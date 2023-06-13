Pinkbike Gear Guide: 10 Summer Riding Kits for Women

by Nikki Rohan  

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
10 Riding Kits
Women's Edition

By Nikki Rohan & Christie Fitzpatrick

After a delightful nine-month hiatus from gear testing, I'm thrilled to hop back in the saddle, albeit with a touch of postpartum padding. Joining me for this gear guide review is Christie Fitzpatrick, Pinkbike's Content Manager. Together, we handpicked five exceptional riding kits each, prioritizing aspects like fit, comfort, style, and functionality. Our spring testing primarily consisted of rides on the picturesque lower elevation trails of the Pacific Northwest, with a delightful escape to Sedona to spice things up.

While I explored the trails in the PNW, Christie ventured through a myriad of environments in her base of operations in Whistler, B.C. From the cool and wet Westside to the hot and dusty trails of Pemberton, she put her chosen kits through their paces.

Below, you'll find a selection of ten women's kits curated from the following brands: Giro, Shredly, Fox Racing, Ion, Pearl Izumi, POC, Wild Rye, Dakine, Mons Royale, and 7 Mesh.



Table of Contents

Giro
POC
Shredly
7Mesh
Fox Racing
MonsRoyale
Ion
Wild Rye
Pearl Izumi
Dakine




Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Giro

• Women's Ride Short
• Women's Ride Jersey
giro.com/


Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Giro Women's Ride short and Ride jersey.


Women's Ride Short
MSRP: $140.00 USD
Sizes: US 2 - 12
Colors: Black, Harbor Blue (tested), Trail Green

The Ride shorts are Giro's every day ride option that is "built for pedal-fueled adventures." The shorts feature a 4-way stretch fabric with PFC-free water repellent coating, UPF 50+ rating, exterior elastic waist adjusters, hand pockets, and zippered back and side pockets for secure storage. They come in size range from US 2 to 12 and offer a relaxed fit with a 9 1/2" inseam. I tested the shorts in an 8, which offered a loose but comfortable fit consistent with the size chart, and which was easily cinched up with the velcro waist adjusters.

The shorts had a nice loose feel when pedaling and never snagged on the seat when pinning it down the trail. The inseam is on the shorter side—barely long enough to eliminate the "gaper gap" between knee pads and the bottom of the shorts, and the leg opening is wide enough that most lower profile knee guards easily fit under them (although if your regular riding demands knee guards I would lean towards the Giro Arc or Havoc shorts and their longer inseam for a more knee pad friendly design). These shorts are a good blend of style and comfort with the basic features (like secure zip pockets) that work well for mountain biking or gravel riding adventures.

While the shorts are not exactly budget friendly, the extra cost covers features that ensure added durability for 4-season riding. It will be interesting to see what comes of the Giro apparel after Vista Outdoor laid off a big chunk of their staff and appears to be restructuring the company by moving them from their Santa Cruz, CA, area roots into Fox Clothing's Irvine, CA, headquarters.

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Giro Women's Ride Short.


Women's Ride Jersey
MSRP: $110.00 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Tested Color: Harbor Blue/Black

The Ride jersey is a performance oriented short sleeve jersey that features the Renew series fabric (84% polyester/11% merino wool/5% elastane), Drirelease moisture management, 3-expandable rear storage pockets, a small rear secure zip pocket, drop tail, and random chest pocket for extra style points. I tested the jersey in medium, my preferred size, and it was true to the description, offering a solid relaxed fit and feel.

This jersey feels heavier than most of the polyester competitors, but the Renew fabric with a tad bit of merino wool and a little stretch is a good option for sweat management and longer adventures. While the rear pockets are designed with gravel in mind, for those who like to pedal without a pack, the pockets offer a nice place to stash a light jacket, snacks, keys, phones, tubes or your grandma's dentures. The expandable part means you can probably squeeze all that in on your evening ride.

