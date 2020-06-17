Garmin Introduce Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus Computers

Jun 17, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
No more saying the jump was bigger than it was...

PRESS RELEASE: Garmin International Inc.

Garmin have introduced two new computers, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus. The computers include state of the art navigation, performance insights, safety, and tracking features. The computers track rides, monitor stats, provide training guidance, and more.

The Edge 130 Plus features a button design with a 1.8-inch display and is designed to work in all weather conditions. The Edge 1030 Plus utilizes a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that works with and without gloves and in wet conditions.

bigquotesBig or small, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus cycling computers are full of features for every type of rider from the entry-level cyclist, to the adventurers and competitors. Boasting a combination of performance, navigation, awareness, and connectivity features, these new GPS cycling computers make it easy for all riders to take their adventure to the next level.Dan Bartel, Garmin VP of Worldwide Sales

Both computers allow cyclists to sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect as well as other training apps, including TrainingPeaks and TrainerRoad directly to their device. While riding, the computers use vital data to provide dynamic performance insights, including VO2 max and heart rate. The ClimbPro feature allows riders to see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a route or course.

For those commuting or out riding with friends, there are safety and tracking features including incident detection, assistance, and LiveTrack to allow someone else to see where a rider is, in real-time, and view their entire route to see where they may be headed.


The Edge 130 Plus uses GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellites along with a built-in altimeter to give riders more coverage and accuracy with their ride data. Riders can plan and download their routes before riding using Garmin's Course Creator in Garmin Connect, which uses Trendline popularity routing to give riders the best road, mountain, or gravel routes aggregated from those most traveled by riders.

While riding, there are course prompts and a breadcrumb route to allow riders to see where they've been and where they are going. It can also direct riders back to their starting location at the end of a ride.

Climbing data is broken down so there's no curiosity about how much further to the top.

Loads of workout data is easily accessed to give insights into training and performance.
Contacts can follow riders and rider information can also be stored so that it is readily accessible for first responders in the event of an accident.

As far as performance features go, the Edge 130 Plus gives insights including VO2 max, heart rate, heart rate zones, and calories burned. It can also keep track of metrics specific to mountain bikers such as jump count, jump distance, and hang time.

The computer uses smart connectivity so text messages and weather forecasts, alerts, and current conditions can keep riders aware of what's to come. Its data fields are customizable via the Connect IQ store, and the computer automatically uploads rides to the Garmin Connect online fitness community. The Edge 1030 Plus can easily pair with a Tacx indoor trainer so riding indoors is no issue.


The Edge 1030 Plus takes a lot of the features available on the 130 Plus a few steps further. Garmin's preloaded Cycle Maps have more coverage than before and include turn-by-turn navigation and can even notify riders of sharp curves ahead on the road. Riders can create routes on the device and use Trendline's popularity routing to create routes as well.

Riders using platforms such as Strava and Komoot can create courses and seamlessly sync them to the device. Now, while riding, riders can pause route guidance and off-course notifications if they choose to get off the beaten path. Then, if they're ready to get back on track, the computer can guide them back to their route or to where they originally started the ride.

Trailforks is preloaded on the Edge 1030 Plus and riders can view trail details from over 80 countries on the device. When riders stop when riding, the Forksight mode automatically shows upcoming forks in the trail and allows riders to see where they are within a trail network.

Additionally, riders can track their VVO2 max, recovery time, training load, focus, and more to see how their body is managing their efforts. They can even get daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. The computer utilizes data to show how a user's body is holding up to different environments and with heat and altitude acclimation. It's even possible to receive notifications when it's time to eat and hydrate.

Like the 130 Plus, the 1030 Plus measures jump count, jump distance, and hang time. Other features include Grit, which can rate the difficulty of a ride using GPS, elevation, and accelerometer data, and then Flow, which measures how smoothly a rider descends a trail.

Edge 1030 Plus
Routing for roads and trails is pre-loaded onto the 1030 Plus.
Any information you could ask for is available on the touchscreen including kudos for getting in the air.

