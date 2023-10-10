Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice

Gee Atherton has been air-lifted from the 2023 Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. Gee is conscious and we hope that the unconfirmed reports of him being able to move his toes on the stretcher are a positive sign.
Gee's drop has been highlighted by competitors as especially difficult and terrifying. It was quite windy when he sent it this morning, most other riders weren't planning on riding at the time. He hit the drop with a lot of speed, drifting a bit back seat and to the right in the air, and landing deep before crashing. We won't be posting any crash video footage until we hear from him.
We are gutted for Gee, who has been fighting to recover from a crash in 2021
that left him with multitude broken bones and other injuries. Healing vibes to Gee, and we'll update this as we get more information.
Hoping for a good and speedy recovery for Gee, we know he'll put in the work to be right back where he was.
When that happens, Red Bull will pull sponsorship, freeriders and industry folks will say stuff on record like "at least he died doing what he loved" and some dumb foundation will be created to "commemorate" (more like monetize) the meaningless death of an athlete pushing waaaaay too far.
This line was dumb, the level of risk at Rampage at this point is dumb, and Gee is lucky not to be dead. So-I'm glad Gee isn't dead. But it's time to cancel Rampage.
I hope it never happens, because after pushing the limit to much you may find it
Cycling (all disciplines) is dangerous, but death in competition is pretty rare. I suspect “the optics” would kill the sponsorship money that keeps Rampage running.
Never say never, look at how they removed Moto's from the PPIHC.
He is undeniably a beast and a huge inspiration and I was really looking forward to seeing him in Rampage again.
I'm a decade his senior and what I can say in hindsight is that as you get older your reflexes DO just get slower with time.
For myself I'm sending bigger stuff and riding faster now that is did in my 20's and 30's but that is largely due to improvements in bikes / gear.
At a certain point you're relying more on accumulated bike experience and muscle memory which is fine until you hit that fine line of catastrophe and payoff. When the margins of success are slim I feel like you need to have those cat like reflexes of a younger person.
I hope that Gee didn't feel added pressure to "one up" the young bucks for the sake of relevance and to strengthen the Atherton brand. It seemed like a very ambitious drop.
Massive healing vibes and I hope that he recovers from this one 100%. It really sucks to see that he got seriously injured.
The sad thing is this is seems like rampage is just mega huge slopestyle, him and Brendog will never get the props for riding huge free ride lines.