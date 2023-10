Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice

Gee in 2022. Photo: Jack Tennyson / Atherton Bikes

The 60+ feet vertical drop is especially difficult because there's very little distance out. Gee was quickly evacuated off the mountain and is now in hospital care.

Gee Atherton has been air-lifted from the 2023 Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. Gee is conscious and we hope that the unconfirmed reports of him being able to move his toes on the stretcher are a positive sign.Gee's drop has been highlighted by competitors as especially difficult and terrifying. It was quite windy when he sent it this morning, most other riders weren't planning on riding at the time. He hit the drop with a lot of speed, drifting a bit back seat and to the right in the air, and landing deep before crashing. We won't be posting any crash video footage until we hear from him.We are gutted for Gee, who has been fighting to recover from a crash in 2021 that left him with multitude broken bones and other injuries. Healing vibes to Gee, and we'll update this as we get more information.