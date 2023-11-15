GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services

Nov 15, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  


GCN+ will cease to exist as of of the 19th December 2023. In a video posted to the GCN+ YouTube Channel earlier today, Si Richardson and Dan Lloyd announced "with great sadness the closure of GCN+ and the GCN App". Throughout 2023, the service was providing coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series events globally, with live streaming of finals available with the purchase of a subscription that cost $8.99 USD per month, or $49.99 USD for the year.

The introduction of the pay-to-view service was not initially well received (after eight years of free broadcasts from the previous rights' holder, Red Bull), but the GCN+ subscription was one of the more affordable streaming services offering live coverage. With a clear understanding of how World Cup racing will be accessible next year yet to emerge, the closure of GCN+ has users concerned that watching mountain bike racing will become more complex and expensive. The news also comes as a blow to road fans who have enjoyed great coverage of the Tour de France and other major road cycling events through the GCN App.

Warner Bros. Discovery, owners of Play Sports Network and the current broadcasters, organizers, and promoters of the Mountain Bike World Cup, has stated the decision to close GCN+ was "driven by its global strategy to consolidate its streaming services to offer more content in fewer places".

Si Richardson states "the reason for its closure is not because it didn't work or it was underperforming, it's that the media industry landscape has changed".

We have reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery to find out what this will mean for racing fans worldwide who will want to tune in come the 2024 season, and will follow up when we have more information. We are hopeful that the series will find an accessible home for fans worldwide in 2024. The UCI MTB World Series Where to Watch page remains out of service, for now.

GCN+ email to subscribers, November 15th 2023:

Dear GCN+ Subscriber,

We are sending you this email as a valued subscriber of GCN+. We are very sorry to have to inform you that the GCN+ service and the GCN app will close on 19 December 2023.

What does this mean for you?

Access: Your subscription contract will end and you will be unable to access the GCN+ service and GCN app from 19 December 2023. Following closure, you can still use your GCN account on the GCN website at globalcyclingnetwork.com and the GCN Shop at shop.globalcyclingnetwork.com.

Upcoming payments: The GCN+ service will close on 19 December 2023 and you will be charged for any upcoming subscription payments up to that time. If you do not want to be charged for any upcoming payments, you can cancel your subscription prior to your next renewal date, however your access to the service will then end on that renewal date.

Refunds: If you have a subscription to the GCN+ service which is still running on 19 December 2023, we will arrange for a refund of any amounts that you have paid in advance for access to the service after that date. Please make sure you have a valid and up-to-date payment method. Refunds will be paid automatically, but in some instances may take some time to process for technical reasons.

Data: Following closure, your personal data will continue to be handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
We encourage you to contact our customer service team here to answer any additional questions about GCN+ and your subscription.

Thank you for subscribing to GCN+, we are very grateful for your support and for joining us on this journey.

Sincerely,

The GCN Team


69 Comments
  • 95 0
 Just sell the rights back to redbull and we can pretend this whole years didn't happen.
  • 1 0
 Is Patrick Duffy available for the announcement?
  • 1 0
 @vapidoscar: is that a Newhart reference?
  • 1 0
 Here is the official Statement from WB / Discovery.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zwABievfNw
  • 35 1
 This must be a fun day to manage a WC MTB Team and speak to sponsors.

Sponsor: "How will fans watch your team next year?"

MTB Team: "......"
  • 6 2
 I paid for a few months just so I could watch the UCI DH with my kids. It was a crap service with atrocious UI. It would be the weekend of the race and the page was plastered with placeholders for upcoming races. The streams would constantly freeze too. I'm not going to say I'm happy it's gone, but it seemed inevitable. Add to that the reduction is UCI races next year and I wasn't going to pay much longer anyway.
  • 6 1
 lol….

I never had a single issue with playback quality / streaming connection consistency etc.

It was weird that they buried the races and the titles were confusing, but the stream itself was fine.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: Yeah finding the race you wanted to watch was sometimes a mission when it was a busy race weekend for all disciplines but aside from that I had no issues with the app, playback, coverage or even the commentators.

I am concerned about my prospects to watch next year and want to see what refund I get on my 12 month subs!
  • 1 0
 I watched the whole seaosn on my Google TV and never had one issue. As others have mentioned there were issues finding what you wanted but the stream was fine and worked without a hitch for me. Still miss Redbull though
  • 12 9
 Worst streaming service I've used. Watching world cup on GCN was a chore, couldn't be more glad it's going away. I'm sure the world will figure out how to watch world cup downhill again by the time the season opens up.
  • 15 0
 I just fear what’s coming will be even worse…
  • 2 0
 I gave up watching after the second event. Last year of redbull streaming it, I was up at 4 am to watch it live. But I got introduced to a bunch of cool YouTube channels with great content about the races. I hope redbull challenges uci with a league of their own.
  • 7 0
 you haven't tried discovery+, if you think gcn+ was the worst!
  • 5 1
 @Fishoholics: How hard could it be? I opened my laptop went to the website and hit play, same thing on my phone. You stopped watching DH?
  • 1 0
 Huh? Worked fine for me.

