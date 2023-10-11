Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Heavy day yesterday. Testing out the new drop on my Rampage run and a combo of slightly deep and a bit of a wind gust meant I couldn’t ride it out.



Injuries are not too bad tho, some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures will mean I’ll have to chill for a few weeks.



What hurts the most tho is missing the event this Friday, especially after the dig crew have been putting in such an effort.



Big thanks to the medical crew on site, and to @alfraynor, @kuli_1995 and @moonhead_media for creating this beast. We’ll be back — Gee Atherton