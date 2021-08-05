Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

Rapha



• Trail Shorts

• Rapha.com/ • Trail Technical T-shirt• Trail Shorts



Trail Shorts Color: Light Grey

Rapha Trail Shorts.

Technical T-Shirt Color: Black (Tested in Medium)

Technical T-Shirt.

Rapha is the brand everyone loves to hate for some reason. But what’s to hate? Since 2004 they’ve been squarely focused on creating the finest cycling apparel. Period. And for seventeen years they’ve been doing a pretty good job, although some of their competitors may wish to argue the point. But in pursuit of this lofty mission statement, they work with top tier athletes to refine their gear vs. just throw sponsorship money at them. Plus they utilize top shelf materials. And they offer a repair service for damaged clothing, as well as incorporating recycled materials whenever possible in their products in an effort to reduce waste and adding to landfills. On top of that, the list of environmentally sound and societal changes they are pushing is impressive. And while their focus has been exclusively road oriented, they’re taking a big step into mountain biking, with athletes like Adam Craig, Jill Kintner, and Bryn Atkinson joining their roster of testers. So… what’s to hate?MSRP: $150Colors: Green, Blue/orange, Black (tested)Sizes: XS-XXL (Tested: Small)Rapha sent me a size small, I'm guessing that's all they had in stock as their MTB line hadn't dropped yet when we requested gear. Time to suck it in and take a break from beer! While I am on the verge of not fitting into the Smalls, I can squeeze into them well enough to test them—although the locking waist adjusters are opened all the way (note: now that Rapha MTB cat is out of the bag, sizing is online. Size S fits a 30.5” waist; while M fits a 33” waist). The shorts have two zippered pockets, one on each thigh, and two hand pockets. A notable feature is the clasp closure they use where you would expect a button or two. It looks like a button but it’s actually a sliding, locking, little clasp. It will not snap open accidentally no matter how weird you get on the trails. Or if you happen to have the wrong size. I was pleasantly surprised to see—even being in a size too small—that the inseam is long enough to keep knee pad gap to a minimum. There's a nice, higher cut to the waist in back, too, presumably to keep debris at bay. Fabric (88% Nylon/12% Elastane) is Bluesign and Oeko-Tex certified.I'm guessing in a medium these shorts would be an exceptional fit for me. As it was, they fit well enough for a proper test ride to assess performance and details. One feature I immediately liked was that each pocket has an inner stretchy divider that does a great job of keeping the contents from bouncing around and hitting your leg. In fact, when testing I had an iPhone on one side, and a dog collar remote on the other, and I totally forgot I was carrying anything in them. The fabric seems to breathe quite well (just like the jersey below) and though it’s void of any laser cut holes compared to a lot of the competition here, they kept me perfectly comfortable "down there". Knee pad fit was good, as mentioned above; but even better, the fabric of the shorts didn't bind on any of the knee guards I tried. Solid first effort.MSRP: $75Colors: Light Grey (Tested), Dark Grey, Blue/Orange, GreenSizes: XS-XXL (Tested Medium)The fit on this T-shirt I’d call “fitted”—with tongue firmly in cheek; this jersey wears like a shirt knitted to my exact measurements. It wasn’t at all boxy, had a little snugness across the shoulders—but just right vs. too tight—and the sleeves came down to just about my elbows. It felt surprisingly “tailored” for a short sleeved jersey. If I had to give validation to that, it’s that I’m so used to baggier, boxy fitting jerseys—partially because I like that fit from my old school free ride days, partially because I hate tight jerseys and tend to size up. Fabric is 100% polyester (68% recycled) with an antimicrobial treatment and it's knit with a honeycomb structure to promote wicking.But ride impressions on this amazing jersey: I don’t know what kind of magic pixie dust Rapha sprinkled on this but the fabric does an absurdly good job of wicking sweat and drying quickly, yet somehow it does this without leaving you feeling cold, clammy, or sticking to you with that Saran Wrap feeling other wicking jerseys often have. I rode HARD on a 55ºF/13ºC overcast day and pushed as aggressively as I could to try and sweat it out, but to no avail. Maybe in hotter conditions it'd be a little more 'schweaddy'; but to be honest I was shocked at how dry it was when I got home. Kudos to Rapha on an incredible fitting and top notch performing jersey. Bonus: not only is this jersey crafted using recycled materials, but they include a well thought out repair kit of matching iron-on patches for fixing misjudged braking moments, which goes a long ways towards keeping it from becoming landfill fodder.