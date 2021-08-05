Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

Aug 5, 2021
by Nikki Rohan  

TLD cover
Gear Guide
9 Riding Kits
Men’s Edition

By Jameson Florence

"Oh it doesn't matter what you wear
Just as long as you are there" -from 'Dancing in the Streets' by Martha and the Vandellas

Yes, summer is here and it is officially time for dancing on the singletrack. Below you will find 9 mountain bike riding kits reviewed with a focus on fit, design, and style. These are merely initial impressions from short term testing, so don't expect minutia about durability. In the words of Joe Friday: just the facts. But one fact I can't argue with is this-- just as you have to look hard to find a crappy modern day mountain bike, mountain bike apparel makers have really dialed in fit and function. Of the clothing reviewed here, sure, I’ve got nitpicks, but in general there’s not a one I can throw under the bus.




Table of Contents:
Giro
Race Face
Fox Racing
Troy Lee Designs
Rapha
Pearl Izumi
Dharco
Dakine
100%





Giro
Giro

• Havoc Shorts
• Roust jersey
Giro.com/

Giro’s been there, done that for several years now, and continues to be at the forefront of cycling apparel with smart fabric choices, solid designs, and environmentally sound practices.



Giro Havoc Shorts
MSRP: $130
Colors: Black (Tested), Graphite, Midnight Blue, Warm Black
Sizes: 28-40 (Tested: 32)

I tested these shorts in a 32. I wear 32 jeans in every manufacturer I’ve ever tried, and these fit, but the side cinchs are maxed as tight as I could get them. In other words, it’s a generous 32. These shorts constructed using a Bluesign approved, moisture wicking, 4-way stretch fabric. Other details: a huge zipper pocket on the right thigh, two other hand pockets on the front, lots of laser cut holes for venting, and a DWR coating. Giro uses a tried and true zipper fly with two snaps as a closure. The Havocs include a full complement of belt loops as well, if you like the extra security of an actual belt vs side cinches.

Whew! Into the nitty gritty. The zip pocket is very deep, so deep that whatever is in there sometimes gets behind your knee, which I found rather annoying. I’d like to see that pocket an inch or so shorter—I mean, I’m not trying to stuff a sandwich in there for my bike adventure, but you could if you wanted to. The open pockets are quite deep as well; but here that depth is a plus, because despite being open, they’re pretty secure—I kept my dog's E collar remote in there with zero worries. As for venting, those laser cut holes seem to have been working as I had a nice, perfectly ventilated riding experience. Additionally, the DWR performed as needed for light rain, although you’ll need to break out waterproof shorts or pants for anything substantial.

One thing I really liked is how they stayed put and never shifted around much despite being almost too big in the waist for me. Overall they’re quite comfortable to pedal in, with zero binding or pulling anywhere. They played well with knee guards, never getting hung up or leaving a gap between the pad and shorts.


Giro Havoc Shorts.

Roust Jersey
MSRP: $65
Colors: Black Wavy (Tested), Black EWS, Black Sinatra, Black Yusada, Black/Charcoal Hypnotic, Bright Red Raceline, MIdnight Pablo, Ox Blood, Portaro Grey Transition, Red Orange Fanatic, True Spruce Fanatic
Sizes: S-XXL (Tested: L)

Like a few other pieces in this review, this jersey is constructed out of an eco-friendly, Bluesign approved fabric. Giro uses a 100% recycled polyester that is built to wick moisture and breathe well. I chose a size large based off of Giro's sizing chart, and it fits across the shoulders perfectly. The body of the jersey is nicely fitted vs. boxy, and is cut for a riding position with a substantial, drop tail (it hangs down past my butt). But I would rather have that as a complaint than having it bunching up under a hip pack or backpack or leaving my backside exposed. Side and back panels are mesh for breathability, and there's a goggles/glasses wipe.

Performance of the synthetic fabric was quite impressive. I rode in conditions where I should have felt like a wet sweaty mess. The whole time I kept waiting for that cold, clammy feeling, or worse: the too hot, sweltering in a plastic bag feeling common to a lot of synthetics. But I was pleasantly proven wrong at every turn and ended up perfectly comfortable the entire ride. Impressive indeed.


