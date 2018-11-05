Gearbox Shifters, Hairnet Helmets, & Magnetic Hubs - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

More stuff for the wee ones, this time from ODI. The Ruffian Mini Lock-On is just 100mm wide, or about 30 to 40mm shorter than most full-sized grips, and it's essentially just a shrunk down version of what you or I would run. It even sports the exact same diamond grip pattern, too. The flanges put it in BMX territory, but those are easy to trim, and you can choose from a zillion different clamp colors, just like with the adult grips.



You can even get custom laser etching for an extra $3.50 USD, which you pretty much have to do. Imagine being a little grom and having your name on the grip collars?

