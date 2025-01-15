Gates Belt Drives Partner with Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS Racing & Intense Factory Racing for 2025

Matt Beer was spot on with his predictions for 2025, saying that more downhill bikes will move to belt drives and gearboxes this season. We then spotted an Atherton Bikes prototype downhill frame with a belt drive and gearbox last week. Now, Gates has announced partnerships with four elite World Cup DH race teams, Reece Wilson's recently announced Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing, and Intense Factory Racing
As we suspected, it looks like that's because more race reams are trying to win the €100K Belted Purse that Gates is offering up to the first elite racer, male or female, to win a UCI Mountain Bike Downhill event on a Gates belt-driven bike.
PRESS RELEASE: Gates
Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global leader in belt drive technologies, has announced official partnerships with four elite race teams—Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing, and Intense Factory Racing for the 2025 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Downhill Mountain Bike season. These partnerships mark a pivotal moment in the sport, showcasing the game-changing advantages of the Gates Belt Drive systems in high-performance racing.
Being part of bringing belt drives into professional downhill racing has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Working with Gates has been fantastic—together, we’ve learned so much throughout the 2023 and 2024 race seasons, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership into 2025. Everyone on the team has poured so much effort into this over the past few years, and it’s exciting to see how belt drive system technology and downhill racing continue to grow.—Dominic Tinner, co-founder of Gamux
The partnerships will push the limits of research and development, with these top teams rigorously testing Gates Belt Drive systems in some of the world’s toughest downhill racing conditions.
We at Atherton Bicycles are thrilled to announce that we’ll be racing the 2025 UCI season powered by Gates Belts. Our manufacturing methods allow us to prototype and reiterate designs very quickly, ensuring we take learnings from the test track straight to the product. This technology has allowed us to develop a first prototype in just two months. Huge thanks to the design team, including Dave Weagle, for pulling this one together so quick! Gates has a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence in product development, giving us the confidence to make this pivotal switch. We’re eagerly looking forward to an exciting race season with Gates as our trusted partner.—Dan Brown, founder and owner of Atherton Bicycles
The Gates Belted Purse Prize Continues for 2025 Gates is also continuing its trailblazing €100,000 Belted Purse contest for the 2025 race season. This incentive rewards the first elite racer, male or female, to win a UCI Mountain Bike Downhill event on a Gates belt-driven bike. Designed to spotlight the unique performance advantages of a belted downhill bike, the challenge aims to inspire teams and athletes to embrace this revolutionary technology.
We look forward to seeing how belt drive mountain bikes compete in the UCI series this season. With the changes in the competition structure, the playing field is smaller, and the competition is tougher. Working with these great race teams will help us improve our belt drive systems.—Chris Sugai, general manager of Mobility at Gates Corporation
This season, the adventure continues with the Gates €100K Belted Pursuit Challenge, highlighted by an exclusive video series that captures the durability, performance, and behind-the-scenes stories of belt drive technology in action.
Belt Drive Technology Leading the Charge in Micromobility Gates Belt Drive technology is transforming personal and micromobility solutions worldwide. From bicycles and electric bikes to scooters and motorcycles, Gates’ innovative belt drive systems offer grease-free, rust-free, and low maintenance solutions tailored for high performance and durability. The Gates Carbon Drive system stands out as the market's best high-mileage bicycle drive, delivering exceptional reliability for urban commuters, mountain bikers, eBike riders, and casual cruisers alike.
By partnering with top downhill teams, Gates brings its materials science and engineering expertise to the forefront of the sport, challenging traditional chain-driven systems and inspiring a new era of innovation in competitive cycling. For more information about Gates Belt Drive technology or for official €100K Belted Purse contest rules, visit www.gatesbeltdrive.com.
I remember arguing with mysoginists that couldn't handle she could take that title from Minnar..
THIS TIME!
Course if it actually leads to a bunch of winning DH bikes maybe they will??
This seems like a bigger marketing play than just selling downhill bikes with gearboxes and belts.
I'm almost always building up my next bike with parts from my last bike at least to start with. So throwing any incompatible drivetrain/frame into the mix will always be a hurdle for my POV. Even if there were no minuses to the system.
"If I have to wait a couple years for the right one to come along fine." people have also been saying that for 30 years! But if they go big due to racing then the tech will just get better and better!!
@HeatedRotor It does seem like the minuses of gearboxes would be mitigated on a DH bike, especially a race bike! (but I think your still gonna find some riders who hate the extra drag??) BUT, I also think it's just gonna come down to testing and performance.
I just find it hard to believe the big brands haven't already looked into it by now??
All that said, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be done, but based on my lived experience, I don’t hold out hope that it takes over
www.pinkbike.com/news/nicolai-shootout-derailleur-vs-gearbox-2017.html
I won't need to keep boring people by talking about them now!
www.instagram.com/msracingmtb/p/DE2tRhfM9y1
www.instagram.com/p/DE2qA-CobSI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=
Which Bicycle Gearbox Has The Highest Drive Efficiency? Rohloff, Pinion, Shimano.
Singlespeed: 97% efficient (Drivetrain loss of 6w @ 200w).
Rohloff : 94.5% efficient on average across 14 gears (Drivetrain loss of 11w @ 200w)
Pinion: 90.5% efficient on average across 18 gears (Drivetrain loss of 19w @ 200w
That was with perfectly clean chains and if it’s normal gears not a singlespeed there is likely more drag.
I have a zerode and have had various ones for around 7 years now, it’s a little more resistance, it’s like a slower rolling tire maybe. But the gains are so good, I live in a spot that is winch and plummet style trails.
I think if you are the type of person who might ride heavier tires for performance or a coil shock for performance gains then a belt drive and gearbox is a no brainer.
I noticed they say "on average across x gears" . . under the analysis section of the article they discuss this in more depth (some gears are more efficient than others). This is excellent data from 2017, I wonder if these systems are slightly more efficient in their current iterations.
If they would have waxed the single-speed chain maybe they could get to 98%.
from article above:
Singlespeed: 97% efficient (Drivetrain loss of 6w @ 200w).
Rohloff : 94.5% efficient on average across 14 gears (Drivetrain loss of 11w @ 200w)
Pinion: 90.5% efficient on average across 18 gears (Drivetrain loss of 19w @ 200w).
Shimano Alfine 11: 90.5% efficient on average across 11 gears (Drivetrain loss of 19w @ 200w).
Shimano Nexus 8: 90% efficient on average across 8 gears (Drivetrain loss of 20w @ 200w).
Nuvinci 360: 83.5% efficient on average across the gear range (Drivetrain loss of 33w @ 200w).
www.pinkbike.com/news/robot-bike-co-r160-custom-review-2016.html