Giro Roust Jersey.




Race Face

Race Face

• Race Face Stage Shorts
• Race Face Stage Dri-Release 3/4 Jersey
Raceface.com/


From the cordura inspired clothing of the early days of the ‘Shore scene', Race Face has been crafting clothing that riders clamor for because it just works. Fit, function, and rider inspired designs continue to be a hallmark of their clothing.



Race Face Stage Shorts
MSRP: $114
Colors: Black, Concrete, Rouge, Navy (Tested), Olive
Sizes: S-XXl (Tested: M)

The shorts fit well around the waist, with an almost "neutral" fit: I had to bring in the internal velcro, stretchy tab waist adjusters only a little bit. The waist closure is handled by a zipper fly that stops just below two snaps which have the cutest little patch of velcro in between them as security against wardrobe malfunctions. Raceface includes belt loops as well for maximum "Pants'ing" resistance (sometimes those big 29er tires like to pull pants off when a rider misjudges just how far off the back they are in steep terrain). There are four pockets, all zippered—two on the sides, and two on the rear—for a fair amount of storage: you could easily pack these with all your tools and CO2’s, snacks, etc for a quick ride. The main pocket zippers have a thicker material around them for durability. The gusseted, seamless crotch allows for full freedom of movement.

On the trail these shorts pulled tight across my lap more than I’d like while pedaling. I find that manufacturers play this game to help keep the crotch of the shorts from hooking your bike seat when singletrack dancing and things are getting weird on the trail. I personally would have liked a touch more room. Otherwise they felt good and are long enough to accommodate kneepads without binding or gapping. I especially appreciated the light feeling fabric on the wet ride when I tested them: they never bogged down or felt heavy.


Race Face Stage Shorts.

Stage Dri-release 3/4 Jersey
MSRP: $64
Colors: Navy (tested), Sand
Sizes: S-XXL (Tested M)

This jersey was built for me. I’m fairly certain that Race Face hired some kind of covert team to tranquilize me during a ride, take my measurements, and produce this jersey—it fits that well. Plus, it's 3/4 sleeves, a style I like. Race Face builds this jersey using Drirelease fabric technology which is a blend of Hydrophillic fibers meant to pull excess moisture off your skin and Hydrophobic fibers whose job it is to push the moisture out and allow it to evaporate quickly. This allows the fabric to perform for you without the use of any chemical treatments to aid in moisture transfer. Race Face also includes a goggle wipe down on the hem.

My first impression when starting out on my test ride, the jersey felt kind of warm; but it was quite humid out that day, so weather may have been a factor for that feeling. The fabric also feels a bit heavier than the others in the test. Despite that, It seemed to wick and breathe quite well considering it soon encountered 100% humidity which then transitioned into an epic, east coast kind of rain event for the rest of my ride. Overall, the jersey was quite comfortable throughout the entire ride, nevermind the torrential downpour sans jacket. The fabric stretches and moves with the rider just right, too. Overall, I really like this jersey


Race Face Stage Jersey.




Fox

Fox

• Flexair Shorts
• Flexair Delta SS Jersey
Foxracing.com/


The design studio at Fox Racing resembles an ant nest at first glance, but a hive mind approach to crafting cutting edge mountain bike and MX apparel is a better analogy. Designers are users. Designers share ideas. Designers share a passion for two wheeled excellence. And that approach can be seen in the output of well thought out, functional MTB clothing that catches the eye as much as it performs.



Flexair Shorts
MSRP $129.95 With Liner Shorts
Colors: Black, PTR, Matte Blue, Chili (tested)
Sizes: 28-40 (Tested: 32)

The Flexairs are built out of TruMotion fabric which offers 4-way stretch and has a DWR coating to help fend off light rain and splashes. Fox has been using a zipperless fly for years now and they continue that tradition with these shorts. They combine that with a ladder ratchet style waist closure like you’d find on most moto pants. This is probably my favorite style of buckle system: it doubles as the waist adjuster, and I’ve never had a buckle like this come loose or give me problems (although I would like to also have a zipper fly). It’s a set it and forget waist closure. The length of these shorts is, in my opinion, just shy of perfect: with knee pads that don’t have a tall upper there’s a mild risk of the gap, but that’s mostly a non-issue. There are two zippered pockets in what I initially thought of as an odd spot—they’re almost exactly in-between where you’d expect a normal front pocket and rear pocket on a pair of jeans.

