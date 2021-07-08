Gee Atherton Takes First Steps After Massive Crash 3 Weeks Ago

After a massive crash on June 18th while filming that left Gee Atherton with a broken femur, broken ribs, fractured eye socket, broken nose, broken radius and ulnar, and a concussion, we couldn't be happier to see this video of him taking his first steps today.
Some things never change, coming down is always easier than going up!!—Gee Atherton
Heal up quickly, and know the thoughts of the whole community are with you .
Talk about a quiet day in the office: just take an Instagram post and make something up about it…..?
No stairs no going home...
(Broken pelvis, major surgery and a later hip replacement makes me very familiar with this...)