Redbull player was nice cause it gave you a rider list and you could skip around, but gcn+ was perfectly easy to use
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I paid for a GCN+ account just to watch DH world cup. But I can't see myself getting a Discovery + account or whatever the hell they come up with to watch 8 races a season.
  • 17 0
 Credit where it's due, I had no issues with the GCN+ app or accessing racing this year.
  • 4 0
 @larrythelamb: I fear for those who found the app difficult to operate. Like maybe keep them away from sharp objects. Hell, balancing may be dangerous, so no more bikes for them.
  • 1 0
 @larrythelamb: Thought the same. I enjoyed that GCN offered to watch from beginning or live and never had an issue using app on PC or phone...
  • 2 0
 @Fishoholics: How would the red bull challenge UCI? Red bull makes pop and they broadcast like 100 made up stupid "extreme" sports, do people not realize how small of a percentage of their broadcasts are cycling? They likely don't care if they have the MTB broadcast rights. Red Bull is not a cycling company. The UCI is the governing body of the top cycling divisions in the world. They are not a broadcasting company. Red Bull and UCI are not the same thing, there is no challenge coming. You all need to stop acting like the UCI killed your family.
  • 1 0
 It was a pain in the ass and I don't know why. Question is, will the year that I paid for be pro-rated?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: yeah but some people still think if you smash the left click on their mouse 80000 times and letout a passive "sigh" that their computer will start working again...
  • 1 0
 @dstroud70: Did you watch the video? If not, then maybe this could be a pointer as to why you found an incredibly easy to use streaming app, a pain in the buttocks.
  • 1 0
 the app wasn't available on my LG TV, same goes for the redbull app. I used an Amazon fire stick and it was average at best. When there is lots of events on over the weekend, I couldn't even find the race i wanted to watch. I not sure if things will get better, but having an app that's available on more devices with more money pouring in should hopefully make for a better experience. I guess we'll have to wait and see.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: technically I also had not issues with the GCN+ app. UX is really bad though. hopefully next years alternative achieves current standards.
  • 2 0
 Nah. GCN+ was good and getting better with the MTB stuff every weekend. Plus, I liked watching the CX and some road events for cheap.
  • 3 1
 @lwkwafi: not difficult, but it was a pain in the ass.

Open app-->GCN+-->racing-->MTB, then look for the event I want to watch among all of the highlights, other events, upcoming events, etc. Do I want to watch the version with a pre-show? Probably not, but how come the runtime is shorter than the one without?

The whole thing was shit. That said, the actual race coverage was better than I expected.
  • 1 0
 I thought the XC coverage was pretty good and the road bike coverage was actually excellent. Road racing announcers were amazing.
  • 1 0
 I felt the same way. Watching using the AppleTV app was mind numbing. Spend a few minutes searching through about 5-7 races all with the same thumbnail. Then if you wanted to skip ahead, lets say a half hour, you would have to sit there and hold down fast forward for a few minutes at a time. Lets say you stopped watching and came back an hour later.. you would have to sit there again and hold fast forward. To skip to the end of a 2 hour race took about 5-7 minutes of fast forwarding. The web app was fine.
  • 2 0
 It worked just fine for watching the races. A few bugs, sure, but nothing the Red Bull didn't suffer from either in my experience. The further cycling coverage was unparalleled - especially during the World Champs in Glasgow, with the whole lot broadcast in its entirety, from trials to bike football (!). There were also a ton of very well produced documentaries, even if that niche of cycling wasn't quite your thing, they were definitely worth a watch. It also didn't break the bank. I think it's a big loss and I'm now all concerned, for another consecutive year, about where and how I can watch my favourite sport live Frown
  • 5 0
 You'll just get all that stuff through Discovery+.
  • 1 0
 Yes I think consolidating will be good. Initially was quite confusing with WB, Discovery, GCN and where you lived.
  • 2 0
 Yep, I found using Discovery+ pretty good for watching the racing this year.... lets.... lets no dwell on the quality of the broadcast - the app was decent though!
  • 1 0
 For nearly twice the price
  • 2 0
 It is time to establish a new race organization completely outside the UCI. There are no restrictions, because the UCI cannot extort even at the Olympics, because the DH is not there
  • 1 0
 The overall production, interviews and more wasn't quite as good as what we had with red bull, barring those occasional outages we'd have with red bull. And of course, the lack of rob was unavoidable. Fingers crossed someone gets it together for 2024.
  • 1 0
 GCN was propped up from the start and as cool as it was, the revenue stream was always in question? how were they truly going to make money? a few sponsors, placed ads? its just not enough when you consider the HUGE costs associated with broadcasting .
as already stated REDBULL is licking their lips, they truly understand media coverage and broadcasting and how to create revenue
  • 1 0
 I didn’t have any issues regarding the app really either. Apart from finding the races, sometimes. But the streaming quality was good. But I did pay for a full year though.