Once on the trail, any issues I had with the pocket placement vanished. They’re kind of hard to operate off the bike, but while riding or just sitting on the bike it’s super easy to get into them. And they’re deep…almost too deep. Either pocket will swallow an iPhone 11pro with room to spare, but I found that cargo that size created a tight feeling in the short. On the bike the shorts did a great job of moving with me in a nice, unrestrictive manner, (even with the iPhone stashed in a pocket) while the ample laser cut venting kept a noticeable draft on my upper thighs. I don’t know what Trudri fabrics actually are; but Fox claims that they wick away sweat to keep you dry. It definitely seemed to work: the Flexairs are right up there with the Rapha stuff in terms of feeling breathable and wicking moisture. Another solid product.


Fox Flexair Shorts.

Flexair Delta SS Jersey
MSRP: $74.95
Colors: Black, PTR, Chili (Tested)
Sizes: S-2X (Tested: L)

I found the fit of the Delta SS to be very close, but not quite spot on for me: it's a bit tight across the shoulders, which tugs on the sleeves ever so slightly when I’m on the bike. I don’t consider it a deal breaker though, the fabric (51% polyester/45% rayon/4% elastane) is really quite stretchy, so it never bothered me while riding. The sleeves utilize a tighter weave for abrasion resistance.

Fox uses Polartec Delta fabric with “elevated structures knit across the fabric” to craft this jersey, and these little bumps on the face of the fabric are not a gimmick: it's a mechanical wicking fabric. And they work, too. The jersey does a phenomenal job of moving moisture off the skin and keeping you comfortable while you bury yourself up yet another long climb on your big enduro machine. Additionally, it may be the softest feeling fabric of any jersey I've ever worn.


Fox Flexair Jersey.



Troy Lee

Troy Lee Designs

• Ruckus Short
• Ruckus Jersey
TLD.com/


From a humble beginning of painting MX lids, TLD has come a long ways. Innovation, environmentally conscious design, and amazingly functional mountain bike clothing with damn near a cult following continues to be the defining description of TLD.



Ruckus Shorts Shell
MSRP: $109
Colors: Black, Brick, Dark Ash, Marine (tested)
Sizes: 30-38 (Tested: 32)

The size 32 Ruckus shorts fit me perfectly, but I've found TLD has always had a good cut for me. TLD incorporates the typical external velcro adjuster tabs on both sides for waist adjustment. Knee length is good and makes pad gap non existent—excepting anyone with freakishly long legs. The longer length can lead to a hot pair of shorts but TLD uses a combination of mesh panels and laser cut vent holes to effectively keep airflow on the breezy side. There are two zippered pockets just below either hip, and an open hip pocket on the right side. These shorts are constructed from Bluesign approved fabrics.

On the bike, the classic TLD 2-way stretchy panel in the rear does its job perfectly of keeping the waist set exactly where you want it. Consequently, the shorts never felt like they were pulling off; but at the same time, I always felt complete freedom of movement. The pockets in these shorts are awesome. They all seem to be placed at just the correct angles, aren’t too deep, yet roomy enough for just about anything you’d need or want to carry…you could easily leave the pack at home and carry exactly what you’d need for a short ride. Knee guards played well, never bunching or snagging. Overall, I was right at home in these shorts.


TLD Ruckus Short.

Ruckus Jersey
MSRP: $65
Color: Heather Gray, Marine (tested)
Sizes: SM-2X (Tested: Medium)

This jersey is another ¾ length sleeve which I quite like. In fact, I’ve been moving toward long sleeves for all but the hottest of days for the simple reason that I’d rather take the mud off at the end of a ride. It doesn't hurt to also be protected from the various poking and stinging bushes we have in abundance where I ride, either. The jersey, like the shorts, is constructed of a Blusign approved polyester knit fabric. It includes a revised neckline (more on that below), mesh side panels, and a goggles wipe.