While I would lean towards wearing this style jersey on my drop bar bike and not in the bike park, I do see its place in the lineup for longer summer rides in the Gifford Pinchot where oftentimes we're hike-a-biking, looking for that next big descent, and dealing with a lot of bugs that tend to bite right through the more airy poly jerseys. While the jersey comes with a heavy price tag, it's a worthwhile investment for those of you who appreciate the versatility of merino wool and roadie style jersey back pockets.

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Giro Women's Ride jersey.




POC

• W's Rhythm Resistance Pants
• W's MTB Pure LS jersey
• W's Motion Wind Jacket
pocsports.com/


POC Women's Resistance Pants and Motion Wind Jacket.

W's Rhythm Resistance Pants
MSRP: $200.00 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Uranium Black (tested)

I couldn't resist testing a pair of these pants after seeing my friend Tim rocking them last year (sorry, Tim!). These sleek black pants are specifically designed to pair with POC VPD knee pads. As someone who typically wears a women's 6 or 8, I tried the unisex medium, and they fit true to size. The pants feature a tapered leg to eliminate excess fabric and provide ample room around the ankles, ensuring little to no interference while pedaling. The seam-free gusset adds extra comfort during long rides, while the elasticated waist ensures a snug and secure fit. With convenient zipped hand pockets and a card pocket, you can keep your belongings safe while hitting the trails.

These pants are the real deal. They are incredibly comfortable, lightweight, and feel impressively durable. The low fit is great for those with wide hips, and the unisex design offers a loose and relaxed fit, which I absolutely love. Unlike many women's pants that slim down the thighs, these pants give freedom and comfort The "super band" elastic waistband provides flexibility in sizing and eliminates any issue of discomfort when carrying a hip pack. Additionally, the elastic band at the cuff makes it surprisingly easy to slip these pants on over shoes. They feel lightweight and don't restrict my range of movement, even when I'm wearing knee guards. POC nailed it with the pocket placement on these pants as well. Both pockets have reliable zippers that easily accommodate a couple of smartphones. While they may not be fully waterproof, they are undeniably tough, and unless I'm riding through a downpour, you'll likely find me wearing these pants. They combine comfort, durability, and functionality flawlessly.


POC W's Rhythm Resistance Pants and W's Motion Wind Jacket.

W's MTB Pure 3/4 Jersey
MSRP: $70.00 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Tested Color: Lt Sandstone Beige/Granite Grey

The MTB Pure 3/4 Jersey from POC is a lightweight and breathable top designed for warmer riding conditions. Constructed with a highly breathable and moisture-wicking mesh fabric, this jersey ensures optimal ventilation and keeps you dry during intense rides. It features a convenient small side-zippered pocket, perfect for storing essentials like a lift pass or snacks. The loose fit of the jersey allows for easy compatibility with elbow pads. During testing, I opted for the size medium, and it lived up to the product description by providing a loose and comfortable fit. However, if you prefer a tighter fit and don't plan on wearing elbow pads, it might be worth considering sizing down. For riders planning to tackle the bike park with additional protective gear like elbow pads and a spine or chest protector, following POC's size chart should lead you to the best-fitting option. True to its description, this jersey excels in breathability, effectively wicking away sweat on hot riding days. The 3/4 length sleeves offer extended coverage, reaching the midpoint of my forearm and providing added sun protection and abrasion resistance. In terms of style, I'm stoked that POC is offering this jersey in five different, thoughtfully chosen colors with minimal branding.


POC W's MTB Pure 3/4 jersey in Lt Sandstone Beige/Granite Grey.

W's Motion Wind Jacket
MSRP: $170.00 USD
Sizes: S - XXL
Tested Color: Epidote Green

The Women's Motion Wind Jacket is a lightweight and versatile wind jacket designed for functionality and performance. It's not your average crispy windbreaker—it offers excellent wind blocking while remaining breathable. With its nylon-spandex 4-way stretch, it provides comfort and freedom of movement. The slim fit, long torso, and zip chest pocket enhance its streamlined design. Whether you need protection from the sun or wind, this jacket is a reliable choice. There was no excess material flapping about in the wind, slapping against my skin like a loose sail. Whether I need some extra protection from the sun or wind, this jacket is now the one I reach for.



Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Shredly

• Limitless 11" Stretch Waistband High-Rise Short
• All Time 14" Zipper Snap Mid-Rise Short
• Raglan 3/4
• Pocket Tee
shredly.com/


Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Shredly Limitless shorts with Raglan 3/4 Tee and All Time shorts with Pocket Tee.

Limitless 11" Stretch Waistband High-Rise Short
MSRP: $108.00 USD
Sizes: US 0 - US 24
Colors: Rainbow Ambre (tested)

The Limitless is the updated version of the Shredly MTB Curvy Short. It is designed to fit a wide variety of body shapes and comes in a size range that readily accommodates plus-size shredders. The shorts feature a lightweight, 4-way stretch, quick-dry fabric (polyester/spandex), a stretch knit waistband with draw cord, two front hand pockets, and zippered hip and side pockets. I tested the Limitless with the 11" inseam, which falls just above the knee. It is also available in a 7" inseam for those who like a shorter cut. For a longer inseam option, you can scroll down to the All Time Short which has a 14" inseam. I tested both the Limitless Shorts and the All Time Shorts in a size 6 and they fit spot on. The elastic waistband makes for a comfortable fit around my waist and with the high rise design, there were zero issues with the fabric rolling over.

My general preference in riding shorts has me opting for the All Time over the Limitless, but that being said, I will say the Limitless is a super comfortable, well designed riding short. The pockets work great for stashing goods and I was pleased with the upgrade to the side pockets from snaps to zippers. If you are looking for a reasonably priced short that arguably has the most comfortable waist design, or if you prefer to shred in some of the most stylish color patterns, then the Limitless is going to not disappoint.



Shredly Limitless 11" Stretch Waistband High Rise Short.


All Time 14" Zipper Snap Mid-Rise Short
MSRP: $115.00 USD
Sizes: US 0 - US 16
Colors: Topo (tested)

The All Time shorts are the updated version of the Shredly MTB long. They feature a hybrid zipper/snap waistband with a stretch knit back, two front hand pockets, zippered hip and side pocket for secure storage and 14" inseam . The fabric (ecoMove) is a lightweight yet durable, 4-way stretch fabric made from recycled polyester and spandex. As mentioned above, I tested the shorts in a size 6 and they fit exceptionally well, with the added comfort of the elastic waist panels. The shorts have a relaxed cut and with the longer inseam they easily fit over a variety of knee guards without the dreaded gaper gap.

It's been quite a few years since I last tested a pair of Shredly shorts (2017 to be exact), so I was excited to see what 6 years of product development had created. The All Time arrived before the Limitless and immediately I put them to work testing out the spring conditions. The first thing I noticed was how comfortable the hybrid waistband was. I am always hesitant to go for a full elastic waistband, I like the look and feel of a snap closure, so the hybrid seemed like a good way to get a proper fit on a variety of sizes and shapes. The shorts felt like they had a nice, light-yet-durable feel and I didn't have any feelings of constriction in the butt or thighs when pedaling. Similar to the Limitless, I was pretty happy with the design and feel of the All Time short and I plan to keep it in my riding rotation.

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Shredly All Time shorts.


Pocket Tee and Raglan 3/4 Jerseys
MSRP: $58.00 - $68.00 USD
Sizes: XS - 3XL
Colors: Juniper (tested), and Cloud Blue (tested)

I tested both the Pocket Tee and Raglan 3/4 riding jerseys. Both come in a wide range of sizes (up to 3X), and a variety of colors. They feature the ecoFAB performance blend fabric (recycled polyester/tencel/lycra) which is a moisture wicking, anti-microbial, fast drying fabric that offers a mid-lightweight feel with a gentle scoop neckline. I tested both in size medium and it they have a solid relaxed fit and feel that maybe runs on the slightly larger side compared to some other size medium jerseys.

