Gee & Dan Atherton, Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave Shred Their BMXs at The Dyfi Skatepark – Video

So we found ourselves a barn, and a farmer willing to rent it to us.



We knew that what we were going to build there was never going to be a big corporate skatepark, that was part of the attraction, renting a shed and getting stuck straight into building the ramps.



We had a massive stoke of luck, I managed to find a load of second-hand ramps that had been seized by a bailiff. He needed to be rid of them by the next day so I persuaded Gareth Brewin to go and fetch them and his boss Greg Mills to let us use the lorry that Gaz was meant to be driving on paid jobs. We brought back two full loads of an articulated lorry but only about six of the ramps were actually going to work for what we needed, all the transitions were too tight, even the ones that weren’t right though we took to pieces for their raw materials which saved us loads of money.



The process isn’t that different to building a downhill trail – except it's way nicer. It’s a good contrast to being cold and wet all day! Actually, it's more the mentality that is the same, the process is slower when you are working with wood; you definitely need to have more patience, to go through each step, get it right before you go on to the next, dirt’s faster to build.