On the trail, this jersey—once wet with sweat—doesn't wick and dry as fast as some others; I got chilled when I stopped moving. For hot days, though—especially when shuttling or riding the chairs—this may be a feature really. The jersey fits well and hangs quite nicely in true TLD fashion, with a drop tail. One nitpick: I noticed the neckline comes up a bit high in the front; not so much that you feel like it’s choking but it feels like a tight t-shirt neck. I think this detracts from the breathability of this jersey; it just feels hotter as compared to others when pedaling hard. Note: this is the one kit I crashed in during the test, and I crashed pretty hard. But it held up awesome. There’s a slight indication of fabric snags on a very small part of the jersey, but that’s it.


TLD Ruckus Jersey.



Rapha
Rapha

• Trail Technical T-shirt
• Trail Shorts
Rapha.com/


Rapha is the brand everyone loves to hate for some reason. But what’s to hate? Since 2004 they’ve been squarely focused on creating the finest cycling apparel. Period. And for seventeen years they’ve been doing a pretty good job, although some of their competitors may wish to argue the point. But in pursuit of this lofty mission statement, they work with top tier athletes to refine their gear vs. just throw sponsorship money at them. Plus they utilize top shelf materials. And they offer a repair service for damaged clothing, as well as incorporating recycled materials whenever possible in their products in an effort to reduce waste and adding to landfills. On top of that, the list of environmentally sound and societal changes they are pushing is impressive. And while their focus has been exclusively road oriented, they’re taking a big step into mountain biking, with athletes like Adam Craig, Jill Kintner, and Bryn Atkinson joining their roster of testers. So… what’s to hate?


Trail Shorts Color: Light Grey
MSRP: $150
Colors: Green, Blue/orange, Black (tested)
Sizes: XS-XXL (Tested: Small)

Rapha sent me a size small, I'm guessing that's all they had in stock as their MTB line hadn't dropped yet when we requested gear. Time to suck it in and take a break from beer! While I am on the verge of not fitting into the Smalls, I can squeeze into them well enough to test them—although the locking waist adjusters are opened all the way (note: now that Rapha MTB cat is out of the bag, sizing is online. Size S fits a 30.5” waist; while M fits a 33” waist). The shorts have two zippered pockets, one on each thigh, and two hand pockets. A notable feature is the clasp closure they use where you would expect a button or two. It looks like a button but it’s actually a sliding, locking, little clasp. It will not snap open accidentally no matter how weird you get on the trails. Or if you happen to have the wrong size. I was pleasantly surprised to see—even being in a size too small—that the inseam is long enough to keep knee pad gap to a minimum. There's a nice, higher cut to the waist in back, too, presumably to keep debris at bay. Fabric (88% Nylon/12% Elastane) is Bluesign and Oeko-Tex certified.

I'm guessing in a medium these shorts would be an exceptional fit for me. As it was, they fit well enough for a proper test ride to assess performance and details. One feature I immediately liked was that each pocket has an inner stretchy divider that does a great job of keeping the contents from bouncing around and hitting your leg. In fact, when testing I had an iPhone on one side, and a dog collar remote on the other, and I totally forgot I was carrying anything in them. The fabric seems to breathe quite well (just like the jersey below) and though it’s void of any laser cut holes compared to a lot of the competition here, they kept me perfectly comfortable "down there". Knee pad fit was good, as mentioned above; but even better, the fabric of the shorts didn't bind on any of the knee guards I tried. Solid first effort.


Rapha Trail Shorts.

Technical T-Shirt Color: Black (Tested in Medium)
MSRP: $75
Colors: Light Grey (Tested), Dark Grey, Blue/Orange, Green
Sizes: XS-XXL (Tested Medium)

The fit on this T-shirt I’d call “fitted”—with tongue firmly in cheek; this jersey wears like a shirt knitted to my exact measurements. It wasn’t at all boxy, had a little snugness across the shoulders—but just right vs. too tight—and the sleeves came down to just about my elbows. It felt surprisingly “tailored” for a short sleeved jersey. If I had to give validation to that, it’s that I’m so used to baggier, boxy fitting jerseys—partially because I like that fit from my old school free ride days, partially because I hate tight jerseys and tend to size up. Fabric is 100% polyester (68% recycled) with an antimicrobial treatment and it's knit with a honeycomb structure to promote wicking.

