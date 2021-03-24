Garmin Releases Rally XC Power Meter Pedals

We published a sneak peek
of Garmin’s new SPD-compatible power meter pedals earlier this week, but now they’re out, so we can give you a bit more information.
The Garmin Rally pedals have their electronics housed in the spindle, meaning that the XC SPD-compatible pedal body kit can be swapped out for the RS or RK road versions, which are compatible with SPD-SL and Look cleats, respectively. That also means that the aluminum pedal body is replaceable in case of a rock strike, which is heartening news to anyone who is concerned about a $600 rock strike penalty. The minor downside to having the important bits in the spindle is that instead of using an 8mm allen key, riders will have to install the pedals using a pedal wrench.
At $1,199 USD for the Rally XC200 dual-sensing version and $699.99 USD for the Rally XC100 single-sensing pair, the Rally XC pedals cost a bit more than most (but not all) crankarm power meters. Still, the fact that riders can swap them easily between bikes gives them a clear advantage in terms of versatility.
The Rally XC200 pair weighs 440g, while the less expensive XC100 weighs 451g, roughly 100g more than most comparable SPD non-power-sensing pedals. They promise 120 hours of battery life with LR44 coin-type batteries and accuracy to within 1%. The dual-sided version also offers detailed analyses of riders’ pedal strokes.
The pedals are estimated to be available in 3-5 weeks. More information is available on Garmin's website
.
13 Comments
Post a Comment