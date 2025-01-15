Powered by Outside

Gates Belt Drives Partner with Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS Racing & Intense Factory Racing for 2025

Jan 15, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo


Matt Beer was spot on with his predictions for 2025, saying that more downhill bikes will move to belt drives and gearboxes this season. We then spotted an Atherton Bikes prototype downhill frame with a belt drive and gearbox last week. Now, Gates has announced partnerships with four elite World Cup DH race teams, Reece Wilson's recently announced Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing, and Intense Factory Racing

As we suspected, it looks like that's because more race reams are trying to win the €100K Belted Purse that Gates is offering up to the first elite racer, male or female, to win a UCI Mountain Bike Downhill event on a Gates belt-driven bike.

photo

PRESS RELEASE: Gates

Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global leader in belt drive technologies, has announced official partnerships with four elite race teams—Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing, and Intense Factory Racing for the 2025 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Downhill Mountain Bike season. These partnerships mark a pivotal moment in the sport, showcasing the game-changing advantages of the Gates Belt Drive systems in high-performance racing.

bigquotesBeing part of bringing belt drives into professional downhill racing has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Working with Gates has been fantastic—together, we’ve learned so much throughout the 2023 and 2024 race seasons, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership into 2025. Everyone on the team has poured so much effort into this over the past few years, and it’s exciting to see how belt drive system technology and downhill racing continue to grow.Dominic Tinner, co-founder of Gamux

The partnerships will push the limits of research and development, with these top teams rigorously testing Gates Belt Drive systems in some of the world’s toughest downhill racing conditions.

bigquotesWe at Atherton Bicycles are thrilled to announce that we’ll be racing the 2025 UCI season powered by Gates Belts. Our manufacturing methods allow us to prototype and reiterate designs very quickly, ensuring we take learnings from the test track straight to the product. This technology has allowed us to develop a first prototype in just two months. Huge thanks to the design team, including Dave Weagle, for pulling this one together so quick! Gates has a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence in product development, giving us the confidence to make this pivotal switch. We’re eagerly looking forward to an exciting race season with Gates as our trusted partner.Dan Brown, founder and owner of Atherton Bicycles

The Gates Belted Purse Prize Continues for 2025
Gates is also continuing its trailblazing €100,000 Belted Purse contest for the 2025 race season. This incentive rewards the first elite racer, male or female, to win a UCI Mountain Bike Downhill event on a Gates belt-driven bike. Designed to spotlight the unique performance advantages of a belted downhill bike, the challenge aims to inspire teams and athletes to embrace this revolutionary technology.

bigquotesWe look forward to seeing how belt drive mountain bikes compete in the UCI series this season. With the changes in the competition structure, the playing field is smaller, and the competition is tougher. Working with these great race teams will help us improve our belt drive systems.Chris Sugai, general manager of Mobility at Gates Corporation

This season, the adventure continues with the Gates €100K Belted Pursuit Challenge, highlighted by an exclusive video series that captures the durability, performance, and behind-the-scenes stories of belt drive technology in action.

Belt Drive Technology Leading the Charge in Micromobility
Gates Belt Drive technology is transforming personal and micromobility solutions worldwide. From bicycles and electric bikes to scooters and motorcycles, Gates’ innovative belt drive systems offer grease-free, rust-free, and low maintenance solutions tailored for high performance and durability. The Gates Carbon Drive system stands out as the market's best high-mileage bicycle drive, delivering exceptional reliability for urban commuters, mountain bikers, eBike riders, and casual cruisers alike.

By partnering with top downhill teams, Gates brings its materials science and engineering expertise to the forefront of the sport, challenging traditional chain-driven systems and inspiring a new era of innovation in competitive cycling. For more information about Gates Belt Drive technology or for official €100K Belted Purse contest rules, visit www.gatesbeltdrive.com.