But ride impressions on this amazing jersey: I don’t know what kind of magic pixie dust Rapha sprinkled on this but the fabric does an absurdly good job of wicking sweat and drying quickly, yet somehow it does this without leaving you feeling cold, clammy, or sticking to you with that Saran Wrap feeling other wicking jerseys often have. I rode HARD on a 55ºF/13ºC overcast day and pushed as aggressively as I could to try and sweat it out, but to no avail. Maybe in hotter conditions it'd be a little more 'schweaddy'; but to be honest I was shocked at how dry it was when I got home. Kudos to Rapha on an incredible fitting and top notch performing jersey. Bonus: not only is this jersey crafted using recycled materials, but they include a well thought out repair kit of matching iron-on patches for fixing misjudged braking moments, which goes a long ways towards keeping it from becoming landfill fodder.


Technical T-Shirt.






Pearl

Pearl Izumi

• Elevate Short
• Go-To-Graphic Tee
PearlIzumi.com/


Enough has been written about PI’s humble beginnings to fill a small novel. They continue to be one of the most highly regarded bicycling apparel companies for a reason: their stuff just works. Cheap? No. But good? Oh yes.


Elevate Short
MSRP: $175 With liner short
Colors: Phantom
Sizes: 28-28 (tested: 32)

Pearl Izumi has been using the BOA lacing system in their shoes for years now. I’ve had quite a few pair over the years, and have always liked them, so I was intrigued to see that the BOA had made it’s way to the shorts. They put the knob dead center on the waistband at the small of the back. “Oh boy”, I initially thought, “for sure this will get under my waist pack and be a nuisance.” But hey, open mind right? The garment also features 4-way stretch cordura fabric with a water shedding technology called PI Dry (each fiber has a DWR coating before being woven into fabric vs a coating on the fabric), the and the seams are taped—Pearl really threw a lot of tech at these shorts. There are a lot of laser cut holes for breathability and two zippered pockets. The 14" inseam length is good for kneepad compatibility

Test time: I put on my pack and went for a shred. First thing: the BOA: the shorts cinched up around me more evenly than anything I’ve experienced thanks to the BOA going most of the way around the waist. But more importantly, I never once touched the BOA knob with my pack—not once. And the shorts stayed put as if glued to my waist. It works, and I like it. A lot. From a performance perspective, they are loose enough to feel unrestrictive yet not so much as to snag on things. Additionally, they’re amazingly light and breathable—I kept having to remind myself to think about these shorts while I was riding, they worked that well. And the fabric is slippery so it doesn't feel restrictive against knee pads at all. Overall, this is a great short.

It’s worth noting, Pearl ships these with a quality liner short. And while Pearl Izumi traditionally does a fantastic job with liner shorts, for my personal preference the chamois is a bit thick, but I tend to like a thinner chamois.


Pearl Izumi Elevate Shorts.

Go-to Tee
MSRP: $35
Colors: Redwood Screen (Tested), White Mountain, Heather Grey Mountain, Heavy Metal Space Grab, Dark Heather Grey Pulse, Gold Lean It, Black Pedal Metal
Sizes: S-XXL (Tested: M)

Donning this jersey feels like pulling on a fitted tee shirt. It even feels like a tee shirt, with a soft, next to skin feel. In the saddle, I noticed the sleeves would tug up because it fits a hair snug across the shoulders for me, and it seemed to lack the 4-way stretch I've become accustomed to. It has a slight drop tail.

I tested this on a hot day, got super sweaty, and the whole time I was thinking to myself, “Wow...this thing is just getting saturated and wicks like crap”. No big deal—it was a hot day, so no risk of getting chilled; but I was truly puzzled. Until I got home and looked online, and what do you know? It’s 100% cotton! No wonder, it basically is a cotton tee. No big deal, unless you sweat like a pig. Which on a hot, pedal heavy day is...everyone. But if you're after the feeling of your favorite cotton shirt with just a bit of performance mixed in, this is the jersey for you.



