Gary Fisher Releases New Autobiography

Dec 8, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


PRESS RELEASE: Trek Bicycles

Gary Fisher, the man who transformed an industry and sold mountain biking to the world, has released a new autobiography detailing his life's work building a happier, healthier future for the world.

In Being Gary Fisher and The Bicycle Revolution, the most candid, comprehensive, and personal account of his life yet, Gary Fisher takes readers on a wild ride from his early days as a maverick kid bike racer through the Acid Test scene and Grateful Dead tours to the present-day world of mountain biking.

The new book is part history, part origin story, and part mind-melting photographic account of ingenious innovation, dogged determination, and boundless energy. Most importantly, it's an intimate portrait of a living legend and his legacy, and a meditation on the great gift of mountain biking.

"My story is about discovering how you can do things differently," says Fisher. "Did I ever expect mountain bikes to get this popular? Well, yes. But what I didn't expect was how far people would take them."

Being Gary Fisher and The Bicycle Revolution, a collaboration with cycling writer Guy Kesteven, is a book for mountain bikers, movement-makers, and anyone who loves getting lost in far-out tales of ideas that are so crazy they might actually work.

Fisher's new book ($39.99 MSRP) is available immediately and can be found exclusively at trekbikes.com and Trek retail partners around the world.



Posted In:
Industry News Bontrager Gary Fisher Trek


17 Comments

  • 17 0
 GF has been alive longer than 93% of the riders who will be commenting.
  • 4 1
 Um... yes. I am nineteen. What's this "Acid test" thing about?
  • 5 0
 Lots of googling "Gary Fisher" right now. Or asking Siri and Alexa...
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: I know who Gary Fischer is... and I don't own a Siri or Alexa Smile
  • 1 0
 Sheeet - don't you mean GF has been mtbing longer than 93% commenters have been alive? GF is 70 years old!
  • 4 0
 Why is a fisherman's biography on pinkbike?
  • 1 0
 GF Cake 4 DLX....My High School Crush
  • 2 0
 Well, GF’s GF hasn’t been alive for longer than the average high schooler, if that tells you anything about this guy
  • 6 0
 Oooh, I love well written fiction! Especially from the “inventor of the mountain bike”!
  • 4 0
 All proceeds of this book will go towards decades of unpaid child support to his children in Marin...
  • 1 0
 I had a (94 I think) Gary Fisher Supercaliber (cool yellow gold tint colour) and not a bad bike for the day. Regardless who actually invented the mountain bike, Gary Fisher did play a big role, including marketing this great idea to the public. Here's a link on this: www.bikeradar.com/features/who-really-invented-the-mountain-bike
  • 3 0
 Dude has more bastard children than Genghis Khan and still is dodging that child support...sad day
  • 1 0
 Really? does he send them all bikes when they grow out of the old one?
  • 1 0
 It sounds like Gary was not just working on bikes during his off time...
  • 5 5
 All he did was see what was happening in Crested Butte, and exploit it in california.... R&D should stand for, Rip off and Duplicate....
  • 2 0
 Bigger fan of Jerry Frischer, thanks.
  • 2 0
 #trekkk