And I was hoping for more coverage from the Enduro events, interviews, racing, discussion the different stages.mit could have been really great. I’m hoping (still) that it’ll be better or better as time progresses.

I’ll have a few beers while I wait…
  • 1 0
 Well, if Disco+ provides coverage in Canada/US then I am ok with this. It didn't this year, GCN+ was the only option. At least if you are subscribing to Disco+ you get more than just cycling. Would be even better if FloBikes didn't have their nose in there for some events like TdF

Preferably, it just became event by event ppv on YouTube. Simple.
  • 3 0
 All of you happy GCN+ is gone... Buckle up kids, shits gonna be much worse.
  • 1 0
 I just logged into the app and it's states straight away that a refund will be given for any remaining days of your subscription. You just have to have a valid credit card registered.
  • 8 8
 Shout out to U.S. anti-trust law, which on paper exists to prevent big businesses from buying up an entire market and creating a monopoly, like this. Unfortunately, anti-trust laws are only as good as the level of enforcement by the current presidential administration, so companies like Walmart, Amazon, Alphabet, and now Warner Bros/Discovery (all US-based companies) are allowed to continue eating up whole markets unchecked, making customers and workers worse off everywhere they go. It doesn't have to be this way.
  • 5 1
 So you are saying US anti-trust laws should inhibit one company buying the broadcast rights for cycling events (like Redbull had for the past 10 years) and that the fact they cant is Biden's fault?

M'kay.
  • 1 0
 Bro, do you even follow the activities of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)? The FTC has been super active in attempting to block corporate mergers under Lina Khan (Biden appointee as chairperson) but is losing in the courts because it is overstepping the established boundaries of anti-trust law. Love her or hate her, the FTC is more active now than at any time in the recent past.
Regardless, this isn't an antitrust issue. It appears that GCN+ didn't have a successful business model or had trouble executing and WB/Discovery decided to reallocate resources.
  • 1 0
 That lasted all of 5 seconds.

“the reason for its closure is not because it didn't work or it was underperforming”

Oh. So you just closed it for fun then? Is there something I’m missing?
  • 2 0
 Everything will be on Discovery+. All in one place.
  • 4 0
 What a mess.
  • 1 0
 And nothing of value was lost. We need a better distributer for all bike racing in America, I want to watch the Cyclocross races!
  • 2 0
 How to kill a sport A Warner brothers, discovery and UCI production Featuring greed and poor service Streaming soon
  • 2 0
 As if we needed more proof that Dicovery's take over of MTB is an unmitigated disaster from top to bottom.
  • 1 0
 YIKES. Idk of another place that offered so much coverage of cycling across the board, especially road.
  • 3 0
 oh no, anyways...
  • 2 0
 Just when you thought that they couldn't fuck it up anymore.....
  • 1 0
 $8.99…was asking way too much. That said, I subscribed only to watch XC then bailed.
  • 1 0
 Any comment from UCI or the organizers of MTB racing covered by GCN+ last year?
  • 2 0
 Thats a bold strategy Cotton let's see if it works out for them!
  • 2 0
 Hahahaha
  • 1 0
 This news dropped 3hrs ago.
  • 1 0
 warner bros = robs warner
  • 1 0
 Yikes
  • 2 1
 I took out the popcorns
  • 2 4
 @jessiemaymorgan there's a typo at " With a clear understanding of how World Cup racing will be accessible next year yet to emerge" assume that should be a "Without"
  • 1 0
 What does GCN stand for?
  • 2 0
 Global Cycling Network
  • 1 0
 @handynzl: thanks. I obviously was not a subscriber. And don't think it was ever spelled out in the article.
  • 4 0
 Gonna Close Network
  • 1 0
 @Andykmn: You're welcome.
  • 1 2
 Laugh out LOUD!!!







