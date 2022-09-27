Garmin Announces New InReach Messenger Device & App

Sep 27, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Garmin has just released a new InReach Messenger device and Garmin Messenger companion app. Now the smallest and least expensive satellite communicator that Garmin offers at 3.1" x 2.5" x 0.9" (7.8 x 6.4 x 2.3 cm) and $299 USD, the device provides global two-way messaging and interactive SOS when you're out of cell service.

The device weighs 4 ounces (113.9 grams), battery life is about double that of the inReach Mini 2 at 28 days, and it can charge to your smartphone if necessary, acting as an emergency battery bank.

The new InReach Messenger can function either as a standalone device to keep in touch with friends and family when you're in the backcountry or call for help, or you can pair it with your smartphone using the new Garmin Messenger App.


If using the device without the app, you can choose from the quick messages, or type out your message manually one character at a time like on the inReach Mini devices. If using the new Messenger app, you can use your phone's keyboard to type out your message and send it quickly and efficiently.

While currently the new app isn't compatible with older InReach models, it should soon work with a number of recent inReach devices. It can use satellite messaging, but can also leverage cellular/Wi-Fi networks if you're within range, so you don't use up the satellite messages/time from your subscription if you don't need to.

An active satellite subscription is required to keep you connected and the price for that service ranges from $12 USD/month to $65 USD/month. You can suspend monthly charges if you only use the device at certain times of the year, or pay annually to receive the best monthly rate. If you have an emergency, the InReach Messenger and Messenger app can send an SOS message to the 24/7 staffed Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC).

You can learn more about the Garmin InReach Messenger here.