Pearl Izumi Go-To Graphic Tee.




DHarco
DHaRCO

• Gravity Shorts
• 3/4 Sleeve Jersey
dharco.com/


This Australian surf lifestyle inspired mountain bike clothing company believes that technical apparel starts with good, eco-friendly fabrics, and should be designed for both performance and style, with a great fit and “common sense” technical features vs. gimmicks added on just to hit marketing buzz words.



Gravity Shorts
MSRP: $107
Colors: Black
Sizes: S-2Xl (Tested: Medium)

The Dharco Gravity Shorts are advertised as having a “no snag” crotch panel. Interesting. Very interesting. Other details: the shorts have a pair of external velcro adjuster tabs, two zippered pockets (one on the right hip, one at the base of the spine), and is secured with a zippered fly and two snaps with a huge piece of velcro for just a bit more wardrobe malfunction security than the Raceface Stage Short. It’s a tried and true system, and very similar to a lot of other shorts; but Dharco's execution feels just a little more refined. The body of the shorts uses a DWR coated four-way stretch fabric that is Bluesign approved. Knee length is good and easily fits over knee guards.

When first putting the Gravity shorts on, they feel oddly snug across the lap. But that sensation completely goes away once you’re in the saddle thanks to the 5% spandex woven into the fabric. This is how you get the no snag crotch—if things get weird on the trail, that snug fit minimizes the potential to hook the saddle, while still offering full movement. Once on the trail I found myself really enjoying this piece, although I have nitpicks: the single leg pocket is pretty tight and cargo (such as a smart phone) sits on top of your leg, which I found distracting.

Nitpick #2: the rear pocket is only big enough for an ID, a credit card, or a lift pass, and it's zippered for security, but anything placed in there is tricky to access, particularly with gloves on. But keeping the frills to a minimum allows the shorts to do their main job exceptionally well: move with your body while you shred trail and get as weird as you want. I found the fabric to be very breathable and the small amount of splashing I saw during testing beaded right off the DWR coating.


Dharco Gravity Shorts.

3/4 Sleeve Jersey
MSRP: $60
Colors: Tie Dye (tested), Fast Tropical, Blue Steel, Carbon Blades, Desert Storm, Hurricane
Sizes: S-2XL (Tested: Medium)

Dharco builds this 100% polyester jersey from recycled material for sustainability, and adds mesh side panels for breathability. They also give you a little zippered pocket to stash a car key, a glasses bag, or maybe a lift pass—basically something small. There’s a slight drop tail. I tested the size medium and it was spot on perfect sizing for me.

As for performance, I’d say the breathability marketing hype on their site is not hype, but fact: the jersey stays cool and comfortable despite being a ¾ sleeve length. And even though I sweated pretty darn hard in this jersey, it kept me comfortable the entire ride. As I've mentioned earlier, I prefer a ¾ length sleeve to ward off rogue bushes and bugs, but one that can also keep me cool in the heat is a win in my book. The drop tail is pretty minimal but kept debris off my backside so no complaints. If tie dye is your thing, I’d say this jersey is meant for you.


Dharco 3/4 Sleeve Jersey.




Dakine

Dakine

• Thrillium Short Black
• Thrillium S/s Jersey

Dakine.com/


It was a sad day in Hood River when locally-based Dakine pulled out and moved from their PNW home base to new digs in California, but the spirit of their roots is still evident in the clothing Dakine puts out.



Thrillium Shorts
MSRP: $120
Colors: Black
Sizes: S-XXL (Tested: M)

I tested the Thrillium Short in size Medium. These shorts have laser-cut holes everywhere, all across the rear below the waistband and on both legs up the inside of the thighs. Everywhere. There are three pockets, two main “hand pockets” on either side and one additional pocket on the left thigh down lower—all zippered to keep your valuables attached to you. There are articulated panels for ease of movement. The waist secures with a built in belt with a fastex buckle. The polyester fabric has a thick, durable feeling but still feels soft, and has a bit of comfortable stretch. It’s topped off with a nice DWR coating.

