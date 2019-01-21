Gate Drops on Registration for Dual Slalom, Downhill and Kidsworx at Crankworx Rotorua

On your marks... Clint Trahan photo

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

100% Dual Slalom Rotorua - Tuesday, March 19

Adrien Loron charging in the 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua in 2018. Fraser Britton photo

Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch - Wednesday, March 20

Casey Brown going fast, with style, as usual. Fraser Britton photo

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by the Professionals - Friday, March 22

Kidsworx Dual Slalom Challenge and Race - Monday, March 18

Full gas on the Rotorua Pump Track. Clint Trahan photo

Kidsworx Pump Track Challenge and Race - Saturday, March 23

Skyline Hipster DH Challenge - Sunday, March 24

The next gen, shining bright at Crankworx Rotorua 2018. Clint Trahan photo

Skyline Sprint Warrior DH Race - Sunday, March 24