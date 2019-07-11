Pinkbike.com
Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
Jul 11, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
Dry and dusty, with plenty of off-camber turns and hucks to flat thrown in for good measure - Saturday's race is going to be a wild one.
Video: Red Bull
4 Comments
n8dawg82
(1 mins ago)
Brings new light to the term "turf" war. That's a lot of grass...
adrock-whistler
(2 mins ago)
Solid choice for a thumbnail image.
mark20040
(3 mins ago)
Gee used his brakes 4 times.....I maybe would have used them 5 or 6......
DuelingBanjos
(0 mins ago)
Dh super G
