Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery

Man down. Was so pumped to be getting ready for Rampage but a crash last week meant surgery today! Absolutely gutted to have to pull out, Rampage has always been special to me and I was feeling the draw to the desert again badly! But I'll be back, and doing everything I can to be there next year! Sometimes you have to go hard. — Gee Atherton

Gee Atherton has announced he will not be able to ride in Red Bull Rampage after having surgery on an injury picked up in training.Gee had been working hard towards his run in Utah and was seen busting out a lot of newly-learned backflips in training at Hardline. However, he was riding with the Nitro Circus crew last week in Dyfi bike park and unfortunately picked up an injury on his left arm. He initially seemed positive that it would only result in a few days off the bike but it seems it was worse than originally thought and he has had to go under the knife to recover fully. Gee posted from the hospital:We're sending healing vibes to Gee and hope to see him back on a bike soon. We've reached out to Red Bull to see if anyone will replace Gee on the Rampage roster.