I've always been on the tight side of a medium for Dakine—it’s just how they fit their shorts and pants. This pair is no different—which is good because the buckle would not stay adjusted—the locking lever kept flipping open, allowing the webbing to travel.
That dis aside, I will say It's nice to see most of the manufacturers really consider those of us who wear knee pads every ride. The Thrillium shorts' 14" inseam is long enough for a seamless transition between the shorts and pads. And all those laser cut holes? They did a very nice job keeping me cool on an otherwise hot ride. I did have a couple stream crossings and the fabric dries quickly. And that bit of spandex in the fabric allows the short to easily move with you. All in all, despite the wardrobe malfunction inducing waist adjusters, It’s a comfortable pair of shorts that performs well.


Dakine Thrillium Jersey

Thrillium Jersey

Thrillium Jersey.

Thrillium S/S Jersey
MSRP: $70
Colors: Sender Red (Tested), Black, Olive
Sizes: S-XXL (Tested: Large)

What you have here is a feature rich 3/4 length sleeve jersey. It’s crafted from 100% recycled polyester that wicks to keep you cool. It has an antimicrobial odor reducing technology, offers UPF20 sun protection, and the fabric is crafted with a 4-way stretch. I looked at the sizing chart for quite a while before I landed on a size large with Dakine. I’m usually a medium in shirts and jerseys but their shoulder sizing put me into a large with this one. It’s on the baggier side for sure, but I have a feeling that's intentional, and it's quite comfortable to ride in. But despite my freeride roots, if I had my choice, I’d tighten up the boxy fit a bit; I hate a tight jersey, but also don't like wearing a tent.  

I rode on a unforgivingly hot day in this kit, mid "heat dome"; it was gnarly (temps above 104F/40C. I thought this was the PNW where it only rains all the time, but apparently the weather missed the memo. Nonetheless, the jersey did a good job of wicking and drying. I also appreciated the 3/4 sleeve for keeping the sun and heat off most of my arms. As this was a looser fitting jersey, I've no opinion on the effectiveness of the 4-way stretch fabric, but its nice to know it's there. Overall, this is a good performer, albeit a bit of a throwback to my freeride days.


Dakine Thrillium Jersey.



100

100 Percent

• Airmatic Shorts
• Airmatic Jersey
100percent.com/


An old name with a deep heritage, 100% continues to live a mantra of innovation, innovation, and more innovation. From goggles they’ve morphed into helmets, eyewear, and quality Mtb clothing.


Airmatic Shorts Color: Black (Size Tested 32")
MSRP: $89
Colors: Black (tested), Navy, Charcoal, Warm Grey, Caramel

100% holds back nothing with these shorts. They use a DWR-coated, 4-way stretch polyester material for easy movement. For breathability there's mesh venting. And there’s no shortage of pockets on these shorts, either—there are three, one on either hip, and one on the left thigh, all with zippers for security. Waist closure/retention is handled ala an easy to grab hook that one secures to a webbing ladder. If that wasn't secure enough, there's also silicone on the inner waistband to help keep them from riding down. Leg length is reasonable—ie, minimal gaper gap with pads.

The hook and ladder waist closure was intriguing ; it’s both how you close them and how you adjust the waist fit. It works great, and there’s zero chance of it loosening up on you. I mean, it feels sturdy enough you could probably belay a climber on these shorts. Ok, kidding. Don't try that, but you get my point. I just wish the ladder was a bit longer as these shorts fit on the larger side of a 32. Even using the last ladder "rung" available they were a tad roomy in the waist and tended to slide down a bit as I rode. Waist fit aside, from a comfort and breathability perspective performance was outstanding. So good that I almost forgot I was wearing them. Knee pads played nicely, too, with zero binding or bunching. All in all, a solid short, although I’d suggest trying these on at a store first to determine your exact fit.


100% Airmatic Shorts.

