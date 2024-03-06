Gates is Offering a €100K "Belted Purse" Bounty for First World Cup DH Win on a Belt-Driven Bike

Mar 6, 2024
by Brian Park  
Gates 100K Belted Purse
Another twist in the 2024 WCDH season.

Gates is a manufacturer of belts for belt-drive bikes (and cars, motorcycles, racecars, and I assume tanks, spaceships, etc.), and it at the back of their Taipei Cycle Show booth was this announcement. It looks like they're soft-launching a €100K bounty for the first World Cup win on a belt-driven bike. It does sound like there will be some fine print around how belt-driven a bike has to be (eg. would it count if Bernard Kerr slaps a belt drive on the chainring-to-idler part of his prototype Pivot DH bike? Probably not.). We did ask—but we'll have to wait for their official announcements around Sea Otter time.

Gates currently sponsors the Zerode DH team with Sam Blenkinsop and Taylor Vernon, and the Gamux DH team with Mike Huter and Lino Lehmann. I hope that other teams are eligible if they run an Alfine + Gates setup or some other way to do it—it'd be fun for this to kick off some more belt-drive development in the DH world. Imagine the scenes if Neko Mullaly does a belt-drive version of his Frameworks bike, and then Asa Vermette wins his first World Cup on one?

Gates 100K Belted Purse
The Gamux Sego semi-automatic gearbox DH bike is available to preorder. I think it looks incredible, like Brooklyn Machine Works from the future.

Gates 100K Belted Purse
Gates 100K Belted Purse

Gates 100K Belted Purse
Gates 100K Belted Purse

Gates 100K Belted Purse
The Zerode G3 will be piloted by Sam Blenkinsop and Taylor Vernon this year. Maybe some teams without a frame deal will consider buying Zerodes and Gamuxes now, to get themselves in the running?

Gates 100K Belted Purse
Gates 100K Belted Purse

Gates 100K Belted Purse




So, who do you think has the best chance of claiming the cash?

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Gamux Gates Zerode Taipei Cycle Show 2024


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
211 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Sam's done it once before!