These jerseys are simple but functional. The fabric was soft on the skin and I always appreciate something a little different than 100% polyester for both look and durability. I preferred the 3/4 Raglan design over the pocket tee for a little extra protection from the sun over my arms. Whether you prefer short sleeve. long sleeve, or 3/4, the Shredly jerseys are great options for a reasonable price.


Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Shredly Pocket Tee and Raglan 3/4.




7Mesh

• Women’s Roam Shirt LS
• Women's Glidepath Short
7Mesh.com


Women’s Roam Shirt LS and Women's Glidepath Short

Women’s Roam Shirt LS
MSRP: $80 USD
Sizes: XS - XXL
Colors: Black, Cherry, Lavender (tested)

The Roam Shirt LS from 7mesh is a long sleeve trail shirt that doesn't compromise on performance. Crafted with durable UPF 50+ fabric and featuring heat map-inspired printed graphics, it not only looks great but also offers reliable sun protection. The shirt feels sleek against your skin, providing a subtle coziness that enhances your comfort on the trails. With three sleeve length options available, you can choose the perfect fit to your preference. The distinctive cut of the shirt draws attention to the collarbone and sleeve, giving it a unique and eye-catching appeal. The sleeves are generously long and feature reflective 7MESH lettering on the left sleeve, along with a small logo at the nape. Additionally, the shirt is treated with Polygiene antimicrobial treatment to keep you feeling and smelling fresh.

Whilst this trail shirt feels excellent and looks great, for me the fact that it lacks pockets and glasses/goggles wipes means I naturally reach for it just a little less. However, some riders lack the want or need for on-torso storage. If you’ve got enough pockets on your lower half and want a little more warmth and comfort than your average LS jersey, this shirt offers a natural feeling, super-soft, free moving layer with a distinct fit in a sans-pocket format (plus, brownie points for being eco-conscious and a very inclusive size range).


Women's Glidepath Short

Women's Glidepath Short
MSRP: $150 USD
Sizes: XS - XXL
Colors: Cherry, Midnight Blue, Black (tested)

The Glidepath short is designed to be a lightweight, exceptionally rugged, top-shelf trail riding short - and it is. Built with 4-way stretch, fast-wicking fabric, the Glidepath features a super sleek integrated hook and ladder belt adjuster for a sure fit in the saddle. I love pockets, and these boast two hand pockets plus two zippered side pockets to securely stow your phone and other gear - all easily reachable from the saddle. A thoughtful gusset shape elevates Glidepath’s already extremely comfortable fit, while an articulated leg pattern leaves space for knee pads.

The shorts are super lightweight, offering exceptional comfort and performance. Based on my previous experience with 7mesh, I have high expectations for their durability. The medium size has an inseam measuring 15.25 inches. While it may be pricey for a liner-less short, it's undeniably a beautiful piece of riding apparel. In terms of fit, the size M is slightly snug around the waist compared to the POC or Mons shorts, which had a bit more room. However, on the legs, the fit is just right—not too tight nor too loose.

Women’s Roam Shirt LS with doubled back cuffs and reflective 7MESH



Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Fox Racing

• Women's Ranger Shorts
• Women's Ranger Drirelease® Jersey
foxracing.com/


Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Fox Women's Ranger Shorts and Ranger Drirelease jersey.

Women's Ranger Shorts
MSRP: $89.95 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Black, Red Clay, Bark Brown (tested)

The Ranger Shorts are Fox's technical mountain bike shorts for on and off the bike—stylish and functional. They feature a traditional snap closure with adjustable side cinch, a TruMotion® stretch ripstop fabric with a DWR finish, two zip closure hand pockets, and a relaxed fit. I tested the shorts in size medium which were a wee bit snug in the hip region but consistent with their size chart.

