Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery

Sep 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Gee flipped a little later but he didn t hold back on the boost

Gee Atherton has announced he will not be able to ride in Red Bull Rampage after having surgery on an injury picked up in training.

Gee had been working hard towards his run in Utah and was seen busting out a lot of newly-learned backflips in training at Hardline. However, he was riding with the Nitro Circus crew last week in Dyfi bike park and unfortunately picked up an injury on his left arm. He initially seemed positive that it would only result in a few days off the bike but it seems it was worse than originally thought and he has had to go under the knife to recover fully. Gee posted from the hospital:

bigquotesMan down. Was so pumped to be getting ready for Rampage but a crash last week meant surgery today! Absolutely gutted to have to pull out, Rampage has always been special to me and I was feeling the draw to the desert again badly! But I'll be back, and doing everything I can to be there next year! Sometimes you have to go hard.Gee Atherton


We're sending healing vibes to Gee and hope to see him back on a bike soon. We've reached out to Red Bull to see if anyone will replace Gee on the Rampage roster.

 looks like an amputation in the photo!
 Ha! Was just gonna say it looks like the whole arm is gone.
 ‘ ‘tis but a scratch!’
 @jimoxbox: "I'll bite your legs off!"
 Gee got robbed
 I dislocated my shoulder back in August and thought the same thing....week or two off the bike. Nope. 6 weeks.
 I dislocated my shoulder back on June 29. Haven't been on a bike since Frown
 @Jvhowube: It sucks, right? Fortunately I don't need surgery and went the PT route. And when I say back on the bike after 6 weeks, I mean to say I'm riding in the woods but probably about 60% speed on the downs just being careful not to fall. So I can't even imagine how long it would take to recover enough to do something like Rampage.
 Damn! Me too! I'm at week 7 and recovering steadily but I thought it would only be a couple weeks tops, turns out I have some tissue that's more badly damaged than I thought. Considering going in to get MRI... Frown I could ride now but nowhere near 100%.
 @Jvhowube: Sorry to hear, I feel your pain. More literally than I'd like... Off the bike since early August after a dislocation caused by a pretty ordinary crash. It's very painful too...
 @davec113: Hah wow! Today is exactly 7 weeks for me. I had an MRI 4 weeks ago which showed I had a lot of old scar tissue built up in there so my doc was basically 50/50 on whether to operate. Ultimately we both decided to see what PT could do. It's been going well so far and my therapist is pretty cool to give me the green light to ride. She said its a very stable position to be in and will actually help strengthen around the scapula. Plus she said it would probably help me mentally, which of course it has. Just told me not fall lol
 @davec113: get the MRI. I got the labrum surgery 2 weeks after my dislocation. My labrum was pretty thrashed. if you have soft tissue damage in there, it basically sets you up for future dislocations if you don't get it fixed.

i'm about a month out from biking again. the recovery is long and slow, but it'll be worth it in the end. should've just not crashed and dislocated in the first place -_-
 Did this 10 days ago, and also thought I'd be back in a week. f*cking oath it's a much bigger injury than most realised.

Edit: This legit feels like a support group. Ha.
 Heal fast, Gee! See you at Rampage 2020!
 So close to Rampage, What a shame. I've been considering the whole 'everything happens for a reason' ideology a lot recently, after breaking my neck last week after a little tumble off my bike. Wonder if Gee feels the same
 I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of lines that he would go for, with both his racers background and that insane man he calls brother helping him out.
 My right shoulder IS FUBAR'd from hockey and mountain biking. Used to dislocate it all the time. So much so that it would just pop right back and I'd continue on with whatever activity that I was doing, albeit with a little nausea (shock) due to it. Finally, 8 years ago I saw an ortho doc: rotator cuff injury, SLAP tear, Bankart lesion. The doc fixed the rotator cuff and performed a bicep tenodesis. After the age of 30 or so, they will do that rather than fix the SLAP tear or Bankart due to risk of frozen shoulder. Recovery was a nighmare; was off work 2 months and at PT 2-3 times per week and doing it several times per DAY at home to regain strength and range of motion. I've fallen on the shoulder biking hard twice since then but luckily not re-injured it.
 Who is the first alternate who gets to take his place?
 bienvenido aguado I believe, saw him at whistler guys shreds, his more deserving of a spot then Gee anyways.
 Larry Enticer
 Bienvenido Aguado - Yet another YT freerider.
 @deco1: He shreds so much that nobody knows who he is. Why all the negativity towards Gee in your posts, did he walk past you and not say hi?
 @Davec85: @Davec85: So is good popularity the way to get yourself into rampage, hell let’s let Seth’s bike hacks in next year.

He got 4th at proving grounds so deserves his spot at rampage unlike Gee who hasn’t done anything freeride in years and hasn’t competed at rampage since level was massively improved. I have personally seen both ride live and in my opinion bienvenido aguado is a much better freerider and this is a freeride competition.
 @Davec85: Also I remember Gee being super hated on this site by everyone like 2 years ago because of his arrogance, now his everyone’s favourite, what’s up with that.
 @deco1: He did some great DH race preview vids and people realized he's a good bloke after all.
 Dylan Stark if they want to put on a show
 Athertons are dropping like flys heal well fella
 All you f***ing downvoters are out of control. He stated a fact and wished gee well.. ffs, what is wrong with that?!!
 Healing vibes to the Gee !
 He should follow her sister with wc wins not the hospital.... get well soon dude!
 That's totally what happens when you hang with the Nitro Circus crew hahaha, heal up!
 Not sure if I would love or hate to be his insurance agent. . .
 We don't need health insurance in the UK
  • 2 0
 @lacuna: y'all could use some dental insurance though!
 @lacuna: Actually, there is a thriving private health insurance market in the UK, and athletes often use it since they require specialized treatments and can't afford to wait for procedures; they need to heal quickly to get back to what makes them money.

thehealthcareblog.com/blog/2012/01/16/the-awkward-world-of-private-insurance-in-the-uk
 Oh crap...was rooting for Gee. Another man down.
 Dan gave him a Chinese burn.
 Heal up Gee! Always a champ and an inspiration.
