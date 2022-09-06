Gee Atherton to Return to Racing at Red Bull Hardline

Just over a year after a horrific crash that left him lucky to be alive, Gee Atherton is set to return to racing this weekend at Red Bull Hardline 2022.
June 18, 2021, Gee fell over 100 feet while filming 'The Knife Edge
' edit and sustained a long list of physical and mental injuries including many broken bones, concussion, night terrors, and PTSD.
That he's back on the bike is remarkable in itself, and the prospect of the winner of nine World Cups racing again is especially exciting. Re-entering racing on the gnarliest course in the sport is a few steps beyond extraordinary.
This year, the Hardline course has been made even tougher than ever
, with a new on-off feature, a massive 86-foot blind gap jump, and more.
|Obviously after a massive crash you never think you’re going to race again, or even ride again, but as I started to recover a bit Red Bull Hardline began to look quite appealing.
While I was injured I spent a lot of my time thinking about Red Bull Hardline and the goal of being able to ride again at that level was a massive driver. Through all those long hours in the gym it was a massive motivation for me.
Now I’ve had time to rehab, choosing the hardest race in the world to come back to maybe isn’t the best idea, but I’ve been training hard and I feel like I’m riding well - I’m not going to jump on the bike and aim for a podium, the goal is to ride Red Bull Hardline and to have fun doing it!— Gee Atherton
We look forward to seeing what Gee can achieve as he works through the mental barriers from his crash and enters another defining chapter of his 22-year professional racing career.