The Ranger are the more durable yet casual riding shorts in Fox's women specific line-up. The material as compared to their Flexair shorts is a little thicker, more durable, and has a DWR coating, but both fabrics do a good job of wicking sweat. I logged some dusty miles in these shorts and not only are they super comfortable to pedal in, but I also appreciate that they are one of the more affordable shorts available that have the basic features I want in a riding short (i.e. pocket for my phone/snack and adjustable waist). Overall, if I could change one thing on these shorts I would add an inch to the inseam length so they play a little nicer with my knee guards.

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Fox Women's Ranger shorts.

Women's Ranger Drirelease Jersey
MSRP: $48.99 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Dusty Blue, Grey (tested)

The Women's Ranger Drirelease Jersey features a rapidly wicking fabric that dries 4x faster than cotton (85% recycled polyester/15% regular cotton). The jersey is a simple short sleeve option that has a drop tail, no pockets or zippers, and is perfect for those extra hot days where you might dunk your head in the closest water source at the top of climbs.

I tested the size medium and it was a good fit for me: not too tight and not too loose. The fabric felt lightweight and airy and did an excellent job of wicking sweat on the hotter days. I could see myself keeping this jersey around for summer riding. I find the grey camo design stylish and the Drirelease fabric really efficient. If you sweat a lot, or like to ride in the heat, this jersey is an excellent option—maybe size up if you prefer the baggy shirt fit!


Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Fox Women's Ranger Drirelease Jersey.





Mons Royale

• Women's Icon Merino Air-Con Relaxed Tee
• Women's Virage Shorts
monsroyale.com/


In recent years, Mons Royale has made some changes to their sizing. For my test, I opted for a small size in their shorts instead of my usual medium. However, they turned out to be a bit too snug for my liking. So, I would recommend sticking with the medium size if you prefer a looser fit like I do. As expected, both of these products excel in lightweight performance, and I'm thrilled to see Mons Royale expanding their range of colorways this year. From Terracota to Camo, their designers are definitely bringing some exciting options to the table.

Women's Icon Merino Air-Con Relaxed Tee & Women's Virage Shorts

Women's Icon Merino Air-Con Relaxed Tee
MSRP: $125 CAD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: 17 Colorways Available, tested in Limelight Camo.

They had me at 'relaxed' tee. With an impressive merino content of 83% in their Air-Con fabric, this tee is specifically designed for optimal temperature regulation in both hot and cold weather. The nylon core provides strength, while the merino layer against the skin ensures a comfortable feel. Every year, I eagerly anticipate the release of new colorways for this tee, as it has become my go-to riding top. The cut is incredibly flattering, offering a loose yet feminine silhouette that still suits those with broader shoulders and strong arms.

Although it has a slightly shorter waist compared to traditional longline riding tops, I have a long torso and don't find it riding up uncomfortably, even when I'm hunched over during climbs. This versatile top also effortlessly transitions from the trails to backyard BBQs or dinner outings. Despite being a merino blend, it offers great softness without any of the typical itchiness associated with some merino garments. It can be worn repeatedly without developing unpleasant odors, and I've definitely pushed this top to the limit during multi-day ski tours and hikes.


Women's Icon Merino Air-Con Relaxed Tee & Women's Virage Shorts

Women's Virage Shorts
MSRP: $200 CAD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: 6 Colorways Available, tested in Dark Sage

After testing the Virage Bike Shorts for several months, I can confidently say that the material lives up to its claims of being the ultimate lightweight and durable trail short. These shorts are by far the lightest I've ever worn, offering unparalleled breathability, flexibility, and comfort. The non-restrictive fabric allows cool air to flow through in a manner that makes you feel like you're only wearing your chamois—truly astonishingly light. The long cut of the shorts is also a welcome feature as it eliminates the dreaded thigh-to-kneepad skin gap issue. Additionally, the inclusion of an elastic belt adds to their overall functionality and enhances the flattering fit.