124 Comments
  • 1499
 RACHEL MUST DO ONE MORE RACE! Helloooooooo 100k!
  • 5612
 I'm not 100% sure she would beat Vali, Myriam, Tahnee or Cabirou but i would love to see her prove me wrong
  • 515
 @maglor: no one was 100% sure yet she won her comeback race!
  • 1128
flag naptime FL (Jan 15, 2025 at 6:39) (Below Threshold)
 isn't she not far off taking the most wins of any DHer? I'm sure that was the case befor the bubba.......
I remember arguing with mysoginists that couldn't handle she could take that title from Minnar..
  • 321
 @naptime: acc would like a word
  • 163
 @naptime: She has 39 wins to to Gregs 23. She has closer to double his record already.....
  • 80
 @makripper6: A quick Look at roots and rain has ACC at 40 wins excluding world championships and 4x, but I’m not sure what the official number to make Rachel the goat of women’s dh is
  • 101
 @naptime: she is currently equal with Anne Caroline chausson for most wins both have almost doubled the amount Minnarr has
  • 91
 @maglor: 2023 Rachel raced only two World Cup races. She won one and placed 3rd in the other while finishing 4th in the season overall. She even said she wasn’t in the best racing shape either. She has experience and consistency when she rides I bet she’d be close to the top if not there if she wanted it!
  • 72
 @maglor: I'm not sure why you wouldn't think she could?. She beat them all except Myriam last time she raced...
  • 41
 @maglor: she already has, 2023 Lenzerheide , I would love to see it too! Cheers!!
  • 20
 @maglor: She did 2 years ago when she tried!
  • 40
 @midwest-mtb: she's been at RB HQ doing some mad training thing, so wouldn't be surprised if she planned to race
  • 30
 @k-mc: I do think she could do it, but im not 100% sure when the competition is so strong now, Vali has really found her groove and won both series and world titles since Rachel won, while Rachel's had 2 years away from racing, is she in full race fitness? Myriam and Tahnee look to be back stronger than they have for a while too, it's alot to ask at 37 to come and beat the current field and if you think it'll be easy you're really under estimating them, however if anyone can, Rachel can.
  • 10
 @maglor: for sure some nostalgia and emotion in my vote for her, but being away from the game for a bit ( as Troy Brosnan proved at MSA) is why I think its still in the cards. Cheers, good race talk!
  • 1312
 I'm sick of Bill Gates meddling in everything
  • 111
 lol
  • 50
 Wait, is this how I actually get good 5g reception?
  • 351
 Sick, can't wait to see these bikes. Also stoked for further development of the Pinion gearbox. If they can shave some weight off they could make it more viable for trail bikes.
  • 1418
flag mattyboyr6-2 FL (Jan 15, 2025 at 6:56) (Below Threshold)
 and get rid of grip shift. It was horrible 30 years ago and I doubt having to change hand position with each shift has improved.
  • 114
 @mattyboyr6-2: been on it for 4 years, wouldn’t have it any other way
  • 160
 @mattyboyr6-2: They have an electronic trigger shifter. I am almost certain these teams will be on the electronic version. Gamux already used it last year.
  • 111
 @mattyboyr6-2: keep up mate, that change has already happened.
  • 221
 Weight is not the big problem with gearboxes. Drag is.
  • 21
 It was the extra pedaling drag that I noticed more than the weight for trail bikes, but yes I am so excited for further development in this space
  • 464
 @FuzzyL: how is dressing up in women's clothes the problem with gearboxes? /s
  • 11
 @mattyboyr6-2: they already have other options now, smart shift is dope
  • 50
 anything without batteries?
  • 10
 Maybe there will be teams on a pinion gearbox this year.
  • 32
 Why not ditch the gearbox and make a single speed belt drive? There has to be tracks that a strong rider could make it work.
  • 11
 After riding one, the grip shift is super intuitive after like 3 minutes. I dont like all the extra weight while jumping, but otherwise they are honestly pretty dialed.
  • 20
 @thustlewhumber: what about the extra gear changes when landing?
  • 354
 Spend millions to win 100k
  • 128
 no wonder this industry is in shambles
  • 310
 Get sponsorship money to win $100k from the same people giving out the $100k *guy tapping head meme*
  • 74
 BUT, THIS TIME, this time, everyone who always complains about Derailers on the internet is ACTAULLY going to BUY a gearbox bike.

THIS TIME!

Course if it actually leads to a bunch of winning DH bikes maybe they will?? Smile
  • 60
 Made this comment the other day. Everybody sounds like Dr. Evil talking up this $100k
  • 10
 @hardtailpunter: I wonder how many belts Gates needs to sell to make up for this 100k + the sponsorship cost? Cause they are marketing something 0.001% of bikers will/can buy.
  • 31
 @stiingya: Gearbox's make sense for DH bikes, not for the other 10 catagories.
  • 20
 @lkubica: eBike market is leaning in hard to belts and internal hubs. Win on Sunday, sell on Monday ya know?

