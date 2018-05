Spanish Company Gemini Announces €650 1-Piece Bar & Stem

PRESS RELEASE: Gemini

Gemini Pollux: 30mm stem version

The team: Roland and Jose Baides

POLLUX

Gemini Pollux: 50mm stem version

GEMINI POLLUX Details

• from 255gr. to 275gr.

• 810 mm. width

• Designed for 62-64º head tube angle

• 20 mm. rise

• 5 degrees upsweep



• 7 degrees backsweep

• 20, 30, 40 and 50 mm. stem length

• 4 Torx titanium screws included

• price 650€.



KÄSTOR

Gemini Kästor: 30mm stem version

GEMINI KÄSTOR Details

• from 235gr. to 245 gr. (+5gr. cap)

• 810 mm. widht

• Designed for 64-67º head tube angle

• 20 mm. rise

• 5 degrees upsweep



• 7 degrees backsweep

• 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 mm. stem length

• 3 Torx titanium screws included

• price 650€.



PRÖPUS

Gemini Pröpus: 80mm stem version

GEMINI PRÖPUS Details

• from149gr. to 159gr. (+5gr. cap)

• 640 mm. width

• Designed for 67-70º head tube angle

• 0 mm. rise and -12 mm.

• 5 degrees upsweep



• 7 degrees backsweep

• 50, 60, 70 and 80 mm. stem length

• 3 Torx titanium screws included

• price 650€.



UNIBODY DESIGN

NO ASSEMBLY STRESSES



By not having to attach the handlebar to a stem, less stress is generated which avoids the accumulation of forces and deformations that can cause the carbon fiber layers to delaminate.

STRESS DISTRIBUTION



The continuity of the material between the stem and the handlebar spreads stress distribution over a larger area, increasing the final strength.



GMN SECTION

VERTICAL ABSORPTION



By reducing the vertical section we have achieved an increased absorption of vertical impacts and vibrations which translates to less hand fatigue and being able to maintain higher speeds.

TURNING REACTIONS



By enlarging the horizontal section we have managed to increase the rigidity of the handlebar against any force exerted by the rider when turning which translates into more direct and reactive steering controls.



INTEGRATION



Our integrated cap design hides the nuts, leaving only a hole through which to insert the tool to tighten the headset.



Testing in Whistler - Photo: Boris Beyer

HANDCRAFTED IN BARCELONA

HOURS AND HOURS OF TESTING

Testing in Iceland

MENTIONS:

For riding, for every ride story, for every race, for the challenge to do things better, for creating components that break the rules, for merging engineering and design with the latest technologies, for our handcrafted process, for using the best materials to bring each of the components we design to the limit, for making them with our own hands in Barcelona -This is Gemini.Two brothers, passionate about cycling, with years of experience designing and manufacturing some of the most incredible bikes on the market, we have decided to use all the knowledge we have acquired over the years to create something new, without any restrictions - wanting to create the most advanced components focused on competition with the highest possible quality.POLLUX, KÄSTOR and PRÖPUS are the stars of GEMINI. Our stars, represent more than 3 years of development to achieve the best performance. We have optimized the size and characteristics of each and every one of the carbon fiber layers to make the most of their qualities, together with our unibody design that helps reduce weight.Pollux, the first integrated monocoque handlebar for downhill is designed to give you more control in the most demanding descents with a record weight and incredibly high stress resistance.KÄSTOR, designed for Enduro, provides geometries that no other handlebar offers, with maximum integration, thanks to our unibody design that brings more strength with less material.PRÖPUS, designed specifically for XC, is a lightweight and very strong handlebar with racing geometry, to lower your center of gravity and bring you extra control.The strength of the GEMINI handlebars is not comparable with that of a conventional handlebar. Thanks to the unibody design, to its optimized layup and to the manufacturing process it offers an unbeatable weight vs strength ratio.The circular cross-sections perform equally in all directions which is why we have developed the GMN section with two basic purposes: decreasing hand fatigue arising from vibrations and forces, and increasing reactivity and control when turning.What cannot be seen is as important as what can be seen. The manufacturing process is key to obtain the best performance and for this we have had to develop our own processes, designing all the necessary tools for manufacturing.In order to manufacture high-quality products, we have developed a specific bladder for every handlebar size, which allows us to adapt it perfectly to the handlebar shape and obtain a perfect fiber layup, avoiding the formation of wrinkles and resin pools that weaken the bars. We use a “sandwich” structure, using twill as the external and internal layers to increase its resistance to delamination from impacts, and a unidirectional carbon fiber core that ensures getting the best mechanical and structural properties from the fiber.There are many types of carbon fiber, but If you want the best performance you must use the best. That’s why we use the best intermediate module carbon fiber that currently exists on the market, Mitsubishi MR70.Manufacturing in Barcelona allows us to control the entire process selecting all the materials we use to guarantee the highest quality and reducing the environmental impact generated.Our components are not light simply because we have decided to remove material. The whole development has been validated by strict resistance tests, simulating in the laboratory, very aggressive use. We have surpassed the most demanding tests in the industry, well above the requirements of the ISO standard. We have also spent a large number of hours field testing over the last 3 years, where the characteristics of each handlebar has been developed.The GEMINI handlebars are the result of years of development in the tireless search for perfection and maximum performance to create competition-level products where every detail is taken care of. Maybe that’s why they do not look like anything you’ve seen before.You can pre-order on our website www.ridegemini.com . The first handlebars will be dispatched from mid-June, you can follow all the news on our Instagram, Facebook and website.