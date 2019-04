Registration Open For Crankworx Innsbruck Featuring a New Downhill Track

Danny Hart, 2X champ on the Innsbruck DH track. Fraser Britton photo

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

It’s super important to have new tracks so that the sport can grow and stay exciting. All racers get super pumped when there’s a new track or venue. It’s been a few years for Innsbruck now so it will be awesome to ride a new track. Racing Crankworx Innsbruck is really nice because the crowds are so excited and the place is so cool. — Tracey Hannah

Will the Crankworx DH champ go three for three in Innsbruck this year? Fraser Britton photo

Hometown hero, Keegan Wright, on this way to a Dual Slalom win in Rotorua. Fraser Britton photo

I’m really stoked to race a whole new dual slalom course in Innsbruck and show the people what it’s all about. I’m really stoked that it’s at every stop this year. It’s definitely one of my favourite events! I love that it brings most riders together from all the different disciplines and everyone just battles it out on a tight fast technical course. It’s such a spectacular event to be a part of and even more so to watch. I cannot wait for the next one being in Innsbruck! — Keegan Wright

Seagrave vs. Verbeeck in Rotorua. Fraser Britton photo

When Crankworx Innsbruck launches 64 days from today, two new tracks will await the pros and amateurs set to descend on the Austrian Alps from June 12-16. This third iteration of the festival will include a new Downhill track as well as a new discipline with Dual Slalom added to the event roster.Since its debut in 2017, the Innsbruck DH track has been a rider favourite, lauded for its raw feel and natural features. For 2019, the new track will see the racers descend into the heart of the Crankworx action in Mutters, the home base of the festival. Full course details will be released closer to June. While the track may be changing, with race action leading straight into the heart of the festival, the vibe is set to be next-level.2019 marks the first year Dual Slalom has been staged across the Crankworx World Tour. It’s now considered a core Crankworx Championship discipline, with Crankworx Dual Slalom World Champions (M/F) set to be crowned at the end of the season.With this brings another new track to Innsbruck. Dual Slalom will be a completely new event to the Innsbruck roster and this brings with it a brand new track.The event will be open to amateurs and pros, with the course built by New Zealand’s Elevate Trail Building crew, headed up by Tom Hey, known for his work on the Dual Slalom and Slopestyle tracks in Rotorua.The discipline was added to the overall Crankworx World Tour roster in response to the enthusiasm of both riders and fans.In 2018, nearly 500 athletes from 26 different countries competed at Crankworx Innsbruck. As the tour, and the events on offer continue to grow, those numbers will continue to rise, with both events expected to sell out well in advance of race day.Registration for the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club is NOW OPEN: https://bit.ly/2I4yIqI Registration for the 100% Dual Slalom Innsbruck is NOW OPEN: https://bit.ly/2I4yIqI