Gear Guide: 10 Summer Riding Kits for Women



About the Tester:

Nikki Rohan stands 5'5" and weighs 135 lbs with a 28-inch waist, 37-inch hips, and 35-inch chest and wears a size small helmet, size large gloves, and EU-41 shoes. She resides in Hood River OR with her husband, Colin Meagher, her two kids, a dog, and a grumpy cat. Nikki has been mountain biking for close to 20 years, including a short stint competing in the pro women category in enduro races in the PNW, as well as events like the Trans BC, the Trans-Provence, Downieville Classic, Grinduro, and the occasional CX race.





Wild Rye

The Freel Women's Bike Short

Sandia Women's Cycling and Adventure Shirt

Flylow Gear

Eleanor Short

Aster shirt

Pearl Izumi

Women's Elevate Short

Women's Summit Long Sleeve Top

Mons Royale

Momentum 2.0 Bike Shorts

Phoenix Enduro VT

Maloja

MERAM shorts

LÜSAIM Jersey

ION

Scrub AMP Wms Bike Shorts

Women's LS 3/4 Scrub Amp tee

DHaRCO

Ladies Gravity Pants

Ladies 3/4 sleeve Jersey

Troy Lee Designs (TLD)

Womens Mischief Shorts

Lilium SS Jersey

Patagonia

Women's Dirt Craft Bike Shorts - 12"

