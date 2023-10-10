Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice

Oct 10, 2023
by Brian Park  
photo
Gee in 2022. Photo: Jack Tennyson / Atherton Bikes

Gee Atherton has been air-lifted from the 2023 Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. Gee is conscious and we hope that the unconfirmed reports of him being able to move his toes on the stretcher are a positive sign.

Gee s drop at Rampage 2023. Photo Izzy Lidsky.
The 60+ feet vertical drop is especially difficult because there's very little distance out.
Photo Izzy Lidsky
Gee was quickly evacuated off the mountain and is now in hospital care.

Gee's drop has been highlighted by competitors as especially difficult and terrifying. It was quite windy when he sent it this morning, most other riders weren't planning on riding at the time. He hit the drop with a lot of speed, drifting a bit back seat and to the right in the air, and landing deep before crashing. We won't be posting any crash video footage until we hear from him.

We are gutted for Gee, who has been fighting to recover from a crash in 2021 that left him with multitude broken bones and other injuries. Healing vibes to Gee, and we'll update this as we get more information.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Gee Atherton Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
200 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
108333 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
86019 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
58967 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
47959 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
44031 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
34923 views
Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
31053 views
First Ride: Orbea Occam SL & LT
30822 views

47 Comments
  • 42 0
 Damn, this guy is always pushing himself so hard. He comes back after insane crashes so good, his mental game is insanely strong. I love watching Gee ride but won't be too crushed if he "retires", seeing him get injured this much is tough.
Hoping for a good and speedy recovery for Gee, we know he'll put in the work to be right back where he was.
  • 32 0
 At this point, I would be relieved if he retires...
  • 4 0
 You captured my feelings as well, his Dolomites video and riding Rampage had me impressed to the point of concern. He knows his body, he knows his limits. May he heal quickly.
  • 25 0
 Healing vibes man. Bummed to hear this. Was stoked to see that line stomped!!!!
  • 39 27
 At some point, someone will die competing in Rampage. The risk level is too high, even a small gust of wind could push someone from hitting a landing zone to a terminal impact.

When that happens, Red Bull will pull sponsorship, freeriders and industry folks will say stuff on record like "at least he died doing what he loved" and some dumb foundation will be created to "commemorate" (more like monetize) the meaningless death of an athlete pushing waaaaay too far.

This line was dumb, the level of risk at Rampage at this point is dumb, and Gee is lucky not to be dead. So-I'm glad Gee isn't dead. But it's time to cancel Rampage.
  • 16 1
 I am not disagreeing with your sentiment but I doubt that's enough to stop it. Look at the isle of man TT race.
  • 8 4
 Here we go. Another year, another this is too dangerous stop these guys making these decisions for themselves thread.
  • 4 0
 This is starting to give me a "point break" vibe, like are you ready to die to win.
I hope it never happens, because after pushing the limit to much you may find it
  • 2 0
 @konarider94: not only is the TT an event where people actually do die every year, but it's government-run and endorsed
  • 2 1
 @konarider94: Motorsports has a horrifying history of fatalities.

Cycling (all disciplines) is dangerous, but death in competition is pretty rare. I suspect “the optics” would kill the sponsorship money that keeps Rampage running.
  • 2 0
 @chrisclifford: Yeah and there used to be a half dozen TT's around the world but now its just teh Isle of Man, and many are anticipating the TT to not be a thing in a couple decades.

Never say never, look at how they removed Moto's from the PPIHC.
  • 12 0
 fs in the chat. This really sucks. I was so pumped gee was going to rampage
  • 10 0
 Let's hope it's something simple- DAMN- just when he was getting back... Shame! Heal up Gee!
  • 6 0
 and so it begins... i m worried for their life this year. everything looks so crazy It was amazing for him to be ready again. healing vibes.
  • 9 0
 Yep, this year look like they are in the dark zone of life ending risk. And when it will happen, everyone will be so shock and surprise.
  • 6 0
 Here's hoping for a full recovery Gee
  • 12 0
 And a happy career managing a riding and manufacturing team, and riding all for fun when he comes out!
  • 2 0
 That was a gnar ass line he chose. He knew this was he last chance to compete in rampage and he went for it. He looked strong earlier but theres no way to train for rampage. Come on Gee, you legend, you've done enough for mtb, no need to continually risk you life.
  • 2 0
 I feel so conflicted about Gee.
He is undeniably a beast and a huge inspiration and I was really looking forward to seeing him in Rampage again.

I'm a decade his senior and what I can say in hindsight is that as you get older your reflexes DO just get slower with time.
For myself I'm sending bigger stuff and riding faster now that is did in my 20's and 30's but that is largely due to improvements in bikes / gear.
At a certain point you're relying more on accumulated bike experience and muscle memory which is fine until you hit that fine line of catastrophe and payoff. When the margins of success are slim I feel like you need to have those cat like reflexes of a younger person.
I hope that Gee didn't feel added pressure to "one up" the young bucks for the sake of relevance and to strengthen the Atherton brand. It seemed like a very ambitious drop.

Massive healing vibes and I hope that he recovers from this one 100%. It really sucks to see that he got seriously injured.
  • 1 0
 I really HOPE these riders who risk their lives for fame make ALOT of money off this event. But thinking RB and NBC or whoever makes WAY more...
Sad cause a random major league baseball player is prolly paid millions more. So called "athletes". But hey...that's 'Merica.
SMH
  • 3 0
 Terrible to see this happen but I can't say I'm surprised. Heal up you crazy fucker
  • 3 0
 that drop looked terrifying
  • 2 0
 Hopefully we’ll see Gee out there on Friday. At least walking around even if he’s not riding.
  • 2 0
 I'm glad he can move his toes, it gives me hope he'll get through this alive.
  • 1 0
 After seeing Kyle break his back, I doesn't seem worth it. Life is far too short as it is, to get an adrenaline fix, for a paycheck and a life altering injury.
  • 2 0
 Oh fuuuuuuuuck, Gee. Hope you’re okay! That drop looked insane.
  • 1 0
 Dam! Hope it's not to serious! I was really looking forward to seeing him back at Rampage!
  • 2 0
 Gee is the new Chuck Norris. Absolute animal.
  • 2 0
 Just brutal. Healing vibes man.
  • 4 2
 Damn. At some point, have to say enough is enough.
  • 1 0
 Oh man! So gutted, saw the headline and my heart sank. Hoping for some good news soon.
  • 1 0
 Shit. I was nervous to watch the live feed because of that. Hoping he's okay.
  • 5 7
 f*ck…..heal up man, heal up and rest.

The sad thing is this is seems like rampage is just mega huge slopestyle, him and Brendog will never get the props for riding huge free ride lines.
  • 2 0
 I mean specifically at Rampage, I don’t mean anything bad about a huge slopstyle event. All cycling is awesome.
  • 1 0
 no no no no... Why MTB God
  • 1 0
 Damn!!! Healing vibes George
  • 1 0
 F*** I hope he's alright... Wishing for a quick recovery.
  • 2 0
 Damn. Heal up big man.
  • 14 14
 He's going to kill himself isn't he
  • 5 0
 Hopefully not. This sucks.
  • 6 1
 "It was quite windy when he sent it", fearless and he doesn't seem to have much patience.
  • 4 0
 You don't have to die for a crash to end your life.
  • 1 0
 NOOO GEEEE!!!! GUTTED!!!
  • 1 2
 It's terrifying to get air-dropped by helicopter from that jump down to the landing.
  • 1 0
 Hope he's OK
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042812
Mobile Version of Website