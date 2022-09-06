Gee Atherton to Return to Racing at Red Bull Hardline

Obviously after a massive crash you never think you’re going to race again, or even ride again, but as I started to recover a bit Red Bull Hardline began to look quite appealing.



While I was injured I spent a lot of my time thinking about Red Bull Hardline and the goal of being able to ride again at that level was a massive driver. Through all those long hours in the gym it was a massive motivation for me.



Now I’ve had time to rehab, choosing the hardest race in the world to come back to maybe isn’t the best idea, but I’ve been training hard and I feel like I’m riding well - I’m not going to jump on the bike and aim for a podium, the goal is to ride Red Bull Hardline and to have fun doing it! — Gee Atherton