Women’s Capilene Cool Trail Bike Henley

GORE® Wear

C5 Women Trail Light Shorts

C5 Women Trail Long Sleeve Jersey

Everyone’s making pretty amazing gear these days. Having good designers and great fabrics is key, but it isn’t necessarily enough anymore. Brands have to do something else to stand out. Given climate change and our connection to the outdoors when we ride, companies are turning more and more to eco-friendly processes, whether that’s giving back somehow, utilizing more sustainable practices, or a combination of the two. While a lot of companies are using Bluesign fabrics or recycled materials in their products, others are taking part in movements like "One Percent for the Planet" or "Protect our Winters". As we dip our toes into learning what each of these brands is doing, we have added a section at the bottom of the article where you will find links to some of the specific campaigns and certifications that are listed. One other area I attempted to touch on with each brand is whether or not they have a repair program, and if so, what that looks like. It's nice to be able to send in your favorite shorts to fix a small rip, rather than buy a new pair, but repair programs (except maybe Patagonia's) are currently pretty limited for a number of reasons—primarily because they are consumer-driven, and the feedback I received from the majority of the brands is that we consumers aren't demanding this service.Below you will find a selection of ten women's kits from Wild Rye, Pearl Izumi, Mons Royale, Flylow, Maloja, Ion, DHaRCO, GORE Wear, Troy Lee Designs, and Patagonia. These reviews are based on short-term testing with a focus on fit, comfort, style, initial durability, and function. You will also see a bit of information on each brand's efforts to reduce environmental impacts as discussed above.MSRP: $119.00 USDSizes: 0 - 18 (US)Colors: Swirling Dots, Mauve Bees (tested), Emerald Sloths, Grey Vicuna, Geo Dot, Vicuna, Coral ArrowsThe Freel is touted as a “sturdy, enduro-ready women’s mountain bike short made with a durable nylon fabric that is sun, splash, and abrasion-resistant. It’s meant for everything from local races to single track missions to après at the local watering hole. Tech details include a gusseted crotch, 12” inseam (size 8 ), a DWR coating, a UPF 50 rating, and plenty of pockets for essentials.Wild Rye proclaims that the Freel shorts run true to size, and I would agree. I tested in my standard US 6, and they fit perfectly with a relaxed, loose cut and feel. The shorts are crafted from a nice, stretchy yet durable material and they easily fit over medium profile knee guards without a gap. They also offer belt loops—a nice addition for the average curvy lady who just can't find shorts with a small enough waist to fit their hips and butt.I tested these shorts in a wide range of spring and early summer conditions: a mix of hot, cold, wet, and dry. They are not the lightest shorts of the bunch, but they're breathable and are well built to withstand the wear and tear of overgrown singletrack missions. I appreciate that the shorts include a DWR coating for the damp spring days and UPF rating for desert and alpine adventures. The pockets are usable (although I will admit I am not a fan of hand pockets), and my phone easily fits in the zippered thigh pocket with minimal floppage. I did notice that the Freel bunched up just slightly at the top of my thigh (as did Ion and Pearl Izumi) when I was climbing, but that is a common occurrence I've noticed with any short that has a slight taper towards the knee and not something that impacts my riding. In fact, the only reason I even notice it is that I get to see lots of photos.Overall I am stoked on these shorts. I keep finding myself going back to them despite the fact that they are pink. They are comfortable, stylish, reasonably priced, and I love supporting companies run by women. Also, extra kudos for offering a multitude of sizes and very unique designs!MSRP: $95.00 USDSizes: 0 - 14 (US 8 tested)Colors: Sage, Charcoal (tested), Pacific BlueThe Sandia is a wicking long sleeve cycling jersey that features mesh panels for breathability, three pockets across the back, a UPF 50 rating, and chafe-free reinforced seams. The fabric features a touch (9%) of spandex for ease of movement.I tested this jersey in size 8 which was a spot-on fit - not too tight and not too loose. While I'm typically a size 6, I ordered up a size from that based on sizing charts and recommendations of the staff. This was by far my favorite riding top of this review. It's a super versatile and comfortable jersey with a simple, solid design, has minimal branding, offers long sleeves for added sun protection, and includes back pockets for snacks and basic necessities for days when I ditch the fanny. The material effectively wicked away moisture and the mesh panels seemed to offer added cooling when it was hot out. I never felt like I was overheating despite the fact that some of the testing was in pre lockdown 70-degree Utah sunshine.As I veer towards wearing