This seems like a bigger marketing play than just selling downhill bikes with gearboxes and belts.
  • 55
 @GTscoob: Yeah, because ebike buyers watch DH. Even DH bike buyers don't watch DH these days.
  • 41
 @lkubica: Id say alot of Ebikers watch DH - alot of Ebikers are the old school DH/freeriders
  • 90
 @HeatedRotor: Maybe, in Poland 90% of ebikers population are just random dudes some of whom don't even bother extending seatposts when going uphill, let alone watching anything other than football.
  • 21
 @lkubica: Im talking about the Ebikers who are actually out on Trails haha
  • 40
 @lkubica: they don't just make belts for bikes, they also make them for cars, trucks & industrial machinery. our portion of their business is tiny compared to the other things they are involved in.
  • 30
 @p0rtal00: bet. Seems similar to Maxxis where bikes are a passion project but automotive and industrial business pays the bills.
  • 20
 @stiingya: I have every intention of my next frame being a gearbox rig. If I have to wait a couple years for the right one to come along fine.
  • 10
 @cougar797: "I have every intention of my next frame being a gearbox rig" Just want to point out that's what people have been saying for 30 years? For sure choice is somewhat limited, but they have been out there to buy for a long time.

I'm almost always building up my next bike with parts from my last bike at least to start with. So throwing any incompatible drivetrain/frame into the mix will always be a hurdle for my POV. Even if there were no minuses to the system.

"If I have to wait a couple years for the right one to come along fine." people have also been saying that for 30 years! Smile But if they go big due to racing then the tech will just get better and better!!

@HeatedRotor It does seem like the minuses of gearboxes would be mitigated on a DH bike, especially a race bike! (but I think your still gonna find some riders who hate the extra drag??) BUT, I also think it's just gonna come down to testing and performance.

I just find it hard to believe the big brands haven't already looked into it by now??
  • 20
 @stiingya: Oh I hear you. Lack of good choices is why I haven't yet. I'm hoping latest churn will fix that problem. I'd like an aluminum frame with sled geo but we will see.
  • 310
 If they snap a belt out of the gate and win, do they still get the 100k?
  • 13
 Pretty high odds of that happening. They tried to push belts in Bmx for a while, and they just didn’t hold up.
  • 50
 @Bmxtar: which is odd since I have seen them on 100 horsepower electric motors WITHOUT a VFD. Also had one on my ~100 HP Harley.
  • 10
 @Bmxtar: my harley with 125ft lb of torque seems fine with the belt
  • 30
 @Brasher: the belt that they sell for your bicycle is a far cry to what is on our Harley’s. I’m speaking from personal experience. In fact, the Yess factory team was working on this project, and it failed. They broke, and often. 3 belts in a month is no joke. You notice not one professional Bmx racer is running a belt?
All that said, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be done, but based on my lived experience, I don’t hold out hope that it takes over
  • 10
 Best fit braces as well, just to be safe.
  • 201
 Can't wait for the first World cup pits tech roundup this year.
  • 162
 Im so ready for more gearbox bikes. Finally some positive news for DH racing.
  • 121
 How can you write an article like this and not include any pictures?
  • 10
 I thought the same thing
  • 111
 That's a belting prize.
  • 93
 Ahhh! Finally, the revolution has started!

