Gee Atherton is Back Between the Tape at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

After racing his last World Cup back in 2021, Gee is the latest Atherton making a comeback as he is back practising in Andorra this week.
Following his horrific crash
filming for 'The Knife Edge', Gee Atherton has spent the last couple of years getting himself back up to race condition and finally at the Andorra World Cup this week he is back between the tape.
In a social media post, Gee has said he is taking a "couple of chill laps this weekend" although a 46th in Timed Training is pretty decent considering his time away from racing. While Gee has so far said he was only planning to practice this weekend you never know what will happen for qualifying tomorrow.