long sleeve jerseys year-round to protect myself from sun exposure, this adventure shirt is exactly what I am looking for and easily meets the technical and performance benchmarks I require of my gear.MSRP: $90.00 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Blush, Patina, Abyss (tested)Like the Aster shirt below, the Eleanor short was designed with mountain biking in mind but will pull duty in multiple activities. It has enough stretch to accommodate single track ninja moves without binding, and room for snacks in the hip pockets. There’s also a pocket on the lower thigh for your phone, internal waist adjusters, and belt loops for customizing your fit.I tested the shorts in size medium and they were a fairly loose but comfortable fit. The internal waist adjusters helped tighten things up a tad bit and with a 12.5" inseam, the shorts came down mid-knee and had a wide enough opening that they easily fit over a variety of knee guards. The sizing chart does not currently include a hip measurement, so while these were loose in the hip and butt on my frame, it might be worth finding a retailer and trying them on before you buy.The shorts utilize Flylow's Intuitive IQ MTB fabric, which is a light and super comfortable quick-dry fabric that has the feel of a board short but with the durability for mountain biking. Pedaling around in these shorts, they felt light and airy without any restriction in the areas that might run tight with some other brands. While the shorts have multiple well-placed pockets, my iPhone XR just barely fits in the lower, velcro-sealed, phone-specific pocket (plus I didn't like how it flopped around once I managed to stuff it in, so I utilized the upper zipped hip pocket instead).For $90, I'd put these shorts as the best bang for you buck. It's hard to find a well-designed, relaxed fit short for this price and these appear to check all the boxes.MSRP: $75.00 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Shark, Patina, Dusk (tested)Originally designed as a biking jersey, the Aster works just as well off the bike for any high output endeavor but oozes enough style to function as an après piece, too. It’s breathable, has variable venting—just undo a few buttons—and has two pockets for keys and snacks.The size medium Aster was just a tad bit big on me but had a comfortable fit and feel. The buttons don't come down all the way, so it's a pullover jersey with options to unbutton as desired. The two front pockets do not close securely, so they have limited use for storing valuables, but are a nice feature and work well for stashing a pair of gloves while on a snack break, etc.What I like most about this jersey is that it veers away from the norm and has a different look than almost anything else you will find on the market. The material is still designed to wick sweat and the jersey is very lightweight and breathable. Testing this on warmer days was where I found that I really liked the Aster. I know Flylow Gear has a pretty solid reputation in the ski industry and I would say my first impression of their bike gear is that I am solidly impressed.MSRP: $175.00 USDSizes: US 2 - 14 (tested US 6)Colors: Fog, Phantom (tested)These sweet shorts from Pearl Izumi are a great example of pretty and smart, yet tough. Emphasis on the smart. They utilize a lightweight, four-way stretch Cordura fabric with bonded seams to achieve an ideal blend of durability without restricting movement. From a nerdy but cool tech standpoint, each fiber uses PI dry technology—essentially a DWR coating that’s applied to each fiber before weaving the fabric together, making for a much more durable water-resistant application. The Boa dial on the back makes on the fly waist fit adjustments quick and easy. Last and not least: the short is designed to offer a smooth pedaling experience vs. shorts that bind against the liner by utilizing a slip surface on the inside of the shorts. There is a 12” inseam, laser cut venting, and two zippered leg pockets designed to shift cargo to the back of the short for pedaling comfort.I tested the Elevate in US size 6. Historically the PI medium was always just a little too big, so I was super excited to see the expansion of their sizing range. The 6 was just barely loose in the waist and fitted in the hips and butt. The Boa dial on the back waistband was a unique addition for tightening up the waist and seems to work pretty well. The shorts have a pretty standard inseam and the hem is just big enough to fit over my lower profile knee guards. The shorts have quite a bit of taper from the waist down to the knee hem. I did get a little bit of bunching at the hips when I was pedaling due to this tapered fit, so if you have thick quads you'll want to try before you buy.I was pretty impressed with these Elevate Short compared to previous offerings from Pearl Izumi. After getting through all the testing, I lean towards these being my favorite pair of this group. I really liked the look, the feel (lightweight and airy), and the features. They are a bit pricey, but