Climbs are shown in a color graded chart with distance and elevation to the top remaining.
The 1030 Plus gives in-depth training information and suggestions on how to improve your training on the fly.

Riders who have used Garmin's Edge products before will have their settings transfer right over to the 1030 Plus while new riders can get riding quickly by being able to select popular setups from other users based on their sensors and ride types. The device has safety and smart features for riders to stay connected while on the trail and can be paired with an inReach device so users have that connectivity even when in remote areas that cell phones may not work.

Other safety features include group messaging and tracking to keep riders in touch with others when they may get separated and up to 24 hours of battery life, even while using GPS, paired sensors, and connected features including LiveTrack. Battery life can be doubled using Garmin's Charge power pack.

Edge 1030 Plus Lifestyle Photography
Want to get way out? Garmin's new computers can make navigation a lot easier.

Both computers are compatible with the Varia line of cycling awareness devices, including the new RVR315 and RTL515 so riders are able to see and be seen. The computers can attach to multiple mounts, including a new TT bar mount.

The Edge 130 Plus sells for $199.99 - $249.99 USD and the 1030 Plus sells for $599.99 USD - $699.99 USD. Both computers are available now.


For more information, visit: www.garmin.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Computers Garmin


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
135139 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
88063 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
71509 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
69930 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
51302 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
41791 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory
32479 views
Video: Friday Fails #122
27346 views

20 Comments

  • 3 0
 That 1030 looks sweet!

But it's still a Garmin and buggy and gets confused all the time. I have a 830 after returning the 530 because the buttons started to act weird and would highly recommend it. They actually (believe it or not) have a well working touchscreen that makes navigating it better than buttons.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Have a 530 and the buttons are just not intuitive IMO - touchscreen seems to fix that.
  • 1 0
 I wonder how long that battery life will last? My 3-yr old Edge 520 only lasts 3 hours now; pretty frustrating. And of course Garmin doesn't provide the ability to simply replace the battery, their response is to buy a new computer...
  • 1 0
 My edge 520 plus which is only 2 years old has a slightly longer battery life but still not very good and way less than what it used to be. Planned obsolescence is a wonderful thing right?
  • 1 0
 Whoa, my edge 510 lasts 10+ hours. whats the difference?
  • 1 0
 @jstndnls: have the 510 and got the battery replaced by a buddy last year. Was like 20 Euros and battery is now ok again, not as good as the first one, but I rode 3 hours today in the woods and have 69% left.
  • 2 1
 Another e-product for bikes. What next, a pedal-boosting motor?

In all fairness, I love my Garmin Fenix and hate that I want to dump a lot of money for another potentially great product that I probably won't be able to use for another year. Curse you marketing man!
  • 2 0
 First responders: Holy sh!t! Look at this guys VO2 max. His airways certainly don't need our help. Wonder how low his RHR is. Next call!
  • 3 1
 How many Friday Fails are going to result from bros riding off the trail while reading the eHighFive their Garmin just gave them on the last jump?
  • 3 0
 $599.99 is a lot for such a device. Want, but always less than the next bike upgrade.
  • 2 0
 Strava needs to update its format so we can see who is getting the most air time with this.
  • 6 2
 It'll cost ya another $5/month
  • 2 1
 Garmin should really just make a move to replace strava now. Mountain Bikers don't care to pay for an app whose features cater to runners and Road bikes. Just add these silly jump and flow data into their garmin connect so buddies can compete for airtime and just like that, they offer more features than strava. If they actually let you distinguish road vs dirt segments or auto shuttle pause, MTB minds would be blown by amazing feature set.
  • 3 1
 My phone battery, recording with airplane mode on, lasts longer than any Garmin I've owned ever has.
  • 2 4
 Does it run trailforks?
  • 8 0
 Did you read the article?
  • 1 0
 @Geochemistry: in Mr Fraser's defence, trail forks integration is all I care about and it's mention was buried in a bunch of non sense.
  • 4 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: I mean, it was stated in a paragraph. And that's a thing where words go.
  • 1 0
 Control F works for searching on web pages too
  • 1 0
 CTRL+ F then type: trailforks

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012165
Mobile Version of Website