.'s IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) has said that the shootings were targeted and gang related. A burning car vehicle was also linked to the murders. Two men were later arrested in Squamish in relation to the shootings.
Whistler Blackcomb suspended operations for the remainder of the day after the shootings “out of respect for all of those impacted.”
After the suspects had been arrested, Inspector Robert Dykstra, Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP, said, “I’m confident with the work done by our investigators that there remains no risk to community safety.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to http://www.solve crime.ca