worth the extra penny for the pretty awesome technology (fabric) and quality product.MSRP: $70.00 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Sunny Lime/Navy Radian, Phantom/Fiery CRL Frequency, Arctic Dusk/Phantom Lucent (tested)This piece is designed to have the look and feel of a long-sleeve T-shirt but function as a technical jersey. It has raglan sleeves cut for easy movement and offers a solid sustainability nod with a blend of 95% recycled polyester/5% polyester which wicks moisture to keep you dry, even on hot days. Oh, and those long sleeves ward off sun and errant brush on overgrown trails. The Summit also has a bit of a drop tail to keep dirt and debris out of your shorts.The Summit in size medium fits me perfectly. The website describes the product as having a "relaxed fit" vs. the "standard fit" for the shorts, and that was the case—it was loose but without any bag to it. The sleeves were long enough and seemed just roomy enough to wear some low profile elbow guards without binding, and the slight drop tail added a little extra coverage behind. The fabric had a soft feel and wicked moisture in all the right places.Bottom line - this jersey checks all the boxes as a basic get the job done long sleeve jersey. I could see myself wearing it under a shell in the shoulder seasons, but in terms of style, for me, it definitely wasn't my favorite design and I wasn't a fan of how the material wrinkled up like it had dryer sheets stuck to the inside. But personal nitpicks aside, it performed well. It's been awesome to see the advances in the women's line of mountain bike apparel at Pearl Izumi. The design team is putting a lot of effort into testing and fit, and this long sleeve jersey is just one of many items that are worth a look.MSRP: € 120.00 EUSizes: XS - XLColors: Uranium Black (tested)Not flyweight light and not DH heavy, but somewhere in between and designed to be burly tough—that’s the Momentum 2.0 in a nutshell. The short utilizes a durable micro grid outer fabric with a touch of Lycra for easy movement combined with soft, supple merino inside for comfort and pedaling ease (52% polyester, 39% merino, 9% elastane). There are zippered leg vents with a mesh back for breathability, Velcro waist adjusters, strategically placed seams to prevent chafing, and it’s designed to accommodate pads. A zippered pocket for valuables is the cherry on top.The size small was fairly snug in the waist but otherwise good to go. The shorts have a nice long inseam and are compatible with a wide variety of knee guards. The material feels thicker than most of the shorts I tested, but once I was out pedaling I didn't notice the extra weight—they pedaled and moved remarkably despite that somewhat heavy feel, and breathability was good. The fabric had a little stretch for easy pedaling, and that merino lined interior felt appreciably soft against my legs when pedaling.The Momentum 2.0 was not my favorite of the group—I lean towards a lighter, XC style short; but they oozed quality, are durable, breathed well, and are well worth the investment if you like a burly tough short vs the lighter weight type. In my book, these would be ideal for side country missions, where you're taking a lift up, but still pedaling big miles ala any of the big descents found off Whistler Peak or just about anywhere in the Alps.MSRP: € 80.00 EUSizes: XS - LColors: Black/Grey Marl, Punk Baby, Khaki Rose, Ink Stripe (tested)The V-neck Phoenix Enduro VT jersey is constructed with Mons Royale’s Merino air-con fabric. This means that each fiber used to construct the fabric of the shirt utilizes a nylon core wrapped in Merino wool fibers. This allows the air-con fabric to harness the positive properties of Merino—breathability, odor control, and next to skin comfort—while maintaining durability and shape retention, thanks to the nylon. There’s a bit of Lycra woven in as well, for fit and ease of movement (83% merino, 13% nylon, 4% elastane). This isn’t just a simple tech tee made of merino wool, though. Rather this is a proper bike jersey: it has breathable side panels, a dropped tail, stash pocket, and a hidden goggles/glasses wipe. And the sleeves, while not a true 3/4 length, do offer a bit more coverage from sun and brush than a typical tee.The size small was an a-okay fit. Loose in all the right places and super comfortable. The short style sleeves are almost 3/4 length and came down my arm enough to provide the little extra bit of coverage that I appreciate. The material felt soft but durable and the fabric handled my sweat like a champ (no embarrassing sweat stains where my hip pack waistband and belly intersect). And it held form well despite several washings.This is the ideal jersey for warm spring days or shoulder season missions where the weather is somewhat unpredictable and I can't be sure what I might run into. Style-wise, it has an flattering cut and design, but again, I'm not a huge fan of large branding across my chest. If they could convince their marketing department to remove the large branding, I am pretty