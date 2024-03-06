Gates is a manufacturer of belts for belt-drive bikes (and cars, motorcycles, racecars, and I assume tanks, spaceships, etc.), and it at the back of their Taipei Cycle Show booth was this announcement. It looks like they're soft-launching a €100K bounty for the first World Cup win on a belt-driven bike. It does sound like there will be some fine print around how belt-driven a bike has to be (eg. would it count if Bernard Kerr slaps a belt drive on the chainring-to-idler part of his prototype Pivot DH bike? Probably not.). We did ask—but we'll have to wait for their official announcements around Sea Otter time.
Gates currently sponsors the Zerode DH team
with Sam Blenkinsop and Taylor Vernon, and the Gamux DH team
with Mike Huter and Lino Lehmann. I hope that other teams are eligible if they run an Alfine + Gates setup or some other way to do it—it'd be fun for this to kick off some more belt-drive development in the DH world. Imagine the scenes if Neko Mullaly does a belt-drive version of his Frameworks bike, and then Asa Vermette wins his first World Cup on one?
So, who do you think has the best chance of claiming the cash?