Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming

Jun 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Gee Atherton has been airlifted to hospital and undergone surgery after a serious crash while filming on Friday.

Following a crash, on Friday afternoon Gee Atherton was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he has undergone surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist. Gee has also broken ribs alongside fractures to his nose and eye socket. Gee is currently in a stable condition with no neck, spine or head injuries and he is said to be in good spirits.

bigquotesGee Atherton has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital after a crash on Friday afternoon during filming. Gee has undergone surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist and has also suffered broken ribs, a fractured nose and eye socket. He is stable with no neck, spine or head injuries, awake and in good spirits.

Massive thanks to the film crew, paramedics and the teams from Mountain Rescue, Air Ambulance and Coastguards who helped get Gee safely off the mountain. We will keep you updated on his progress but for now please send your healing vibes to the Gee man. Atherton Racing

We're wishing Gee a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding soon.

35 Comments

  • 40 0
 that had to be a monster crash.
  • 5 0
 1st thing i thought of was massive
  • 1 0
 Shit, considering he would be wearing a full face and goggles, a broken eye socket seems even more scary. That’s the kind of blow that would have killed me.

Heal up fast Gee!
  • 21 0
 I think a broken eye socket constitutes a head injury.
  • 3 0
 They mean his brain is ok. Such a relief...
  • 11 0
 Ugh. The other side of those mad-crazy gaps of his. Sometimes our sport bites back, and it really sucks (speaking from experience.) And it really really blows to not be able to ride..,

Heal up fast and 100%, Brother! ; )
  • 8 0
 In related news, the Eurasian tectonic plate was admitted to Cardiff hospital this afternoon with a suspected fractured black mountain.
  • 4 0
 Last weekend I was in Lac Blanc bike park. First park ride of the season. Nice weather, excellent grip.. It was great!

Until a helicopter came to pick someone up. I know that we all crash sometimes, but the energy afterwards remained quite sh&tty.

Anyway, Gee, get well soon!!
  • 7 0
 Femur brakes suck! Glad his spine and skull are ok. Hopefully his road to rehab is straight and simple.
  • 6 0
 I was very confused as to this new brand Femur and their apparently sucky brakes, then I figured it out...
  • 7 0
 Hospital name checks out as a proper place to treat Gee.
  • 2 0
 King of the Pitted Ward
  • 3 0
 stoke, unfortunately, doesnt live up it its name lol
  • 4 2
 Man that's shitty but it was only a matter of time with how huge he had been going this last year. Those last few Redbull edits were some of the craziest lines I have ever seen.
  • 4 0
 No way, such rubbish news. Heal up soon!
  • 2 0
 Again? in 2019 at Whistler he broke a leg hope it was not the same one he had operated on before dude is made of stone. Sending massive healing vybz
  • 3 0
 wow, that's awful. heal up dude
  • 1 0
 Jeez injuries to...a lot. That list really kept going. I assume he was Ina. Full face, probably googles...must have been a hell of a wreck. Speedy recovery.
  • 2 0
 Damn Gee! If he's that busted up, I'd love to know whatever he hit looks like. Bloke is solid!
  • 1 0
 Eff!! Heal up fast Gee! Can’t imagine what suck you’re going through but whatever u were up to had to be HUGE! Sorry man.
  • 2 0
 With so many broken bones on a guy like Gee I wonder there was no news about an earthquake. Heal up soon!
  • 2 0
 Get well soon. Glad to see where he was has such great medical response.
  • 2 1
 I kinda want to but really don't want to see the footage of that crash. Must have been a beast of a wreck.
  • 1 0
 I swear I just saw an Instagram of him in innsbruck practising dh. Anyways, a speedy recovery to a big hitter
  • 2 0
 Jesus, I bet he left a dent and adjusted the rotation of the earth
  • 1 0
 He had minor injuries after that horrific snow jump crash, this must have been mega
  • 1 0
 Those facial injuries! It must have been massive.
  • 1 0
 I imagine he left a crater of meteoric size when he hit.
  • 1 0
 Sending healing vibes your way ! Must have been quite the crash
  • 1 1
 Just for a moment consider the environmental impact of Gee on the ground he hit, no terrain is going get off lightly!
  • 1 0
 that must've been a gnarly crash, feel better atherton
  • 1 0
 Hope he heals up fast, sounds like a big one.
  • 1 0
 Dude is so gnarly, heal up Gee!
  • 4 5
 Jesus's thats a vicious I combo of injurys. What was he wearing silk pajamas and a tea cosy
  • 1 2
 "You should see the other guy..."

Hope he gets better soon

