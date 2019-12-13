Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men



About The Tester:

Pierce Martin is 5'11" tall, has a 31-inch waist, and weighs 160lbs on a low beer week. Usually, he is right in the middle of the bell curve wearing medium for most cycling shorts, jerseys, gloves, and helmets. Pierce lives in Hood River, OR where he spends his working hours as a desk jockey in the cube farm.



Velocio

Merino 160 LS Base Layer

Velocio Merino 160 LS Base Layer shown in Light Grey (size M).

Trail Short

Velocio trail short. Velocio's fabrics look and feel high end.

Exhibit B - That's why white maybe wasn't the best choice.

Ultralight Rain Jacket

Velocio Ultralight Rain Jacket shown in Gold Yellow (size M).

Large back vent helps keep moisture flowing through. Jacket stuffs down quite small.

Giant

Transfer Long Sleeve Jersey

Transfer Shorts

Giant Transfer shorts shown in black (size M). Waist adjuster hook mechanism.

Proshield MTB Jacket

ProTextura Plus fabric is more of the soft-shell feel.

Detachable hood has tons of coverage over a helmet. Large storm flap with a unique magnetic seal keeps water and dirt out.

7Mesh

Northwoods Wind Shell

7Mesh's Northwood shown in Eclipse color (size M).

Hood fits well over a helmet without any flapping while riding. Storage pocket is nice and oversized. No over-stuffed sausage rolls here.

Revo Short

Revo Short with long articulated knee coverage.

Waist adjusters or large belt loops, choices abound.

Norrøna

Fjørå Powerwool Long Sleeve

Powerwool Long Sleeve shown in Indigo Night Blue.

Norse gods keeping your handlebars on course.

Fjørå Infinium Pants

Infinium pants lock down tight while riding and large zippers open up when needed. Large vents promote airflow and shed moisture when needed.

Fjørå Convertible Alpha60 Jacket

Convertible alpha60 Jacket with the sleeves on.

And with the sleeves off (also notice the double duty mesh vent zipper).

Giro

Havoc H20 Short

Velcro straps allow you to lock things into place.

Adjuster for dialing in the fit. Large thigh vents provide lots of airflow.

Ambient Jacket

Hood has an excellent fit over Giro's own Montaro helmet. Wrist gaiters seal in warmth and pair well with winter gloves.

Sombrio

Squall 2 Jacket

Hood fits well over a helmet.

Large rear pocket holds lots of stuff. Jacket also stuffs into the rear pocket as a fanny pack.

The Wallace Chaos Jersey

The Wallace Chaos Jersey.

Pinner Short

Lots of pockets and vents for your storage and airflow needs. Waist adjuster and button fly.

POC

Resistance Pro Enduro Rain Jacket

Long rear drop hem and back pocket.

Vectran material is highly abrasion and crash-resistant.