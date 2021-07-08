Gee Atherton Takes First Steps After Massive Crash 3 Weeks Ago

Jul 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


After a massive crash on June 18th while filming that left Gee Atherton with a broken femur, broken ribs, fractured eye socket, broken nose, broken radius and ulnar, and a concussion, we couldn't be happier to see this video of him taking his first steps today.


bigquotesSome things never change, coming down is always easier than going up!!Gee Atherton




We're wishing Gee a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding soon.

25 Comments

  • 29 0
 Gee!

Heal up quickly, and know the thoughts of the whole community are with you Smile .
  • 13 0
 That's a tough dude.
  • 3 0
 I'm absolutely amazed by the positivity. Reminds me of Scotty Cranmer. Granted Scotty had about as bad a crash as you can without dying, but both are still super positive throughout. Healing wishes to Gee, and his family!!
  • 6 0
 Healing vibes Gee, Hardline's just not gonna be the same this year.
  • 3 0
 He’s going to Atherton of get well messages to scroll through! Here’s another, get well Gee
  • 3 0
 Heal up and come back stronger!
  • 2 0
 Oh Gee, he's pretty banged up.
  • 1 0
 Lol/ SIGH
  • 1 0
 On the photo He looks like The Punisher, so He willl punish this injury and get back on the bike in no time!
  • 2 0
 Tough as nails that entire bloodline. Heal up Gee.
  • 5 6
 Gee might want to consider dialing it down if he doesn't want to be in constant pain later on in life. Isn't this like the 2nd time he's needed to learn how to walk after a big crash?
  • 2 1
 55 here, can confirm.
  • 7 0
 I'm not sure its fair to say he's "needing to learn how to walk" here. That is usually said about people with spinal cord or head injuries, where they really do have to re-learn how to walk (and do many other things) because their motor functions have been impaired their injuries. Gee broke his femur. He's likely just dealing with pain, swelling, etc, not actually learning how to walk again.
  • 1 0
 @sino428: sort of. With a serious break there is often nerve damage as well. I broke my leg in half and my first few weeks of PT was training my leg how to function properly again. It was a weird feeling. My brain was telling it what to do, it just wouldn't do it.
  • 1 0
 I heard that Chuck Norris is still out cold, recovering from their fight Healing vibes Gee. Stronger than an ox.
  • 1 0
 An absolute beast Heal up buddy
  • 1 0
 How's he already up in 3 weeks. Ironman!
  • 1 0
 We're with you Gee! BTW, you should see the other guy!
  • 1 0
 Geesus that's rough. Heal up.
  • 1 0
 "crashed while filming" - Where's the clip?!
  • 1 0
 Looks like the nurse is checking him out.
  • 1 0
 Warrior. Heal up Gee.
  • 1 0
 Get well!
Post a Comment



