Gee Atherton Takes First Steps After Massive Crash 3 Weeks Ago

Some things never change, coming down is always easier than going up!! — Gee Atherton

After a massive crash on June 18th while filming that left Gee Atherton with a broken femur, broken ribs, fractured eye socket, broken nose, broken radius and ulnar, and a concussion, we couldn't be happier to see this video of him taking his first steps today.We're wishing Gee a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding soon.