Gee & Dan Atherton, Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave Shred Their BMXs at The Dyfi Skatepark – Video

Jan 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Dan Atherton and his friends have spent their winter building the Dyfi skatepark. Here's what Dan had to say about the build process and how it feels having your very own place to shred:

bigquotesBMX is where everything started for us and riding skatepark was a huge part of that. The skatepark has always been a huge influence for us, even if it's just in terms of hours on the bike whether after digging or off the cuff sessions when it's too wet to do anything else.

Obviously living in the UK, with the shit weather, there’s a huge motivation to build somewhere to ride in the winter so we have some of the best indoor skateparks in the world. Where I live in Wales it’s amazing for mountains and riding downhill but it’s a long drive to The Boneyard or Jason Carpenter’s Rampworld skateparks.

Dyfi Skatepark

bigquotesSo we found ourselves a barn, and a farmer willing to rent it to us.

We knew that what we were going to build there was never going to be a big corporate skatepark, that was part of the attraction, renting a shed and getting stuck straight into building the ramps.

We had a massive stoke of luck, I managed to find a load of second-hand ramps that had been seized by a bailiff. He needed to be rid of them by the next day so I persuaded Gareth Brewin to go and fetch them and his boss Greg Mills to let us use the lorry that Gaz was meant to be driving on paid jobs. We brought back two full loads of an articulated lorry but only about six of the ramps were actually going to work for what we needed, all the transitions were too tight, even the ones that weren’t right though we took to pieces for their raw materials which saved us loads of money.

The process isn’t that different to building a downhill trail – except it's way nicer. It’s a good contrast to being cold and wet all day! Actually, it's more the mentality that is the same, the process is slower when you are working with wood; you definitely need to have more patience, to go through each step, get it right before you go on to the next, dirt’s faster to build.

Dyfi Skatepark

bigquotesActually, scratch that, it wasn’t all better! Before we started to build anything we had to dig out three feet of sheep shit with the digger and the dumper, then bring in loads of sand to level the floor up. Then we got onto the roof. Waterproofing the place was one of the worst jobs of my life, hanging plastic sheets from the ceiling and sealing them to stop condensation falling from the steel roof, the fumes were awful.

Then, at last, we got to start the actual build. There was no one way of doing it, probably 100 different ideas and 100 different options that would all have worked out OK, the hardest part was deciding what it was that we wanted then sticking to it, it's not like when I’m working outside and am guided by what nature has already laid down, we were working with a massive empty barn, not working our way down huge rocks or finding our way across a bog.

I got loads of advice from Jason Carpenter, I was texting him all day, every day, the guys at the Boneyard were great too, we knew the ramps that we liked and they were really chilled about giving us the dimensions, all they wanted was to come and ride it.

Dyfi Skatepark

bigquotesThe great thing about being part of such a strong biking community in Dyfi is that there was a crew of friends more than willing to help with the creation, we are lucky to have Olly and Chris as part of that crew, both of them really good carpenters so slowly our skatepark started to come together, very slowly! Everyone was super-excited when Silverline sent us a screw-gun, that speeded it up loads!

Those guys also need a huge shout out, their support with all the tools for the build and funds towards buying ply, OSB and cross members made sure that the whole project got off the ground.

In a way, building the skatepark was almost more rewarding than working with dirt, it’s more immediate. As soon as you finish building you can ride – there’s none of the aftercare and waiting for it to settle like you have with dirt. In fact, that’s why it's not finished – the skeleton is there but we’ve still got to add a final layer of ply, God knows when we’ll stop riding long enough to do that.

Chris is building a bowl in the corner because that’s what he likes to ride, and there’s another couple of small things we're talking about. That’s how I see the thing evolving now, piece by piece with people adding the things they’re excited to ride. More of the local kids are being pulled in to ride with us so it’s lucky we’ve got the space to keep progressing the build!Dan Atherton

Dyfi Skatepark

MENTIONS: @trek @silverline


23 Comments

  • + 16
 Awesome video, seeing guys ride so smoothly with flow like that is what I love about bmx so you can take your triple whip tyre tap 900’s, a nice floaty transition and a 360 keeps me happy.
  • + 14
 Oh my gosh. Total legend Dan Atherton!
  • + 1
 Mighty mighty Dan, 'The Flow Prophet'
  • + 12
 Kade's got some skills!
  • + 9
 Steezus Christ
  • + 4
 Very Very Very style Congrat's
  • + 7
 many style, such wow!
  • + 2
 Back to what makes all riders great BMX, remembering those late night sessions terrorising alphabeta parking lot. Good times
  • + 4
 Is there anything Dan can't do?
  • + 15
 Smile extensively
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: must be the Y chromosom of the atherton family
  • + 1
 @optimumnotmaximum: for what it’s worth I saw Gee doing a big grin after he looked at my drawing of a troll destroying a 29” wheel. #namepoppah
  • - 1
 He can't suck himself off
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Not sure if people aren't looking properly but when he's enjoying himself I think you can really see. And when he's grateful (for instance for the people who helped him build the Hardline course) I think it really shows. He's not Olly Wilkins (who can smile extensively) but to me that doesn't appear he is any less passionate and happy with what he's doing.

Same goes for Gee though obviously I think he's feeling more pressure to perform and of course much of what people see is him around races. Which for the past few seasons also implied him being injured, out with a mechanical or simply caring more about Josh getting injured at the worlds than himself taking the title.
  • + 2
 Dan is my hero. Living the life I have always wanted to live. Building trails and ramps and just riding.
  • + 2
 It's cool to see the bmx side of these guys - just shows how skilled and versatile they are but GEEz, Dan's the man!
  • + 3
 Nice! Looks like a great little warehouse for a play!
  • + 1
 They all seem quite good at that
  • + 1
 Cool to see a different, lighter side to the Athertons.
  • + 1
 amazing!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



