Gee Atherton is Back Between the Tape at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After racing his last World Cup back in 2021, Gee is the latest Atherton making a comeback as he is back practising in Andorra this week.

Following his horrific crash filming for 'The Knife Edge', Gee Atherton has spent the last couple of years getting himself back up to race condition and finally at the Andorra World Cup this week he is back between the tape.

In a social media post, Gee has said he is taking a "couple of chill laps this weekend" although a 46th in Timed Training is pretty decent considering his time away from racing. While Gee has so far said he was only planning to practice this weekend you never know what will happen for qualifying tomorrow.

Racing and Events DH Racing World Cup DH Gee Atherton Andorra World Cup Dh 2023


8 Comments
  • 29 1
 While congratulations are in order for Gee, and this reflects in no way on him, it's mad that a trade team rider can come or go as they please while privateers can race the majority of the semis and not be allowed to enter races
  • 3 1
 Money? The teams pay big bucks im assuming to have that priveledge. Are you really surprised about anything to do with money from the UCI?
  • 3 0
 I thought the same when a couple of years ago jojo jones raced an EWS event as part of a team. It's not their fault, but it's unfair for privateers. Gee deserves an all time access to any race though.
  • 1 0
 I wonder how the team roster works exactly. Like can one of the teams just put Adam Brayton on their team this weekend so he could race? Would be great publicity for that team.
  • 8 0
 Straightest teeth in the UK
  • 6 0
 Legend
  • 1 0
 Absolute legend of the game. Nothing to prove, just racing for the love of it.
  • 1 0
 Love to see it