www.pinkbike.com/news/nicolai-shootout-derailleur-vs-gearbox-2017.html

I won't need to keep boring people by talking about them now!
  • 61
 Hey Pinkbike, wakey wakey, MS-racing team has just announced their roster: Tuhoto, Ella Farina, Valentina Roa Sanchez, Sebastian Holquin (!!!), Gloria Scarsi, Jacob Dickson, and Dave Trummer as line scout and speed finder on the new bike.
www.instagram.com/msracingmtb/p/DE2tRhfM9y1
  • 41
 Commecal Schwable Les Orres just annouce their team as well
www.instagram.com/p/DE2qA-CobSI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=
  • 80
 Would like to hear Sram or Shimanos o-pinion on this. I'll get my coat....
  • 60
 MS racing officially on Zerode with Valentina Roa Sanchez www.instagram.com/p/DE2pSh_v3W_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=
  • 30
 Full team, www.instagram.com/p/DE2tRhfM9y1 but no Blenki
  • 20
 With all these big names adopting belts and gearboxes, I wonder if this would be motivation enough for Pinion to finally develop a second generation analog gearbox. All the downhill bikes seem to only use their 6-speed box so maybe just a second gen of it. The Pinion C-line debuted in 2016. Think of everything they've learned in the last nine years. It would be amazing to see just how compact, light and most importantly efficient a ground up redesigned 6-speed box could be.
  • 30
 I think a 4 speed would be plenty, I'm really only using 3 in mine. Start / flat gear then 3 closer race gears. Not as easy to do in a gearbox spacing is problem.
  • 30
 plot twist: Classified & Hunt develop a three speed DH 157mm spacing hub. DH bikes run "single speed" style belt drive & tension wheel setups but actually have 3 speeds in the hub.
  • 30
 Great news for the industry and racing! The Zerode DH bike and gearbox combo is really sick. Can't wait to see what these other bikes look like!
  • 41
 The tipping point for gearboxes was Pinion’s “Smart shift”! Total game changer and they’ve been improving on it constantly.
  • 50
 More belt-tightening
  • 30
 That Gamux DH bike is still one of the prettiest bicycles I have ever seen.
  • 30
 So glad to see this unfolding!
  • 21
 I just hope some of this trickles down to the consumer. I feel like a lot of DH teams are riding prototype bikes that will never be available to the consumer.
  • 22
 You can already buy Nicolai, zerode's and Gamux with Belt... Not mainstream yet.. but cheaper in the long run that eagle 12s cassettes, specially on ebikes...
  • 10
 You can buy the Gamux already, I could see Atherton being able to offer their bike with a gearbox since it's a matter of printing the correct parts they need.
  • 10
 I've had my zerode 6 months, few other small manufactures out the with custom steel frames and effi gearboxes as well.
  • 20
 Outside industry sponsor..... Does this mean they all get guaranteed entry as wildcard teams?
  • 20
 This is pretty cool. Neat to see viable technologies getting used at the top level of the sport.
  • 31
 Is there a study anywhere that attempts to measure the watts lost to a pinion type system vs. a standard chain?
  • 50
 Yes Cycling about published that test.
Which Bicycle Gearbox Has The Highest Drive Efficiency? Rohloff, Pinion, Shimano.

Singlespeed: 97% efficient (Drivetrain loss of 6w @ 200w).
Rohloff : 94.5% efficient on average across 14 gears (Drivetrain loss of 11w @ 200w)
Pinion: 90.5% efficient on average across 18 gears (Drivetrain loss of 19w @ 200w

That was with perfectly clean chains and if it’s normal gears not a singlespeed there is likely more drag.

I have a zerode and have had various ones for around 7 years now, it’s a little more resistance, it’s like a slower rolling tire maybe. But the gains are so good, I live in a spot that is winch and plummet style trails.
I think if you are the type of person who might ride heavier tires for performance or a coil shock for performance gains then a belt drive and gearbox is a no brainer.
  • 10
 @tobyb: thank you, here is the link for others: www.cyclingabout.com/speed-difference-testing-gearbox-systems

I noticed they say "on average across x gears" . . under the analysis section of the article they discuss this in more depth (some gears are more efficient than others). This is excellent data from 2017, I wonder if these systems are slightly more efficient in their current iterations.

If they would have waxed the single-speed chain maybe they could get to 98%.