However, it's important to note that due to their minimalist design, these shorts are naturally more delicate. They are best suited for trail riding when breathability is paramount. If you're planning to tackle more intense trails like Dirt Merchant or engage in other activities that involve frequent sliding along the ground thigh-first, it would be advisable to opt for something more robust. For those who tend to run hot or simply prefer the sensation of minimal fabric against their skin, I'd recommend adding these shorts to your gear collection.


Women's Icon Merino Air-Con Relaxed Tee & Women's Virage Shorts




Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Ion

• Women's Traze MTB Shorts
• Women's Short Sleeve Traze MTB Jersey
ion-products.com/


Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
TLD's Women's Luxe Short and Lilium SS jersey.

Women's Traze MTB Short
MSRP: $115.00 USD
Sizes: XS(34) - XL(42)
Colors: Black, Sea Grass, Spicy Red, Shark Grey (tested)

The Traze MTB shorts are a lightweight breathable trail short with added durability for enduro-style adventures. The shorts feature Ion's Air Flow technology (a highly breathable, lightweight moisture-wicking fabric designed with ventilation in mind), interior velcro waist adjustors, zippered single side front pocket, and triple stitched seams to withstand the wear and tear of biking. I tested the shorts in size medium and the waist was comfortably snug while the rest of the short was comfortably loose and featured an inseam long enough to provide seamless coverage with knee guards.

Ion has really ramped up its game in recent years and their apparel is a good blend of style and function. I really liked the simplicity of the Traze shorts and how comfortable they felt out on the trails. I gravitated towards packing them along on the handful of trips I went on in the last couple months because I know they will deliver no matter what the ride is. It's also good to note that the price tag is within the more reasonable end of riding shorts these days. I promise if you get your hands on a pair of these you will not be disappointed.

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Ion Traze MTB shorts.

Women's Short Sleeve Traze MTB Jersey
MSRP: $69.99 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Dark Purple (tested), Shark Grey, Spicy Red, Sea Grass

The Traze is a lightweight short-sleeve breathable polyester riding jersey. The jersey includes vent fabric side inserts, a soft-to-the-touch stretch fabric, slight drop tail and a hidden zip pocket for your bike park pass (or credit card for bottom of the run beers). I tested the jersey in medium which felt like a solid fit. If you prefer looser jerseys maybe consider sizing up.

There is only so much to say about the performance of polyester short sleeve jerseys. You either like the look, feel and fit, or you don't. Some tend to smell worse than others over time, while others last for a solid decade of pure abuse. The Traze is a good looking jersey that has a little extra breathability with the added side extra vented fabric. It falls in the middle in terms of fabric weight. While ION calls it lightweight, I would probably lean more towards mid-weight. They do offer the jersey in a long sleeve version for those who like the extra coverage and I am a big fan of the 2023 color options.

Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona
Nikki Rohan showing off some of Spring 2023 women s mountain bike apparel on the transept Trail in Sedona Arizona

Women's SS Traze MTB Jersey.




Wild Rye

• Women's Riley Shorts
• Women's Holly Jersey
• Galena Gel Bike Gloves
wild-rye.com/


The Holly Jersey & The Riley Short

The Riley Short
MSRP: $95 USD
Sizes: 0 - 16
Color: Jungle Creatures


I don't typically gravitate towards feminine styles, but I will confess that I am absolutely hooked on these shorts. The Riley shorts boast a recycled poly/spandex blend weighing in at 160gsm. I opted for a medium, and I'm happy to report that they fit true to size. What immediately caught my attention was how comfortable these shorts felt. It may sound a tad cheesy, but they drape effortlessly against the female form, regardless of one's specific shape. Despite being shorter in length, they stay securely in place without any uncomfortable riding up. The elastic waistband is both comfortable and flattering, while the forgiving design around the midsection ensures that they can be effortlessly removed, especially when nature calls at the most inconvenient moments. No last-minute thigh tightening or awkward shifting required when trying to slip out of these shorts—they effortlessly glide on and off, almost as if by magic.

