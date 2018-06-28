PRESS RELEASES

Garneau Acquires Sugoi & Sombrio

Jun 28, 2018
by egoulet  
Garneau family since 1983. William Garneau Edouard Garneau Victoria Garneau Monique Arsenault and Louis Garneau.

PRESS RELEASE: Louis Garneau Sports

On our 35th Anniversary, we are celebrating by making a strategic acquisition. Indeed, SUGOI, a cyclewear apparel line of publicly traded Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B: DII:A), owners of Dorel Sports, is now part of the Garneau family of brands.

SUGOI, founded in 1987 by two Vancouver entrepreneurs, specializes in cycling, triathlon and running apparel. It is also home to Sombrio®, a mountain bike apparel brand well-known among fans of this sport. Sombrio has been in existence for over 15 years, with designs inspired by Vancouver’s North Shore.

Louis Garneau Sports thus realizes a strategic acquisition that will reinforce its positioning on the West Coast of both Canada and the USA and provide strategic opportunities for growth in Western Europe and Asia. SUGOI is currently present in over 3,000 retailers and has always been based on innovation and quality, just like Sombrio.

“This acquisition will enable Garneau Group to rapidly increase its sales and become a world leader in cycling apparel,” declares the President and Founder of LGS, Louis Garneau. “We will proceed with the official launch at the Eurobike International Bike Trade Show, which will be held in Germany July 8-10, 2018. We will present our 3 brands and put forth the Canadian spirit and the strength of our innovations.”

With the arrival of the second generation of Garneau’s in the company, LGS is undergoing a transformation and regeneration of its business model. William, 28, is General Manager of the company while Edouard, 25, is Sales Director. The youngest, Victoria, 21, has just finished her studies in Fashion Design and will soon be joining her brothers full-time in the family company. This completes the Dream Team, reinventing itself with the help of the world-class communications firm Cossette and supported by Garneau’s proven management team.

“We are reinventing ourselves because cycling is not only about the professionals, it is also a lifestyle. We will be touching many categories of cycling through apparel. We want to become the leader by introducing a ready-to-wear bike apparel segment for people who practice active transportation, making biking accessible and fun for everyone and, in doing so, create a cycling lifestyle. We want to be the world’s cycling solution with our brand portfolio,” Louis Garneau explains.

“This is my legacy to my three children… this Never Give Up philosophy that is my motto, and which is demonstrated through this acquisition,” the Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures businessman states.

Louis Garneau Sports will keep Sales & Marketing operations for SUGOI and Sombrio in Vancouver, as well as product design, to keep the spirit of the Canadian West Coast alive. The rest of the activities will be transferred to the LGS head office in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec, where approximately 10 new jobs will be created.

The Garneau family is very proud of this acquisition, especially in the context of William, Edouard and Victoria working to bring the company to the next level and, why not, do better than Dad!


ABOUT GARNEAU
Founded in 1983, the Louis Garneau Group has its head office in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec, and employs over 450 people. The company also operates a distribution center in Derby, Vermont, since 1987, a factory in Mexico started 10 years ago, as well as a procurement and sourcing office in China. Garneau products are sold in over 50 countries.

Garneau relentlessly concentrates its energies on development and innovation. More than ever, athletes the world over stand out and perform thanks to the latest innovations of the Garneau brand.

http://garneau.com/us/en/

4 Comments

  • + 3
 One time, some company bought GT bicycles. I want to say that didn’t go well for GT fans. With that in mind I am skeptical about all this companies buying companies thing. But Canadian companies buying Canadian companies and stuff makes me feel conflicted. I like when Canadian stuff does well but my inner anti-corporate skeptic is. well. Skeptical. Sombrio is cool. I hope it gets to stay that way.
  • + 1
 Congrats to Louis and the group, there is so much history in the brands that hopefully bigger is better. And yes please keep the spirit of the West and the innovation and creativity of Garneau. Still have the first Canadian Team (Garneau) jersey from the Durango Worlds, and the second Team jersey (SUGOI) from the second Worlds in Lucca. Never thought it would become one...
  • + 1
 Well I own garments from all three companies. I like the older simpler Sombrio stuff. I don't care who owns what. As long as the three companies continue to produce quality products.
  • + 1
 Yeah!

