Garret Mechem Crowned Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2020

I was super excited when I got the news! Words can’t describe how I was feeling. It was the first message I saw when I woke up, so it definitely WOKE ME UP! I feel honored to be picked as the winner. I’ve been looking up to all of the SWC riders for so long, and I’m good friends with almost the entire field, so Crankworx Innsbruck will seem like just another contest, but at a much higher level! — Garret Mechem, Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2020