Airmatic Jersey
MSRP: $49
Colors: Black/Charcoal (Tested), Caramel/Black, Cherry/Grey, Steel Blue/Grey,
Sizes: S-XL (Tested: Medium)

I tested the size medium. It's a nice feeling against the skin short sleeved jersey with a drop tail and a goggles wipe. It's crafted from a heathered polyester fabric that is designed to—you guessed it—wick and breathe. All very straight forward.

After I first slipped this on, I decided it's a wee bit tight on me for a size M. I could use just a bit more room across the shoulders and sleeves. It wasn’t as “muscle shirty” as the Pearl Izumi but it’s probably the next smallest medium in this test. The glasses wipe worked great and I’d say for a 100% polyester jersey, it might be the most cotton-y feeling fabric of the roundup (other than the Pearl Izumi shirt, but that actually IS made of cotton). This jersey did a decent job of wicking away moisture while I rode. I wouldn’t say I remained bone dry, but I remained comfortable enough over the course of a long-ish, warmer weather ride to not really notice. Overall I'd say it's a nice, subtly stylish jersey.


100% Airmatic Jersey.





About the Tester:

Jameson Florence is a professional fun haver who spends most of his free hours exploring the PNW on two wheels, building trail, or racing events like the Trans-Cascadia. He stands 5'9" and weighs 160 lbs, with a 31 inch waist, 42-inch chest and wears a size M/L helmet, size large gloves, and EU 42.5 shoes. He typically is a size medium and US 9.5 shoe. He resides in Fall City, Washington with his wife Holly, their dog Zangi, and 5 month old daughter Remi.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Apparel


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
75128 views
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
61066 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
59850 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
55439 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
46298 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
42180 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
42114 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
41222 views

17 Comments

  • 10 0
 Thanks for listing the brand names. I could not tell who made the Troy Lee jersey from the pictures.
  • 7 0
 Update- Summer is almost over, this would be a great article in spring to get people planning for the season
  • 1 0
 Yup I just started looking for pants since it's getting a bit colder out
  • 4 0
 Coming from a surfing background I hate to wear underwear but being in my mid 40's my balls are starting to hang too low to ride confortable without them bothering.
I love baggy shorts but can't ride without undies and found out that old xc old lycra is super comfy but brohduro dudes look at me like I'm a look which I love to be.
I think TLD should fix this for me. My budget is $5
  • 6 0
 Can someone please iron the kits For Crying Out Loud! Don't just take them straight out of the shipping package...if I worked for Pearl Izumi I would be embarrassed by this.
  • 1 0
 Even worse on the Giro gear, looks like you have to pay $200 to look like someone wearing a bin bag!
  • 2 0
 Ah yes.. Everyone's favorite seasonal guide to price-bashing mountain bike gear while simultaneously bragging about the hanes T, fruit of the loom, and jorts they ride in rain or shine.
  • 2 0
 Dharco just stumbled out of the 90s, you'll need to have some skills to back that jersey up. Rapha's kit looks disconcertingly cool too.
  • 1 0
 Fasthouse stuff is popular in Whistler - I quite like the look of it but feel they should do another range called Slowshed for older, less rad guys like me.
  • 3 0
 Summer? Summer was a week 2 weeks ago. Show me warm wet weather clothing and lights.
  • 2 0
 It looks like he tested all the kits on the same trail. It would be helpful to see a comparison of the lap times.
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one that would like to have a pair of shorts that doesn’t go down to the knees? Just like shorter better and I never wear knee pads doing mostly XC.
  • 1 0
 It would be nice if he could rank them.
  • 1 0
 hey why do the ladies get one more option than us!
  • 1 0
 Rapha is Walmart. I think that is why some hate on them.
  • 1 0
 People hated them before they were owned by the Walmart heirs. I don't think "Walmart" the company has any level of control over them though. To be fair, I was hating on Rapha as well, but I went to the Seattle store a week ago and the new MTB stuff is really solid. Didn't buy any, but from a hand feel perspective, it felt more high quality than any other jersey I have felt. Shorts are probably not worth $150 though.
  • 1 0
 Cool kits, but the shorts are way too long. Looks like skaters in 90s.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009675
Mobile Version of Website