Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 11, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Dry and dusty, with plenty of off-camber turns and hucks to flat thrown in for good measure - Saturday's race is going to be a wild one.

Video: Red Bull

 Brings new light to the term "turf" war. That's a lot of grass...
 Solid choice for a thumbnail image.
 Gee used his brakes 4 times.....I maybe would have used them 5 or 6......
 Dh super G

