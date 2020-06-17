Garmin Introduce Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus Computers

PRESS RELEASE:
Garmin have introduced two new computers, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus. The computers include state of the art navigation, performance insights, safety, and tracking features. The computers track rides, monitor stats, provide training guidance, and more.
The Edge 130 Plus features a button design with a 1.8-inch display and is designed to work in all weather conditions. The Edge 1030 Plus utilizes a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that works with and without gloves and in wet conditions.
|Big or small, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus cycling computers are full of features for every type of rider from the entry-level cyclist, to the adventurers and competitors. Boasting a combination of performance, navigation, awareness, and connectivity features, these new GPS cycling computers make it easy for all riders to take their adventure to the next level.—Dan Bartel, Garmin VP of Worldwide Sales
Both computers allow cyclists to sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect as well as other training apps, including TrainingPeaks and TrainerRoad directly to their device. While riding, the computers use vital data to provide dynamic performance insights, including VO2 max and heart rate. The ClimbPro feature allows riders to see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a route or course.
For those commuting or out riding with friends, there are safety and tracking features including incident detection, assistance, and LiveTrack to allow someone else to see where a rider is, in real-time, and view their entire route to see where they may be headed.
The Edge 130 Plus
uses GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellites along with a built-in altimeter to give riders more coverage and accuracy with their ride data. Riders can plan and download their routes before riding using Garmin's Course Creator in Garmin Connect, which uses Trendline popularity routing to give riders the best road, mountain, or gravel routes aggregated from those most traveled by riders.
While riding, there are course prompts and a breadcrumb route to allow riders to see where they've been and where they are going. It can also direct riders back to their starting location at the end of a ride.
As far as performance features go, the Edge 130 Plus gives insights including VO2 max, heart rate, heart rate zones, and calories burned. It can also keep track of metrics specific to mountain bikers such as jump count, jump distance, and hang time.
The computer uses smart connectivity so text messages and weather forecasts, alerts, and current conditions can keep riders aware of what's to come. Its data fields are customizable via the Connect IQ store, and the computer automatically uploads rides to the Garmin Connect online fitness community. The Edge 1030 Plus can easily pair with a Tacx indoor trainer so riding indoors is no issue.
The Edge 1030 Plus
takes a lot of the features available on the 130 Plus a few steps further. Garmin's preloaded Cycle Maps have more coverage than before and include turn-by-turn navigation and can even notify riders of sharp curves ahead on the road. Riders can create routes on the device and use Trendline's popularity routing to create routes as well.
Riders using platforms such as Strava and Komoot can create courses and seamlessly sync them to the device. Now, while riding, riders can pause route guidance and off-course notifications if they choose to get off the beaten path. Then, if they're ready to get back on track, the computer can guide them back to their route or to where they originally started the ride.
Trailforks is preloaded on the Edge 1030 Plus and riders can view trail details from over 80 countries on the device. When riders stop when riding, the Forksight mode automatically shows upcoming forks in the trail and allows riders to see where they are within a trail network.
Additionally, riders can track their VVO2 max, recovery time, training load, focus, and more to see how their body is managing their efforts. They can even get daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. The computer utilizes data to show how a user's body is holding up to different environments and with heat and altitude acclimation. It's even possible to receive notifications when it's time to eat and hydrate.
Like the 130 Plus, the 1030 Plus measures jump count, jump distance, and hang time. Other features include Grit, which can rate the difficulty of a ride using GPS, elevation, and accelerometer data, and then Flow, which measures how smoothly a rider descends a trail.
Riders who have used Garmin's Edge products before will have their settings transfer right over to the 1030 Plus while new riders can get riding quickly by being able to select popular setups from other users based on their sensors and ride types. The device has safety and smart features for riders to stay connected while on the trail and can be paired with an inReach device so users have that connectivity even when in remote areas that cell phones may not work.
Other safety features include group messaging and tracking to keep riders in touch with others when they may get separated and up to 24 hours of battery life, even while using GPS, paired sensors, and connected features including LiveTrack. Battery life can be doubled using Garmin's Charge power pack.
Both computers are compatible with the Varia line of cycling awareness devices, including the new RVR315 and RTL515 so riders are able to see and be seen. The computers can attach to multiple mounts, including a new TT bar mount.
The Edge 130 Plus sells for $199.99 - $249.99 USD and the 1030 Plus sells for $599.99 USD - $699.99 USD. Both computers are available now.
For more information, visit: www.garmin.com
But it's still a Garmin and buggy and gets confused all the time. I have a 830 after returning the 530 because the buttons started to act weird and would highly recommend it. They actually (believe it or not) have a well working touchscreen that makes navigating it better than buttons.
In all fairness, I love my Garmin Fenix and hate that I want to dump a lot of money for another potentially great product that I probably won't be able to use for another year. Curse you marketing man!