sure this might just be one of my favorite jerseys of this bunch. For someone looking for a super rad merino style fabric, Mons Royale is well worth looking into.MSRP: $129.00 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested S)Colors: Moonless, Night Sky, Yak, Cypress, Red Monk (tested)The MERAM short uses a 4-way stretch polyester/elastane blend for durability and easy movement—ideal for mountain biking but able to double up for a variety of outdoor endeavors. They feature a 36cm (14”) inseam, a pre-shaped knee with more fabric draping over the knee than behind for easy pedaling, two pockets with ‘invisible’ zippers, and waist retention with a stretch insert at the back. There are also belt loops to customize the waist fit, and zippered venting.Sizing on these is more in-line with other European brands and the small was a perfect fit. These were by far the baggiest shorts of this roundup, and are positioned to be part of the more downhill/freeride line of apparel that Maloja makes. The shorts feel light and stretchy, and since I'm not a belt kind of girl, the velcro waist adjusters were useful to tighten things up. The shorts have two well-positioned zippered side pockets that easily held my phone in place sans any flopping when pedaling or charging the rough stuff.While these were one of the baggiest pairs of shorts of the review, they were also one of my favorite go-to options—which surprised me, to be honest (in general, I prefer more fitted, XC style shorts). I loved the design and longer inseam, and despite the DH pedigree, the shorts were still light enough that even in the heat and on extended climbs pedaling didn't faze me. If you are looking for a longer short with a ton of style and performance, these are well worth looking at.MSRP: $69.00 USDSizes: XS - XLColors: Night Sky, Yak, Red Monk, Lotus (tested)The LÜSAIM jersey is touted as a relaxed cut multi-sport shirt with a front print. It has a round neckline and three-quarter length sleeves that contrast with the body of the jersey. There are no pockets. The fabric is composed of hemp dry, a Maloja sourced material made from an 85% recycled polyester/15% hemp blend. It’s a fast-drying and breathable fabric thanks to the polyester, but with a natural antibacterial characteristic from the hemp so it won’t stink up as quickly as pure polyester.The size small fit great. The jersey was comfortable and the fabric worked as described. Even in the heat when I was sweating, there were no visible sweat stains as the fabric wicked away moisture. The sleeves came right below my elbow for that wee bit of sun protection but they were tight enough that elbow guards weren't happening. The torso length was long enough to cover my lower back chamois gap when pedaling, and the jersey fabric felt more durable and seemed less likely to snag than other poly blends.I was pretty happy with the LÜSAIM. I'm not necessarily a pink person, but I ended up really liking the look and found the color patterns offered a fun and playful but stylish appearance. The price is right in line with most of the other tops in this review and given their overall quality, Maloja is one of the brands I like to push to friends looking for good cycling apparel.[PCAPTION]Details of the LÜSAIM jersey.[/PCAPTION]MSRP: $129.95 USDSizes: XS/34 - XL/42 (tested S)Colors: Inside Blue, Black, Root Brown (tested)The Scrub Amp is Ion's top-notch bike short offering everything you need for all-mountain shredding. The shorts have a 4-way stretch fabric, bonded hem, and waistband which provide a durable and very flat surface, velcro waist adjusters, DWR treatment, laser-cut ventilation holes, two zippered hand pockets, and an integrated phone pouch.Per the size chart, I tested the size small Scrub Amp shorts. They were slightly snug in the bum and waist but stretchy enough that overall they had a solid fit. The waist adjusters on these shorts are effective for snugging them up and the longer inseam works well to cover most knee guards while the hem is just loose enough to move freely when wearing guards. The shorts do slightly bunch at my hips when I am descending (like the Pearl Izumi and Wild Rye shorts—oh, the joys of having curves!) due to the slight taper and fit, but they easily fall back into place otherwise.The shorts fall into the average category in terms of weight. They are not the lightest I tested, but offer added durability and are unlikely to snag or rip on blackberry bushes. The laser ventilation offers good airflow when pedaling in the heat and the fabric breathes well. The protected phone pocket in the right hip is a nice feature, but I personally have a hard time pedaling with a phone directly on the front of my hip. I prefer my phone down on the side of my thigh or more to the outside of my hip. That nitpick aside, I highly recommend these shorts to anyone who is looking for a little added inseam length and who likes to shred technical trail with the confidence that your clothing has the durability to withstand a bit of chaos.MSRP: $79.95 USDSizes: XS/34 - XL/42 (tested S)Colors: Ocean Blue, Black, Pink is Back (tested)The Scrub Amp 3/4 tee consists of DriRelease® Eco fabric with repreve technology which is made from recycled PET waste. The jersey fabric has a soft cotton feel and features an integrated goggles/glasses wipe as well as a lift pass pocket.I tested the jersey in small. Technically per the size chart, I should be a medium, but I had traditionally fit in a small with Ion in the past, so I went that direction. As a result, it was a bit tight across my shoulders and neckline, but it was still stretchy enough that I had no issues out on the trail. I would consider sizing up if you fall towards the high end of a specific size. The 3/4 sleeve profile was long enough to go over my elbows and offer added protection from the weather, but too tight to wear elbow pads. The jersey rides comfortably against the skin (no irritation from the shoulder tightness) and the DriRelease fabric does a fantastic job of wicking away sweat.ION has really stepped up their game in both the style and high-quality design of their women's apparel. The prices are super competitive and their environmental record /use of recycled and organic fabrics gives them a leg up as one of my favorite brands. While I don't love the branding across the chest on this tee, the colors and pattern is stylish and I will happily wear this jersey out on the trails this summer.MSRP: $179-95 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Black (tested)With a skinny jean look but World Cup pedigree (tested by Connor Fearon, as well as a select cadre of lady shredders) the DHaRCO Ladies gravity pants are designed to tick all the boxes: it utilizes a quick-drying and breathable fabric, has a water-resistant finish, is tailored for free range of movement with room – barely – for knee pads, and has three pockets for essentials (two at the hip, and one at the base of the spine). The 95% nylon/5% spandex fabric is Bluesign approved and DHaRCO offers a return for a refund or exchange on any items if you were not 100% satisfied.I tested these fitted-style pants in a medium. The waist was a little loose and sat fairly low on my hips, but the overall fit was pretty solid and the velcro adjusters helped me tighten up the somewhat loose waist. The material felt stretchy enough that I didn't notice any restrictions when pedaling and I was able to wear a pair of low profile knee guards under the pants. One thing I did notice is that the pants taper down at the ankles, but there is no adjustability at the cuff, so you will have to remove your shoes to get these on and off.I rode in these in a variety of weather conditions including a blistering hot day where I realized I had made a poor clothing choice for that particular ride (I was out in direct sunshine in 80-degree temps without a scrap of cover). As a result, I experienced this amazing thing called leg sweat. I had a much better experience riding with these in temperate spring conditions. In those conditions, the pants seemed to breathe well and the extra coverage was nice for both keeping my legs dry and clean and for reducing cuts and scraps from trail debris. Last fall I tested a bunch of women-specific riding pants, and I would easily put these in the top tier in terms of fit, style, and quality for shoulder season adventure pants.MSRP: $69.95 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Camo Palm, Aqua Party, Scarlet Storm (tested)This might be the three-quarter sleeve jersey you’ve been looking for if you don’t want to be too girly, yet don’t want to be too hard-core. The flattering cut hides the technical performance inherent it: mesh side panels for breathability, a zip pocket for essentials, and the extra sun and abrasion protection a ¾ sleeve offers as well as a semi cover for elbow guards. The fabric is a 100% quick dry polyester that is made with recycled fibers, excluding the mesh side panels. The jerseys are also available in short sleeve and long sleeve options at different price points.The size medium 3/4 sleeve ladies jersey had a near-perfect fit. The sleeves came right below my elbows and the cut was fitted but comfortable. The jersey utilizes a wicking polyester quick-dry material that kept me dry when climbing in the sun while the mesh side panels offered excellent ventilation. The jersey has a little zip pocket on the side for lift tickets, or maybe a little snack for those of you who don't like to carry a pack.DHaRCO gets extra points in the style category with this one: the fit and design of this jersey garner plenty of compliments when I wear it. They also meet the modern demands for creating quality riding apparel by utilizing advanced fabrics that provide the performance that a simple cotton tee doesn't but with the comfort one expects from cotton. DHaRCO might be a small company, but they're doing an excellent job of crafting top-notch cycling apparel that is fairly priced and environmentally sensitive.MSRP: $109.00 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Charcoal, Black, Deep