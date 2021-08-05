Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

Giro’s been there, done that for several years now, and continues to be at the forefront of cycling apparel with smart fabric choices, solid designs, and environmentally sound practices. Giro Havoc Shorts
MSRP: $130
Colors: Black (Tested), Graphite, Midnight Blue, Warm Black
Sizes: 28-40 (Tested: 32)
I tested these shorts in a 32. I wear 32 jeans in every manufacturer I’ve ever tried, and these fit, but the side cinchs are maxed as tight as I could get them. In other words, it’s a generous 32. These shorts constructed using a Bluesign approved, moisture wicking, 4-way stretch fabric. Other details: a huge zipper pocket on the right thigh, two other hand pockets on the front, lots of laser cut holes for venting, and a DWR coating. Giro uses a tried and true zipper fly with two snaps as a closure. The Havocs include a full complement of belt loops as well, if you like the extra security of an actual belt vs side cinches.
Whew! Into the nitty gritty. The zip pocket is very deep, so deep that whatever is in there sometimes gets behind your knee, which I found rather annoying. I’d like to see that pocket an inch or so shorter—I mean, I’m not trying to stuff a sandwich in there for my bike adventure, but you could if you wanted to. The open pockets are quite deep as well; but here that depth is a plus, because despite being open, they’re pretty secure—I kept my dog's E collar remote in there with zero worries. As for venting, those laser cut holes seem to have been working as I had a nice, perfectly ventilated riding experience. Additionally, the DWR performed as needed for light rain, although you’ll need to break out waterproof shorts or pants for anything substantial.
One thing I really liked is how they stayed put and never shifted around much despite being almost too big in the waist for me. Overall they’re quite comfortable to pedal in, with zero binding or pulling anywhere. They played well with knee guards, never getting hung up or leaving a gap between the pad and shorts.
MSRP: $65
Colors: Black Wavy (Tested), Black EWS, Black Sinatra, Black Yusada, Black/Charcoal Hypnotic, Bright Red Raceline, MIdnight Pablo, Ox Blood, Portaro Grey Transition, Red Orange Fanatic, True Spruce Fanatic
Sizes: S-XXL (Tested: L)
Like a few other pieces in this review, this jersey is constructed out of an eco-friendly, Bluesign approved fabric. Giro uses a 100% recycled polyester that is built to wick moisture and breathe well. I chose a size large based off of Giro's sizing chart, and it fits across the shoulders perfectly. The body of the jersey is nicely fitted vs. boxy, and is cut for a riding position with a substantial, drop tail (it hangs down past my butt). But I would rather have that as a complaint than having it bunching up under a hip pack or backpack or leaving my backside exposed. Side and back panels are mesh for breathability, and there's a goggles/glasses wipe.
Performance of the synthetic fabric was quite impressive. I rode in conditions where I should have felt like a wet sweaty mess. The whole time I kept waiting for that cold, clammy feeling, or worse: the too hot, sweltering in a plastic bag feeling common to a lot of synthetics. But I was pleasantly proven wrong at every turn and ended up perfectly comfortable the entire ride. Impressive indeed.
