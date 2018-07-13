Gee Atherton's Trek Session 29er - Vallnord World Cup 2018

Trek's Gee Atherton is looking to gain some momentum after an early season injury took some of the wind out of his sails, and he's hoping to do that here in Vallnord aboard his 29'' wheeled Trek Session 9.9. If you swear you remember seeing the British rider on a 27.5'' wheeled bike earlier this year, you'd be right. But it's back to big wheels for Gee. ''It's a quite difficult one. As you can see, people are changing back and forth. We started with 27.5; that bike feels better, I guess. Gee can probably ride it, but it's a hard one to say. The 29er is probably faster,'' Gee's mechanic, Pete “Polish” Michaliszyn, explained to Pinkbike's Ross Bell.
''So even though we had a pretty average season last year, and obviously Gee injured himself on the 29er as well, so that probably played a part in deciding what bike we were going to start the season on. But looking at the results, and we put a little bit more time into the 29er now, it is a faster bike. And we are all about going fast.''
At well over 6' tall and 83kg, Gee is one of the bigger, stronger guys on the circuit. He's on an extra-large Session 9.9 frame, and he prefers a 790mm wide handlebar combined with a 50mm stem - a relatively traditional setup. His suspension, however, is anything but. Up front, his Fox 49 is rocking the new Grip2 cartridge, and Pete said that his rider is about in the middle on the compression settings, runs 85 PSI, and a whopping eight volume spacers inside the air spring leg. That's mirrored on the Float X2 shock, with its compression set to the middle, 230 PSI, and the maximum amount of volume bands inside the air can. In other words, all the progression.
Gee's air-sprung setup works for his attacking style, Pete explained: "The grip from a coil-sprung shock is a little bit better, but an air spring holds you up a little bit better. It works for this bike a little bit better."
Atherton's Session stays largely the same throughout the season, too, with Pete saying that Gee isn't the kind of rider who makes a load of setup changes anymore. ''We used to change quite a lot, but now we try to keep it similar to just try and concentrate on the riding, really. We don't make massive changes,'' he told Pinkbike. But when things do get changed up, it's usually just a few clicks on the suspension, or perhaps a small alteration to his handlebar height.
In fact, Gee's Session is staying the same as it was in Val di Sole, taller than usual handlebar height included.
One thing that Gee and Pete have had to manage is Gee's hand injury. ''This weekend, we will probably be playing with the grip thickness, and maybe put a little put more padding on, just because Gee's hand isn't at 100-percent,'' he said. ''We'll maybe soften the fork a tiny bit, just to get rid of the hard impacts, but he's just going to have to hold on.''
That's probably a bit of an over-simplification, but if there's anyone who can "just hold on,'' you know that it's Gee.
18 Comments
How ‘bout you stop treating the paying customer like squid and make your 5000 frames progressive enough for real riding.
Yes, I’m not a pro. But if I spend money, I don’t want a compromised set up.
There's no conspiracy here by bike companies. Simply the fact that if us punters were to ride these guys set ups we'd be bucked like a bronco and may as well ride rigid bikes. Only the top 1% of riders seek or need this support. Us mere mortals only put a tiny percentage of forces through bikes that these guys do so factory tunes tend to be perfect for punters.
HOWEVER there are some Pros who ride without 8000 tokens and bottom out bands added and ride on basic factory set ups.
It's all personal preference. What's the point of having a harsh baseline and then struggling to get below into the soft and linear?
DH bikes on the market with progressive shock rates (decreasing leverage ratio):
YT Tues
Santa Cruz V10
Canyon Sender
Devinci Wilson
Intense M16
Mondraker Summum
Propain
NS Fuzz
Pivot Phoenix
Scott Gambler
In fact most DH bikes use a progressive rate, especially if they're spec'd with a coil. Only a handful of them go linear or regressive at the end of the travel, and that's usually to accommodate an air shock.
These are only the ones I've confirmed. If you're curious about 'progression' then you should check out linkagedesign.blogspot.com . He breaks down the different characteristics of suspension bikes, and you can start to understand why companies pick the the designs they do.
But as its been stated, pro dh racers hit things with no regard for the bike or their bodies. If you've never stood courseside and felt the ground shake as these riders come through a section then its hard to comprehend. The sound alone of the tires hitting the dirt can be quite startling. Its violent and graceful all at once. Point being, their needs are on a MotoGP/Formula1 level and their bike setup reflects that. Bike companies want them to ride what the consumer can buy for obvious reasons, but its a balancing act. How do they make something that a consumer will enjoy but a pro can win on? Volume spacers, custom links, offset headsets, and most importantly suspension tuning are the tools necessary to meet a pro's needs.
Post a Comment