Fig, Dusk, Golden (tested)TLD released three new lines of women-specific apparel this spring: the Mischief, Lilium, and Luxe shorts. Each of the three lines has unique styles designed to meet the demands of women; Mischief is designed to have a loose, more relaxed fit, while the Lilium collection is focused on sleek and innovative fabric and fit. The Luxe short is TLD’s response for the women saying they'd like their clothing to feel as good as their yoga pants do. I tested the Mischief short, which is part of TLD's more relaxed fitting line of women's riding apparel. It features 4-way stretch material, 3 zippered pockets, and laser perforated zones for added ventilation. The fabric is UPF 30+ and Bluesign approved.I tested the Mischief in medium which was, unfortunately, a tad bit too big on me. I really should have taken a closer look at the size chart, which takes things a step further than any other I have seen by including measurements for waist, hips, thigh, leg opening, and outseam. While the mediums were too big in the waist, I was able to utilize the velcro waist adjusters to keep them snug enough for testing. True to the description, these shorts have a loose relaxed fit with a roomier cut than some of the other lines—definitely a good option for those with curvier frames.One thing these shorts do right is pockets. The pockets are nicely placed and functional. On top of that the shorts are stylish, offering a clean look with five attractive solid color options. One of my test rides in these shorts was a 4-hour grind in a mix of muggy and wet spring weather. The fabric seemed to shed the light sprinkles yet also wicked away my sweat effectively enough that they never got that droopy/floppy/heavy feel damp fabric gets. The Mischief short is an excellent short for someone looking for a loose-fitting and stylish all-mountain riding short that doesn't kill your piggy bank.MSRP: $75.00 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Floral Black, Floral Charcoal (tested)The Lilium SS jersey is a quick-dry 4-way stretch knit top that offers UPF20+ protection from the sun, a drop tail hem, and a Jacquard style engineered mesh (knit in a single layer) for ventilation. While we tested the floral pattern version of this jersey, it also comes in solid black or deep fig, as well as a number of long sleeve styles and colors.I tested the size medium top and unlike the shorts, it was a pretty spot-on fit. One important thing to note is I also received this jersey in the long sleeve Mischief version and like the Mischief shorts, the LS Mischief version was simply too big. I recommend checking the size chart and veering to the lower size if you fall in the middle range.This is a pretty simple jersey with a sleek look but a comfortable fit and riding feel. Personally, I really liked the floral pattern that was sublimated throughout the fabric, and the material offered excellent wicking performance. Even after a long climb without a speck of shade, I didn't feel the jersey clinging to me as some poly blends do. The new Lilium line looks to be exactly what I want in my riding gear: competitively priced, simple no-frill colors, functional with a focus on quality fabric, and superior fit.MSRP: $159.00 USDSizes: 0 - 18Colors: Black, Retro Layers: Camp Green, Spanish Red (tested)The Fair Trade Certified Dirt Craft Shorts are touted as a single track “workhorse”, regardless of whether you’re climbing for miles or descending something meaty in the backcountry. They come with a removable (non-bib) liner and a slightly longer inseam than the initial women’s short offerings by Patagonia. The shaped waistline follows the body’s natural curves with a bit of a rise in the back to keep debris at bay. There is a somewhat unique, adjustable low-rise hook and webbing adjustable waistband for fine-tuning the waist fit. Knee openings are roomy enough for knee guards without flapping, which is nice. The Dirt Craft is constructed with a DWR coated four-way stretch fabric (65% recycled nylon, 30% nylon, and 5% elastane) for breathability and easy movement. There are two easy to reach hip pockets plus a zippered security pocket large enough for a smartphone on the left thigh. The liner short (72% polyester/20% spandex stretch knit) has snap loops for across the line integration with other Patagonia riding shorts.The size US 6 Dirt Craft was the perfect fit. The shorts have a relaxed cut around the waist, hips, and butt, and the adjustable hooks are super-efficient for snugging the waist fit up as needed. The 12" inseam is long enough that there is pretty much zero gaper gap between my knee guards and shorts, and the security pocket is perfect for those of us who like to carry our cell phone in our shorts, but not on the hip.These Dirt Craft Shorts have come a long way in the design department in the last couple years and easily match up with all my favorite mountain biking shorts in terms of fit, style and comfort. I feel confident that they can handle long days pedaling in any mix of riding weather short of a