Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming

Gee Atherton has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital after a crash on Friday afternoon during filming. Gee has undergone surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist and has also suffered broken ribs, a fractured nose and eye socket. He is stable with no neck, spine or head injuries, awake and in good spirits.



Massive thanks to the film crew, paramedics and the teams from Mountain Rescue, Air Ambulance and Coastguards who helped get Gee safely off the mountain. We will keep you updated on his progress but for now please send your healing vibes to the Gee man. — Atherton Racing