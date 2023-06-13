Pinkbike Gear Guide: 10 Summer Riding Kits for Women

Shredly



MSRP: $108.00 USDSizes: US 0 - US 24Colors: Rainbow Ambre (tested)The Limitless is the updated version of the Shredly MTB Curvy Short. It is designed to fit a wide variety of body shapes and comes in a size range that readily accommodates plus-size shredders. The shorts feature a lightweight, 4-way stretch, quick-dry fabric (polyester/spandex), a stretch knit waistband with draw cord, two front hand pockets, and zippered hip and side pockets. I tested the Limitless with the 11" inseam, which falls just above the knee. It is also available in a 7" inseam for those who like a shorter cut. For a longer inseam option, you can scroll down to the All Time Short which has a 14" inseam. I tested both the Limitless Shorts and the All Time Shorts in a size 6 and they fit spot on. The elastic waistband makes for a comfortable fit around my waist and with the high rise design, there were zero issues with the fabric rolling over.My general preference in riding shorts has me opting for the All Time over the Limitless, but that being said, I will say the Limitless is a super comfortable, well designed riding short. The pockets work great for stashing goods and I was pleased with the upgrade to the side pockets from snaps to zippers. If you are looking for a reasonably priced short that arguably has the most comfortable waist design, or if you prefer to shred in some of the most stylish color patterns, then the Limitless is going to not disappoint.MSRP: $115.00 USDSizes: US 0 - US 16Colors: Topo (tested)The All Time shorts are the updated version of the Shredly MTB long. They feature a hybrid zipper/snap waistband with a stretch knit back, two front hand pockets, zippered hip and side pocket for secure storage and 14" inseam . The fabric (ecoMove) is a lightweight yet durable, 4-way stretch fabric made from recycled polyester and spandex. As mentioned above, I tested the shorts in a size 6 and they fit exceptionally well, with the added comfort of the elastic waist panels. The shorts have a relaxed cut and with the longer inseam they easily fit over a variety of knee guards without the dreaded gaper gap.It's been quite a few years since I last tested a pair of Shredly shorts (2017 to be exact), so I was excited to see what 6 years of product development had created. The All Time arrived before the Limitless and immediately I put them to work testing out the spring conditions. The first thing I noticed was how comfortable the hybrid waistband was. I am always hesitant to go for a full elastic waistband, I like the look and feel of a snap closure, so the hybrid seemed like a good way to get a proper fit on a variety of sizes and shapes. The shorts felt like they had a nice, light-yet-durable feel and I didn't have any feelings of constriction in the butt or thighs when pedaling. Similar to the Limitless, I was pretty happy with the design and feel of the All Time short and I plan to keep it in my riding rotation.MSRP: $58.00 - $68.00 USDSizes: XS - 3XLColors: Juniper (tested), and Cloud Blue (tested)I tested both the Pocket Tee and Raglan 3/4 riding jerseys. Both come in a wide range of sizes (up to 3X), and a variety of colors. They feature the ecoFAB performance blend fabric (recycled polyester/tencel/lycra) which is a moisture wicking, anti-microbial, fast drying fabric that offers a mid-lightweight feel with a gentle scoop neckline. I tested both in size medium and it they have a solid relaxed fit and feel that maybe runs on the slightly larger side compared to some other size medium jerseys.These jerseys are simple but functional. The fabric was soft on the skin and I always appreciate something a little different than 100% polyester for both look and durability. I preferred the 3/4 Raglan design over the pocket tee for a little extra protection from the sun over my arms. Whether you prefer short sleeve. long sleeve, or 3/4, the Shredly jerseys are great options for a reasonable price.