downpour. It's important to note that the price for these shorts includes the addition of a liner chamois; I do like Patagonia's chamois design, but I would love to see this short available without the liner for those who prefer a bib or a chamois-free lifestyle.MSRP: $55.00 USDSizes: XXS - XL (tested S)Colors: Black, Gypsum Green, Spanish Red, Smokey Violet (tested)In line with other jerseys reviewed here, this Henley tee from Patagonia is just as happy on the trails as it is socializing after the ride is over. The body is made from a 100% recycled polyester fabric with HeiQ Fresh, a built-in order control treatment, and is custom-tailored to fit on the bike with articulated seams and a medium-sized drop tail. Fair Trade Certified sewn and Bluesign approved.I tested the henley in size small per the Patagonia size chart and online fit guide. The shirt fit perfectly, and for you extra petite ladies that tend to shop in the youth section, Patagonia does make this in an XXS. The fabric felt soft and a lot like a cotton tee, but easily wicked away sweat on hotter days. The jersey had a nice torso length and the drop tail added that little bit of extra protection to close the rear gap and keep debris out. I had zero issues with funky smells—even after a few longer rides, and the jersey seemed to show no wear and tear after multiple wash cycles.Now for a little honest confession —Henleys aren't my thing, not even a little. It looks like one of my tee-shirts from the late '80s. Or maybe a staple at a polo club. Plus I keep trying to figure out what the faux pocket on my boob is supposed to do and why would I want buttons that lead to nowhere on my jersey? That being said, what this jersey lacks in a style that I can relate to, it makes up for in quality, comfort, performance, and of course company policies. Patagonia has the best repair program for apparel out of any MTB brand on the market. Rather than buying new shorts or jersey each season, they provide an incentive to get things fixed, which at the end of the day helps reduce our environmental footprint.[PCAPTION]Details of the Women’s Capilene Cool Trail Bike Henley.[/PCAPTION]MSRP: $99.99 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Terra Grey/Black, Deep Water Blue/Black, Citrus Green/Black, Hibiscus Pink/Black (tested)The C5 Trail Light shorts are a lightweight XC-inspired over short designed to offer unhindered all-day pedaling. The shorts feature a popular, stretchy elastic waistband, mesh inserts for ventilation, two zippered pockets, and spray protection along the groin and thigh. The Trail Lights have a less baggy/more fitted cut and come in at a featherweight 4.2oz. The fabric is a mix of polyester, elastane, and Polyamide.I tested this short in a medium and felt marvelous: just the right amount of cling to show curves but not so snug as to hamper movement. The elastic waistband was extra comfortable despite the silicon grippers on the interior and they've held up without stretching out over the past 4 months of testing. They do have a more fitted feel in the hips and butt but are stretchy enough that I didn't have any restrictive feelings when pedaling nor did I feel any bunching in the hips. The shorts had an average inseam (falling right above the knee) and they comfortably fit over my low profile knee guards.The lightweight material and added ventilation were nice on a couple blistering hot spring days before the onset of "June-uary." While some people may not like the MX look of the ventilation panels, I like the design and find the shorts pretty stylish. The two zippered pockets are big enough to accommodate the basic necessities (food, phone, car key) without any issues. If you're in the market for a super lightweight riding short with all the basic features and the added comfort of an elastic waistband, give these a try.MSRP: $79.99 USDSizes: XS - XL (tested M)Colors: Deep Water Blue/Dynamic Cyan, Nordic Blue/Citrus Green, Hibiscus Pink/Chestnut Red (tested)The C5 Trail Light Long sleeve jersey is a lightweight option for year-round trail riding. This no-frills jersey is fairly minimalistic, featuring a simple round neckline, reflective details, and an abrasion-resistant fabric. It is available in 3/4 sleeve and short sleeve options as well but at different price points.I tested this jersey in a medium, which seemed to be a comfortable relaxed fit for my frame. Technically, per the size chart, I should be a small, but since shoulders are not always taken into consideration I tend to size up. The torso and sleeves were plenty long, and the cuff was loose enough that I was easily able to push them up on my arms as needed. The jersey wicked moisture from my skin efficiently when I was working hard and sweating. The material is touted to be abrasion-resistant and while I never crash-tested it, I didn't have any issues with threads coming out or velcro sticking after multiple wash cycles. If you're a fan of simplicity, this jersey has a good look and meets the quality demands I expect in a riding jersey at this price point.