The placement of the pocket zipper is ergonomically ideal, and it is spacious enough to accommodate even the latest iPhone 14 model. The Jungle Creatures print is an absolute delight - my only wish is that Wild Rye would release more colorways, as these shorts really shine. Offering an impressive blend of lightweight construction and essential features, these shorts provide everything you need and nothing you don't for a day on the trails—all at an impressively affordable price point.


Wild Rye - The Riley Short.

The Holly Jersey
MSRP: $99 USD
Sizes: 0 - 18
Colors: 7 options, tested in Lilac

The Holly Jersey by Wild Rye is a highly sought-after addition to their lineup, offering a looser and more bike park-style fit. While it's considered loose by Wild Rye standards, compared to the other long-sleeve jerseys I've tested, it actually has a slimmer fit - and surprisingly, that's not a drawback at all! Constructed from a merino/poly blend, it strikes the perfect balance between odor resistance and durability, with strategically placed mesh panels on the sides for optimal breathability. This design trifecta truly delivers.

The jersey boasts a loose-ish fit that avoids the baggy look, while still providing ample room for elbow pads and other protective gear. It offers a clean and relaxed feminine silhouette that doesn't cling to your body's softer sections. As with all tops in the Wild Rye line, The Holly is designed with versatility in mind, featuring minimal branding that allows it to seamlessly transition from cool fall pedals to warm bike park days and everything in between. Personally, I find their wool blend to be suitable for year-round use, and it even doubles as an excellent hiking base layer, offering UPF 50 sun protection. The 175 GSM weight and "athletic" fit combine to create a unique blend of lightness and warmth, while still keeping you cool and maintaining a flattering appearance. I can confidently say that I want to add three more of these tops to my collection.


The Holly Jersey in Lilac




Nikki Rohan riding Surveyer s Ridge
Pearl Izumi

• Women's Summit Pro Shell Shorts
• Women's Summit Jersey
pearlizumi.com/


Pearl Izumi Women's Summit PRO Shell Shorts and Summit Jersey.

Women's Summit PRO Shell Shorts
MSRP: $135.00 USD
Sizes: US 2 - 14
Colors: Nightshade, Phantom (tested)

The Women's Summit PRO shell shorts are Pearl Izumi's "premier" mountain bike short designed by a team of women riders who demand the best. The shorts feature a light durable stretch-woven fabric (91% recycled nylon, 9% spandex), PI Dry permanent water shedding technology, adjustable waist closure, two zippered side pockets, a 12.75" inseam and laser ventilation in the interior leg panels. I tested the shorts in a size 8. I typically wear a size 6 in Pearl Izumi and still fit in my size 6 Elevate shorts so I would say the Summit PRO's run small—you might want to consider sizing up or trying them on before purchasing.

I have always really liked the Pearl Izumi MTB riding shorts and these are no exception. Their design team does an excellent job of hitting all the marks in cut, features and fabrics. Although these were a little snug, they were super comfortable during test rides and I appreciated both the extra venting and the lightweight feel of the fabric on warmer days. Overall, these shorts are probably my favorite design in this round-up looking at features and fabric. At the sale price of $101 USD, they are also winning the better value for the money spent.


Pearl Izumi Women's Summit PRO Shell Shorts.

Women's Summit Jersey
MSRP: $60.00 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Pale Pine/Pine Floral (tested)

The Summit jersey is a short sleeve no frills polyester riding jersey. I tested the size medium which was a little more snug than expected (along the lines of a fitted t-shirt), and I would probably size up to a large if this was the fit of a medium on my pre-baby frame.

