Registration Open For Crankworx Innsbruck Featuring a New Downhill Track

When Crankworx Innsbruck launches 64 days from today, two new tracks will await the pros and amateurs set to descend on the Austrian Alps from June 12-16. This third iteration of the festival will include a new Downhill track as well as a new discipline with Dual Slalom added to the event roster.
Since its debut in 2017, the Innsbruck DH track has been a rider favourite, lauded for its raw feel and natural features. For 2019, the new track will see the racers descend into the heart of the Crankworx action in Mutters, the home base of the festival. Full course details will be released closer to June. While the track may be changing, with race action leading straight into the heart of the festival, the vibe is set to be next-level.
|It’s super important to have new tracks so that the sport can grow and stay exciting. All racers get super pumped when there’s a new track or venue. It’s been a few years for Innsbruck now so it will be awesome to ride a new track. Racing Crankworx Innsbruck is really nice because the crowds are so excited and the place is so cool.— Tracey Hannah
2019 marks the first year Dual Slalom has been staged across the Crankworx World Tour. It’s now considered a core Crankworx Championship discipline, with Crankworx Dual Slalom World Champions (M/F) set to be crowned at the end of the season.
With this brings another new track to Innsbruck. Dual Slalom will be a completely new event to the Innsbruck roster and this brings with it a brand new track.
|I’m really stoked to race a whole new dual slalom course in Innsbruck and show the people what it’s all about. I’m really stoked that it’s at every stop this year. It’s definitely one of my favourite events! I love that it brings most riders together from all the different disciplines and everyone just battles it out on a tight fast technical course. It’s such a spectacular event to be a part of and even more so to watch. I cannot wait for the next one being in Innsbruck!— Keegan Wright
The event will be open to amateurs and pros, with the course built by New Zealand’s Elevate Trail Building crew, headed up by Tom Hey, known for his work on the Dual Slalom and Slopestyle tracks in Rotorua.
The discipline was added to the overall Crankworx World Tour roster in response to the enthusiasm of both riders and fans.
In 2018, nearly 500 athletes from 26 different countries competed at Crankworx Innsbruck. As the tour, and the events on offer continue to grow, those numbers will continue to rise, with both events expected to sell out well in advance of race day.
Registration for the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club is NOW OPEN: https://bit.ly/2I4yIqI
Registration for the 100% Dual Slalom Innsbruck is NOW OPEN: https://bit.ly/2I4yIqI
29 Comments
But actually this one has hope, as it will be done by GL and not the local company “syndicate” who have been f*cking shit up at an incredible pace...
Hey IBK! How about a decent jump track or a fun flow trail? Maybe some handbuilt radness? It’s not all about Crankworx ????????♂️
Last time I checked, which was just last week because I was planning a trip, things were worded a bit differently. This now seems to suggest that at least the trails will actually be open, while it does say that the gondola will be closed in summer 2019. Perhaps just some maintenance work over the summer, like in Schladming?
On the plus side, I guess there won't be any braking bumps on that trail.
Lizum won't do anything that requires maintenance, or efforts, particularly if it does not bring at least 25K€/day like the least crowded winter week ends.
As for patscherkopfel, they spent almost 100 millions€ to build the new cable car + associated buildings and restaurants, and they were criticized so badly by the locals that I don't think they will dare investing in trail building and so on in the next few years.
I guess I'll be called a hater if I criticize so I won't say anything
But if I was Patscherkofel about to invest millions of euros in new infrastructure I'd look into all options of bringing more people both summer and winter. Does it not make sense to add a whole new demographic to come to your resort and use the facilities?
As for the Lizum argument, I don't think that's quite a fair comparison.
When the resort is open for skiing there are 7 lifts open and what 20 pistes?
That's a lot of expenses for piste grooming, avalanche safety, facility maintenance and staff.
In the summer however, there are two lifts already working, meaning the staff is already there and the lift maintenance is factored in, no avalanches...so it's not about this massive effort and investment that needs to happen.
It's minimal effort for another whole demographic going to the resort when it's actually relatively quiet.
Does this not make sense? Even if I didn't care about biking it seems quite logical from a business point of view. Or maybe I'm just delusional. Now, are they going to do something like that...probably not soon.
Now, I've been vocal about how the UK, an island with mostly hills and no lifts (apart from Fort William and Nevis Range), has some amazing riding spots and a lot of them available all year round, while here in the heart of the Alps things are...less than optimal for anything other than XC marathons.
While things are generally moving in the right direction, I'd love to do something about it. These guys have monthly meetings and people from the forestry commission also attend - www.facebook.com/MTBInnsbruck. I'm gonna go to the next one and see what's up and maybe voice my concerns.
No you don't mate, I just entered without any UCI points.
