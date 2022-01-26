close
Gee & Rachel Atherton Targeting 2022 Racing Returns

Jan 26, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Jack Tennyson

Gee and Rachel Atherton have announced they are targeting a 2022 racing comeback in a team release from Continental Atherton today.

Rachel hasn't raced in a World Cup since she ruptured her Achilles tendon in Les Gets, 2019. Following a long rehab process from a brutal injury, Rachel also announced her pregnancy in February 2021 and gave birth to her baby daughter Arna in August. Five months on, Rachel is apparently back on her downhill bike and it looks like she could be back between the tapes later this year.


Rachel said “Getting back to the races is a huge driver, to be on the podium again would be the dream. I feel amazing on the bike but the strength and fitness are coming a bit more slowly! I’m just taking things one step at a time, I’d like to race some UK Nationals first then we’ll see where I’m really at!”


Gee Atherton has also faced a lengthy rehab after his crash filming 'The Knife Edge' project in June. The crash left him with multiple injuries including, "including broken ribs, multiple fractures and breaks to his femur and wrists." His rehab is apparently going well and he is eying being back between the tapes soon. He said, "I’m missing being part of the action at the races and I’ve already got some big filming projects planned so I’m flat out on the rehab!"

Two New Faces Join Continental Atherton

Joining, Gee, Rachel, Charlie Hatton and Andreas Kolb on the Atherton team in 2022 will be two new riders, first year Junior Dominic Platt and Red Bull Hardline shredder Jim Monro.


Dom spent 2021 cleaning up the UK domestic scene as part of the Atherton Academy and will graduate into the Factory team with the blessing of Dan Atherton. Dan said “Dom is a natural racer. I’ve ridden with him loads at Dyfi and not only does he have natural talent but he’s always willing to put in the graft”


The second addition to the team came through another Atherton pathway but one less proven than the Atherton Academy. 20 year old Jim Monro moved to the Dyfi three years ago (the minute he finished his GCSEs no less) in a bid to push on his racing and to help Dan develop the bike park. As part of the Dyfi dig crew Jim’s work ethic and riding skills earned him a 2021 invite to Red Bull Hardline. Jim grasped the opportunity with both hands and delivered a stand-out performance, moving another step closer to his dream of World Cup racing. Gee Atherton said “We’ve always joked with Jim that he’d ride Hardline one day but I don’t think he ever took us seriously. He was always so flat out building that he’d never ridden a single feature, he was awesome!”

bigquotesAll riders will start the season onboard a final prototype of the mullet version of the AM200 with plans for the frame to go into full production in Spring . There has been a lot of excellent work over the off-season, both from the riders and the design team, so we’re chomping at the bit to hear the start beeps in Lourdes.Dan Brown, Team Director and Atherton Bikes CEO


20 Comments

  • 73 0
 "now line yourselves up miserablest to happiest"
  • 2 1
 LOL
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 2 0
 You're allowed to be miserablist when you're 40..I've been there!
  • 1 0
 OMG Awesome!
  • 1 0
 Some people just don’t project happiness, doesn’t mean they’re not.

And happy people can be suffering internally. Worth noting
  • 37 0
 This family is a dynasty. Rachel will come back and be a threat, I'm sure of it. Gee racing? unbelievable man of steel.


And I can hear Dan now, "I'm not wearing red shoes, not going to happen."
  • 5 0
 I for one don't mind if they come back or retire from racing. The rainbow cuffs they can add to their kits say all you need to know about Gee and Rachel. Dan is probably the worlds best known trail builder. The Atherton name will live on in the industry whether on the back of a jersey or not...
  • 6 0
 Dan apparently didn't get the orange shoes memo…
  • 3 0
 that's why he looks so P!ssed... Smile
  • 5 0
 I'd really like to see Rachel get that all time wins record. She deserves it.
  • 4 0
 Stoked to see both Gee and Rachel back on the race course. 22 is gonna be a great year for racing!!
  • 4 0
 I picture Rachel racing with her daughter in a baby bjorn showing her how it's done - and still winning of course.
  • 3 0
 Would love to see Rachel win again, Has a mother ever won a world cup race ????
  • 4 0
 Yes- Amaury Pierron - he's one crazy mother!
  • 2 0
 The earthquake I just felt must have been nature's reaction to the news of Gee's comeback
  • 2 0
 Gee is an animal. That is all.
  • 1 0
 Calling it now. Arna Atherton will be the junior world DH champ in '38.
  • 1 0
 Did NOT see that coming for either of them
  • 1 0
 Great news, two fantastic riders.

Post a Comment



