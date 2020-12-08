Gary Fisher Releases New Autobiography

PRESS RELEASE: Trek Bicycles
Gary Fisher, the man who transformed an industry and sold mountain biking to the world, has released a new autobiography detailing his life's work building a happier, healthier future for the world.
In Being Gary Fisher and The Bicycle Revolution
, the most candid, comprehensive, and personal account of his life yet, Gary Fisher takes readers on a wild ride from his early days as a maverick kid bike racer through the Acid Test scene and Grateful Dead tours to the present-day world of mountain biking.
The new book is part history, part origin story, and part mind-melting photographic account of ingenious innovation, dogged determination, and boundless energy. Most importantly, it's an intimate portrait of a living legend and his legacy, and a meditation on the great gift of mountain biking.
"My story is about discovering how you can do things differently," says Fisher. "Did I ever expect mountain bikes to get this popular? Well, yes. But what I didn't expect was how far people would take them."
Being Gary Fisher and The Bicycle Revolution, a collaboration with cycling writer Guy Kesteven, is a book for mountain bikers, movement-makers, and anyone who loves getting lost in far-out tales of ideas that are so crazy they might actually work.
Fisher's new book ($39.99 MSRP) is available immediately and can be found exclusively at trekbikes.com
and Trek retail partners around the world.
