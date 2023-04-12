Garmin Launch Solar-Powered EDGE 540 & EDGE 840

Garmin has launched two new GPS devices that can charge themselves from the sun as you ride: the Edge 540 and 840 Solar. They use a technology which Garmin call POWER GLASS™; which consists of transparent photovoltaic solar traces embedded in the glass, allowing the screen to also act as a small solar panel. It's an example of a transparent solar cell
, which are being developed to potentially help power buildings and cars by harvesting some of the unwanted solar energy that passes through their windows.
Currently, transparent solar cells aren't very efficient and Garmin's solar screen isn't designed to be a primary power source. But Garmin says it can extend battery life by up to 40%, with up to 60 hours in battery saver mode or up to 32 hours in intense mode. Presumably the phrase "up to" is working pretty hard in that sentence.
Both devices are available with touchscreen or button controls; they feature multi-band GNSS technology for accurate location data, and training features such as suggested workouts and adaptive coaching. For mountain bikers, they have ride-specific routing and "MTB Dynamics"
, which claims to track jumps, measure how well you flow through tricky sections and gauge how hard a trail is, using factors like gradient and corner angles. In addition, Trailforks
is available on all Garmin Edge devices.
The Edge 540 and 840 Solar are both priced at $550 USD with a touchscreen and $450 USD without. The non-solar equivalent is $100 less.
For more, head to garmin.com
.
3 Comments