from article above:
Singlespeed: 97% efficient (Drivetrain loss of 6w @ 200w).
Rohloff : 94.5% efficient on average across 14 gears (Drivetrain loss of 11w @ 200w)
Pinion: 90.5% efficient on average across 18 gears (Drivetrain loss of 19w @ 200w).
Shimano Alfine 11: 90.5% efficient on average across 11 gears (Drivetrain loss of 19w @ 200w).
Shimano Nexus 8: 90% efficient on average across 8 gears (Drivetrain loss of 20w @ 200w).
Nuvinci 360: 83.5% efficient on average across the gear range (Drivetrain loss of 33w @ 200w).
  • 30
 @redfoxrun: the efficiency hasn’t changed, I had the c line and the p line, it’s the same internals on the gears side, there is drag that is kind of unavoidable with their system but also on the plus side is it never skips or is inbetween gears. The shifting index is in the unit not the shifter. It’s also doesn’t seem to wear out. Having an ebike now the rear mech sucks compared. Also you always hear the gripshift argument, I too was concerned, I had the original gripshift back in the day and it was awful. This is not that. You see comments from people that use the system from pinion and don’t really have any complaints. There is a learning curve to using it and I expect if you are a bike tester this being the one bike system that is different is a little harder to get used too swapping back and forth. But for me now it's the same but reversed, the being able to shift when not pedaling for example, it seems pinion have a system that works well enough and have been developing emotors and electronics. I would say they take their time and don’t rush to market but all their products have been bullet proof in my experience. Between my wife and I we’ve had 4 gear box bikes and it’s been a good experience. I would agree it’s not ideal for everyone and everywhere, if you are riding somewhere with more rolling terrain maybe normal gears would be nicer, where efficiency is more priority. I’m happy to spin a slightly lower gear and really enjoy the downs, I also run heavy casing tires and coil shock, coil fork, belt drive and Oynx hubs.
  • 20
 If Aaron Gwin snapped a belt coming out of the start gate and goes on to ride a flawless run for a win, would it count?
  • 31
 We will see belt driven bikes this season for sure
  • 31
 This is cool. It could really help drive gearbox development.
  • 10
 This Chris sugai is the same that ran niner, right? Interested to see how things play out this year!
  • 20
 Going to be RAD seeing these guys/gals belting out some laps.....
  • 10
 Wow, It feels like Intense just finished the current rig, back to the drawing board, can't wait to see!!
  • 32
 Could be one of them is running it single speed?
  • 52
 would love to see a single speed DHer take a WC win. Going SS was THE best improvement I ever made to my suss.
  • 30
 I'm genuinely curious as to how much DH racers shift in a a given race run. Just at the start or throughout the run? I guess it would depend from track to track, and some courses barely seem to require pedalling at all. I've never heard it mentioned.
  • 10
 This year Worlds at Champery DH is clearly THE CIRCUIT to win a dh race without pedalling....
  • 40
 @CarbonShmarbon: I think it depends on the level or rider. An average person likely doesn’t shift very much riding downhill. WC pros on the other hand likely shift more than you would think. Where 1/10ths matter, being in the right gear is critical every time they made a pedal stroke.
  • 11
 If someone can just make a conversion kit. I want my 2024 fury to be a belt drive haha
  • 14
 It would be great to see, but none of those teams have World Series team status as it stands, not guaranteed at least, or am I missing something? (highly likely as I switched off half way through reading 2025 entry requirements)..
  • 10
 Just ignore me, of course there's individual rankings to consider for entry..my bad. Smile
  • 10
 Part of me thinks that so many teams are joining the belt drive 'race' to increase their presence on the WC and in Social Media in an effort to gain a Wildcard spot.
  • 30
 @northernwig: by looks of it with the rumored riders of these teams they are in top 15 already. AON has 6 riders according to his youtube video.
  • 22
 So MS is on belt-driven Intense frames?
  • 110
 Zerode
  • 11
 I thought the Athertons founded and own Atherton
  • 20
 The Athertons are very much a founding part of Atherton Bikes but I believe there is outside investment from the company that designs and develops the machines they use along with a few other partners.
  • 90
 The company (and an earlier version of the design) existed as Robot Bikes (which wasn't doing all that well) before the Athertons and some additional investment took it over

www.pinkbike.com/news/robot-bike-co-r160-custom-review-2016.html
  • 72
 Step 1, buy a bike company. Step 2, take credit for inventing acquired technology.
  • 10
 Are you saying this because Dan Brown is shown here as ‘owner & founder’? Hes been running the business side of the Atherton team for years. When they started the bike company he began running the business side of that as well, which included partial ownership, along with the Athertons and other investors.
  • 71
 @pavethewasatch: It worked for Elon Musk, so it might work in our sport too
  • 10
 good, good...
  • 35
 They are gonna throw belts like crazy when it's muddy, no issue with a downhill gearbox which makes total sense, but I'd run a burly chain like a KMC E-1 and forget about it.
  • 23
 Good riddance on the chains I just need the day to come when all bikes come factory belt driven
  • 11
 Gear boxes and belt drives are a pipe dream
  • 13
 I didn't realize a field getting smaller makes it more competitive but then I never was tight with the maths
  • 14
 Didn’t a junior already win one and they didn’t pay a dime?
Below threshold threads are hidden







