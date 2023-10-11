Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 11, 2023
by Brian Park  
Heal up Gee
We're relieved to get the update that Gee Atherton's injuries are "not too bad" after his massive crash yesterday—relatively speaking. He posted on Instagram that he sustained a few skull and vertebrae fractures, but it sounds like he's on the mend.

bigquotesHeavy day yesterday. Testing out the new drop on my Rampage run and a combo of slightly deep and a bit of a wind gust meant I couldn’t ride it out.

Injuries are not too bad tho, some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures will mean I’ll have to chill for a few weeks.

What hurts the most tho is missing the event this Friday, especially after the dig crew have been putting in such an effort.

Big thanks to the medical crew on site, and to @alfraynor, @kuli_1995 and @moonhead_media for creating this beast. We’ll be backGee Atherton


Gee Atherton s massive drop attempt at Rampage 2023. Photo Izzy Lidsky.
Photo: Izzy Lidsky.
Gee Atherton s massive drop attempt at Rampage 2023. Photo Alexa Christensen.
Photo: Alexa Christensen.


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Injuries Gee Atherton Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
201 articles
Report
16 Comments
  • 3 0
 It feels like he is getting into a cycle where he gets injured, gets really hyped to get back out there and go hard again, goes out and does something insane, crashes, repeat process. Might be worth slowing down the ramp up post injury.
  • 5 0
 Gotta love that vertebrae and skull fractures are “not too bad” for Gee. What a beast.
  • 3 0
 Mere flesh wounds!
  • 3 0
 Feel better man, glad it is "not to bad".

I wonder if the option exists for someone to borrow his line if they wanted to? Would be fun to see someone land it!
  • 2 0
 “Injuries are not too bad tho, some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures will mean I’ll have to chill for a few weeks.”
…broken back, broken skull…not too bad… WTF

You’re an animal, Gee.
  • 1 0
 Injuries are not too bad tho..... Jeez, I'm no doctor, but skull and vertbrae fractures sound gnarly. Guess injuries, drops, jumps, and everything else in Gee's life are all relative to his massive cajones.
  • 3 0
 Wishing you a full and speedy recovery dude!
  • 2 0
 Heal up big man. Nothing serious, just a few skull and vertebra fractures. Smile
  • 3 0
 Not much, just broke my back and my head.
  • 2 0
 Got to wonder what scale of measurement Gee uses if that injury is "not too bad"
  • 2 0
 Gee you are going to be competing for the arthritis world championship someday! Heal up.
  • 1 0
 Scary to think he was wearing a top notch full crash helmet and still received skull fractures. One hell of a drop he went off of.
  • 2 0
 What a beast! Super glad to hear he's going to be okay.
  • 3 0
 “Tis but a scratch”
  • 2 0
 Most of that will buff out...
  • 1 0
 dang thats too bad





