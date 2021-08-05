Gear Guide: 10 Summer Riding Kits for Women

Rapha



Rapha has been squarely focused on creating the finest road cycling apparel available since 2004. That's a lofty mission statement, but in pursuit of that goal, the brand works with top tier athletes to refine their gear, utilizes top shelf materials, offers a repair service for damaged clothing, and incorporates recycled materials whenever possible in its products in an effort to reduce waste and adding to landfills. On top of that, the list of environmentally sound and societal changes it is pushing is impressive. What Rapha doesn't do is compromise. And now, Rapha dipping those no-compromise toes into mountain biking apparel.MSRP: $150.00 USDSizes: XXS - XLColors: Purple, Black (tested)The Women's Trail Shorts are Rapha's first mountain bike specific riding shorts and are designed for all day comfort. The shorts feature a low profile stretch waist, two zippered side pockets with an integrated phone sleeve, an extended inseam for use with knee guards, and a durable, breathable and flexible fabric (88% nylon/12% elastane) that is Bluesign and Oeko-Tex certified. Rapha sent me the trail shorts in a size small and per the size chart, they were a bit on the snug side in the waist region, but the fit everywhere else was fairly good. Higher waisted shorts tend to not fit me as well as lower waisted designs, so I would probably size up to a medium for a slightly better fit next time. That said, the stretchy waistband offered a comfortable fit that adjusts well to the size range, and the shorts stayed put during my test rides.While I don't have a specific inseam number, these shorts are on the longer side and came down to the lower part of my knee cap. The longer design integrated well with a variety of knee guards and there was no gap when in an aggressive descending mode. The material felt light and unrestrictive, but also durable enough to handle the wear and tear of everyday riding. The pockets were easily accessible, well placed, and my iPhone fit nicely into the integrated sleeve. If quality is important to you and supporting a company that offers free repairs to products damaged in a crash, then the Trail Shorts are well worth the price tag. I would say my entry to the Rapha world has exceeded my expectations... and who knows, now that the Walmart heirs own Rapha, maybe we'll see an expansion into the 'affordable to everyone' realm without skimping on quality?MSRP: $75.00 USDSizes: XXS - XLColors: Dark Grey, Purple (tested)The Women's Trail Technical T-shirt is a light, breathable short-sleeved T-shirt style jersey made with recycled materials. The tee features a 100% polyester fabric with a lightweight knit and a high strength, honeycomb structure for wicking and cooling, as well as an antibacterial finish to help maintain freshness. I tested the jersey in a size medium and it was a spot-on fit.This jersey absolutely blew my mind. While there are almost no fancy features aside from the fabric, that fabricexceeded my expectations and won me over. I have had no previous experience with any Rapha gear but now I understand why the brand has such a cult following. I did multiple 6+ hour rides in this jersey, including one blistering ride under the sweltering PNW heat dome, and the sweat wicking and cooling abilities were ah-mazing. The jersey fits my frame really well and looks good. Yes, it's a pretty penny, ringing up for $75 USD; but this jersey is leaps and bounds my favorite of this grouping.