This jersey is very similar to the tech tee I previously reviewed here, but with a fabric upgrade that handles moisture management more effectively. While I didn't love the fit of the jersey, it is available in 6 fairly stylish color options and seems like a reasonably priced purchase—particularly when it's on sale. At full price—unlike the shorts—this jersey just doesn't meet my expectations. I think there is room for improvement on the women's line of MTB specific jerseys, and with that thought in mind, I hope to get my hands on the Women's Canyon Merino 3/4 sleeve jersey to see how it might match up with some of my favorite contenders.



Pearl Izumi Women's Summit Jersey.




Dakine

• Women's Syncline 13" Bike Short
• Women's Syncline 3/4 Sleeve Jersey
dakine.com


Dakine Syncline Short and Syncline 3/4 Sleeve Jersey

Syncline 13" Women's Bike Short
MSRP: $70.00 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Galactic Blue, Black (tested)

The Syncline women's bike short is Dakine's "weekend epic or after-work hot lap" mountain bike short for women, and there's a lot to like about them. As a long-standing member of Dakine's shorts lineup, the Syncline has undergone some impressive updates to deliver a comfortable, stylish, and functional riding experience without breaking the bank. For my review, I opted for the medium size, which provided a relaxed yet comfortable fit. Crafted from a 92% nylon and 8% spandex 4-way stretch fabric, these shorts boast exceptional flexibility and breathability, thanks to their thoughtful double-stitch construction. Whether you're conquering technical trails or hitting the bike park, the Syncline balances optimal comfort and durability whilst maintaining freedom of movement. Plus, they offer clean, minimalist lines that will please those who appreciate a more streamlined aesthetic reminiscent of 7mesh. These shorts feel ready for anything you throw at them, making them my top pick for bike park adventures.


Syncline 13" Women's Bike Short


Women's Syncline 3/4 Sleeve Jersey
MSRP: $80 USD
Sizes: XS - XL
Colors: Rippin Red, Black, Surf White, Sandblast (tested)

The women's Syncline ¾-Sleeve Jersey is a timeless gem that seamlessly blends modern performance with a touch of traditional jersey style. Its thoughtful design and technical features make it a great option for female riders. Constructed with a four-way-stretch fabric, this jersey offers excellent flexibility, allowing you to always move freely on the bike. The open-neck design adds to the overall comfort. One of the standout features is the two-inch drop rear hem, which ensures the jersey stays in place and prevents any annoying ride-ups. Moreover, the integrated Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology is a game-changer, keeping you fresh and odor-free during those hot and sweaty rides. The jersey's 87% Polyester Repreve fabric is derived from recycled materials and offers a luxurious, silky-smooth feel against your skin. From the trails to the dirt jumps, the women's Syncline ¾-Sleeve Jersey is a reliable companion that combines style, breathability, and performance to deliver an excellent riding choice.


Women's Syncline 3/4 Sleeve Jersey




ABOUT THE TESTERS:


Nikki Rohan

Nikki stands 5'5" and weighs 135 lbs with a 28-inch waist, 37-inch hips, and 35-inch chest and wears a size small helmet, size large gloves, and EU-40.5 shoes. She resides in Hood River OR with her husband, Colin Meagher, her three kids, two dogs and a cat. Nikki has been mountain biking for close to 20 years, including a short stint competing in the pro women category in enduro races in the PNW, Trans BC, Trans-Provence, Downieville Classic, Grinduro, and the occasional CX race.


Christie Fitzpatrick

Based in the biking mecca of Whistler, B.C., Christie is a passionate member of the Pinkbike team, currently serving as their Content Manager. When she's not immersed in the world of bike nerddom, Christie can be found fixing up vintage cameras and hauling said cameras up various mountains. Christie stands at 5'9" tall and weighs in at 150 lbs, with a 29-inch waist, 38-inch hips, and a 35-inch chest. When it comes to gear, Christie opts for a size medium helmet, medium gloves, and EU-40 shoes.


Reviews and Tech Reviews Apparel 7mesh Dakine Fox Racing Giro Ion Mons Royale Pearl Izumi POC Shredly Wild Rye Christie Fitzpatrick Nikki Rohan


Report
