Video: Gehrig Twins Finally Race on Home Soil in Zermatt

Let us shortly introduce Zermatt

We are so happy to finally be in Zermatt for the final EWS of this season! Having raced all of the EWS races since the series started in 2013, we were always dreaming of having a race in our Swiss Alps. It took over 50 races to finally have one on home soil. It is incredibly cool to have so much support here from sponsors, fans, friends & family. It feels very special to us to race in iconic place and the watchful eye of the mighty Matterhorn and we can't wait for practice to kick off tomorrow!Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn 1605m above sea level. The town's touristic development is closely linked to what is most probably the world's most famous mountain. The vacation destination is a car-free zone, has preserved its original character and offers nearly unlimited possibilities as far as excursions are concerned. Although it's very touristic and popular for hiking, mountaineering and sightseeing the mountain biking in Zermatt didn't really take off yet here, but this might change soon as this epic footage will go around the world!The Horn, Matterhorn, Mont Cervin, Monte Cervino, de Zapfe many names to it- whatever you call it undoubtedly it's the most beautiful mountain on the planet!"Racing at home always feels so special and it's just amazing to finish the season in our corner of the world - in the beautiful Swiss Alps! With the support of the whole Swiss bike fans, friends and family there is not much that can possibly go wrong and I'm sure they will give us some wings to succeed on home soil! - Caro GehrigThe Swiss alps are and will forever be my favorite playground and to race here in Zermatt is definitely a dream come true! I have spent some of my best days riding in this area of Switzerland and heck yeah I'm ready to put my mark on this event here. - Anita GehrigSpreading a bit of a Swiss hype here in Zermatt is an act of honor and some home pride never hurt anyone... ;-)Let's rock n'roll!!