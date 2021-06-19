Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming

Gee Atherton has been airlifted to hospital and undergone surgery after a serious crash while filming on Friday.
Following a crash, on Friday afternoon Gee Atherton was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he has undergone surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist. Gee has also broken ribs alongside fractures to his nose and eye socket. Gee is currently in a stable condition with no neck, spine or head injuries and he is said to be in good spirits.
|Gee Atherton has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital after a crash on Friday afternoon during filming. Gee has undergone surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist and has also suffered broken ribs, a fractured nose and eye socket. He is stable with no neck, spine or head injuries, awake and in good spirits.
Massive thanks to the film crew, paramedics and the teams from Mountain Rescue, Air Ambulance and Coastguards who helped get Gee safely off the mountain. We will keep you updated on his progress but for now please send your healing vibes to the Gee man.— Atherton Racing
We're wishing Gee a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding soon.
35 Comments
Heal up fast Gee!
Heal up fast and 100%, Brother! ; )
Until a helicopter came to pick someone up. I know that we all crash sometimes, but the energy afterwards remained quite sh&tty.
Anyway, Gee, get well soon!!
Hope he gets better soon
Post a Comment