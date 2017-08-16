PINKBIKE TECH

Garbanzo DH Winners: Bike Checks - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 15, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
The winning Giant Glory of Marcelo Gutierrez.
Marcelo Gutierrez Makes it Five Straight

Marcelo Gutierrez Makes it Five Straight

Since its inception, Specialized's Demo has been the most popular DH bike at Whistler, but is it the best? Marcelo Gutierrez has presented five reasons that Giant's Glory is the bike to beat on the holy mountain of gravity. Gutierrez once again stomped all comers on the Garbanzo DH today to make it five in a row at Crankworx aboard his trusty Giant on a course that showcases the bike park's experience. Like many hopefuls, Gutierrez used a dropper post to shave some time from the pedal-heavy track. How good is the Glory? Next time you ride Whistler, demo one.
Men s winner for the 5th consecutive time Marcelo Gutierrez
Men's winner for the 5th consecutive time, Marcelo Gutierrez

Custom HT pedals for Marcelo.
Custom HT pedals for Marcelo.
New Giant DH shoes in the works.
New Giant DH shoes in the works.

Dropper post controls for Marcelo.
Dropper posts on DH bikes are all the rage on Garbanzo.
Marcelo opted for a RockShox Reverb dropper post to ace the pedaling sections.

7 speeds is all you need when you have as much power as Marcelo Gutierrez.
When you have as much power as Marcelo Gutierrez, you only need seven.



Sam Blenkinsop opted for in enduro bike and landed himself in 2nd by just 6 seconds. All despite an over the bars on one of the ladder bridges on In Deep.
Sam Blenkinsop's secret Garbanzo weapon was his Norco Range enduro bike. The gamble earned him second place, six seconds back.

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Range

Sam Blenkinsop risked the advantage of his DH bike's superior suspension to reap the benefits of his Norco Range's quicker acceleration and pedaling. In the ultimate "could have/would have" story, Sam missed a ladder bridge on "In Deep" and crashed over the bars. In spite of that, he finished only six seconds behind Gutierrez. One can only wonder how the race would have played without the digger.

The Procure system throws the balance of the wheels off a bit and Blenki claims he can feel it in high speed sections. So the simple addition of weights similar to what is used on cars and motorcycles brings everything back in line to stabilize the ride.
Blenki's Norco uses Schwalbe's ProCore system. To counter the imbalance of ProCore's dual valve, his mechanic tapes weights to the rims. Blenki claims he can feel the difference on the high speed sections.



Jack Moir chose to run a lockout on his Intense. Look for more of these setups to popping up as riders test them ahead of World Champs in Cairns.
Jack Moir chose to run a remote shock lockout on his Intense 29er DH prototype and was rewarded with a third place finish. We expect to see more big wheels and remotes popping up, as riders test for the World Champs in Cairns.

Jack Moir's Intense 29er DH Proto'

The third spot of this year's Garbanzo went to a big-wheel DH bike rider who has been up in the world Cup standings ever since Intense launched the prototype at Fort William. For Crankworx, RockShox added a remote lockout Super Deluxe Coil shock to Jack Moir's racebike - which apparently worked to his advantage. Will he use it on the pedally World Championships course at Cairns?

Jack Moir s cockpit with the shock lockout remote mounted to the left side.
Jack Moir's handlebar, with the Super Deluxe coil shock's lockout remote mounted to the left side...
Jack Moir s cockpit with the dropper post remote mounted to the right side.
...And the dropper post remote mounted to the right side.



Tracey Hannah s winning bike was wicked away and hidden from view before anyone could make a proper shoot of it.
Tracey Hannah's prototype Polygon DH bike with its winning bike was wicked away and hidden from view before anyone could take a proper shot of it.


Tracey Hannah's Prototype Polygon DH Bike Wins First Time Out

Polygon was the first brand to feature Naild's R3act rear suspension with the debut of the Square One, and its creator, Darrell Voss was not shy about the possibility that a downhill version would follow soon after. Voss said that the team brought three Polygon DH prototypes to Whistler a week early for testing, with the intention to seal them from sight in the box van before Crankworx began. The UR Polygon team would then return to their regular race bikes for the competitions.
Women s Garbanzo Champ Tracey Hannah.
Women's Garbanzo champ, Tracey Hannah.

Both Mick and Tracey Hannah decided to race the protos' after back to back runs turned up significantly faster on the bike park's blown-out DH trails. How much faster? Three seconds was the conservative number. Tracey said in a brief encounter that she was liking the new bike and had no plans to go back - and says that Mick is on the same page. With the World Cup series within reach and Cairns around the corner, the Hannahs are either taking a big risk, or they know something that we don't.

Any guesses as to whats going on here
The DH bike looks very much like Polygon's Square One, but its designer says that the swingarm and linkage kinematics are very different.



9 Comments

  • + 3
 that polygon is realy going to test the form over function philopshy, cause by all accounts the performance seems to be pretty legit, but boy it's definitly one of, if not the ungliest bike out their.
  • + 2
 I own a Nicolai, undoubtedly a really ugly bike. I revel in the haters
  • + 1
 Always thought it looked like it had a little too much junk in the trunk , but with a triple crown fork it'll really balance it out with that beefier front end... In this DH version it'll probably look much better!
  • + 4
 That Polygon looks super nice, hope to see more of this suspension design.
  • + 3
 Tracy's legs look pretty hairy.
  • + 1
 Blenki absolutely flying by the sounds of it! Stoked for Gutierrez though, that's some serious consistency.
  • + 0
 I have to say the glory looks quit dated now considering. There are lots of other manufacturers pushing the boundaries of bike design and this has stayed stagnant.
  • + 3
 If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Giant seems to have refined the Maestro over the years. And since it works so well, hence why every full-sus model is equipped with it? You could argue it's lazy, or avoiding new patents.. but there is no shying away from the 'looks like a session' suspension layouts that are all following a similar pattern?
  • + 2
 Polygon's Indonesia Square One, will be beast.

Post a Comment



