GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services

GCN+ email to subscribers, November 15th 2023:



Dear GCN+ Subscriber,



We are sending you this email as a valued subscriber of GCN+. We are very sorry to have to inform you that the GCN+ service and the GCN app will close on 19 December 2023.



What does this mean for you?



Access: Your subscription contract will end and you will be unable to access the GCN+ service and GCN app from 19 December 2023. Following closure, you can still use your GCN account on the GCN website at globalcyclingnetwork.com and the GCN Shop at shop.globalcyclingnetwork.com.



Upcoming payments: The GCN+ service will close on 19 December 2023 and you will be charged for any upcoming subscription payments up to that time. If you do not want to be charged for any upcoming payments, you can cancel your subscription prior to your next renewal date, however your access to the service will then end on that renewal date.



Refunds: If you have a subscription to the GCN+ service which is still running on 19 December 2023, we will arrange for a refund of any amounts that you have paid in advance for access to the service after that date. Please make sure you have a valid and up-to-date payment method. Refunds will be paid automatically, but in some instances may take some time to process for technical reasons.



Data: Following closure, your personal data will continue to be handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

We encourage you to contact our customer service team here to answer any additional questions about GCN+ and your subscription.



Thank you for subscribing to GCN+, we are very grateful for your support and for joining us on this journey.



Sincerely,



The GCN Team



GCN+ will cease to exist as of of the 19th December 2023. In a video posted to the GCN+ YouTube Channel earlier today, Si Richardson and Dan Lloyd announced "with great sadness the closure of GCN+ and the GCN App". Throughout 2023, the service was providing coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series events globally, with live streaming of finals available with the purchase of a subscription that cost $8.99 USD per month, or $49.99 USD for the year.The introduction of the pay-to-view service was not initially well received (after eight years of free broadcasts from the previous rights' holder, Red Bull), but the GCN+ subscription was one of the more affordable streaming services offering live coverage. With a clear understanding of how World Cup racing will be accessible next year yet to emerge, the closure of GCN+ has users concerned that watching mountain bike racing will become more complex and expensive. The news also comes as a blow to road fans who have enjoyed great coverage of the Tour de France and other major road cycling events through the GCN App.Warner Bros. Discovery, owners of Play Sports Network and the current broadcasters, organizers, and promoters of the Mountain Bike World Cup, has stated the decision to close GCN+ was "driven by its global strategy to consolidate its streaming services to offer more content in fewer places".Si Richardson states "the reason for its closure is not because it didn't work or it was underperforming, it's that the media industry landscape has changed".We have reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery to find out what this will mean for racing fans worldwide who will want to tune in come the 2024 season, and will follow up when we have more information. We are hopeful that the series will find an accessible home for fans worldwide in 2024. The UCI MTB World Series Where to Watch page remains out of service, for now.