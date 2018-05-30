PRESS RELEASES

Spanish Company Gemini Announces €650 1-Piece Bar & Stem

May 30, 2018
by GEMINI  
THIS IS GEMINI

by ridegemini
Views: 665    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Gemini

gemini

For riding, for every ride story, for every race, for the challenge to do things better, for creating components that break the rules, for merging engineering and design with the latest technologies, for our handcrafted process, for using the best materials to bring each of the components we design to the limit, for making them with our own hands in Barcelona -This is Gemini.


Gemini Pollux cockpit with 30 mm. stem length.
Gemini Pollux: 30mm stem version

Gemini Team -Roland and Jose Baides
The team: Roland and Jose Baides

Two brothers, passionate about cycling, with years of experience designing and manufacturing some of the most incredible bikes on the market, we have decided to use all the knowledge we have acquired over the years to create something new, without any restrictions - wanting to create the most advanced components focused on competition with the highest possible quality.


POLLUX, KÄSTOR and PRÖPUS are the stars of GEMINI. Our stars, represent more than 3 years of development to achieve the best performance. We have optimized the size and characteristics of each and every one of the carbon fiber layers to make the most of their qualities, together with our unibody design that helps reduce weight.


POLLUX
GEMINI POLLUX HANDLEBAR
Gemini Pollux: 50mm stem version

Pollux, the first integrated monocoque handlebar for downhill is designed to give you more control in the most demanding descents with a record weight and incredibly high stress resistance.

GEMINI POLLUX Details
• from 255gr. to 275gr.
• 810 mm. width
• Designed for 62-64º head tube angle
• 20 mm. rise
• 5 degrees upsweep

• 7 degrees backsweep
• 20, 30, 40 and 50 mm. stem length
• 4 Torx titanium screws included
• price 650€.


KÄSTOR
GEMINI K STOR HANDLEBAR
Gemini Kästor: 30mm stem version

KÄSTOR, designed for Enduro, provides geometries that no other handlebar offers, with maximum integration, thanks to our unibody design that brings more strength with less material.

GEMINI KÄSTOR Details
• from 235gr. to 245 gr. (+5gr. cap)
• 810 mm. widht
• Designed for 64-67º head tube angle
• 20 mm. rise
• 5 degrees upsweep

• 7 degrees backsweep
• 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 mm. stem length
• 3 Torx titanium screws included
• price 650€.


PRÖPUS
GEMINI PR PUS HANDLEBAR
Gemini Pröpus: 80mm stem version

PRÖPUS, designed specifically for XC, is a lightweight and very strong handlebar with racing geometry, to lower your center of gravity and bring you extra control.

GEMINI PRÖPUS Details
• from149gr. to 159gr. (+5gr. cap)
• 640 mm. width
• Designed for 67-70º head tube angle
• 0 mm. rise and -12 mm.
• 5 degrees upsweep

• 7 degrees backsweep
• 50, 60, 70 and 80 mm. stem length
• 3 Torx titanium screws included
• price 650€.


UNIBODY DESIGN

The strength of the GEMINI handlebars is not comparable with that of a conventional handlebar. Thanks to the unibody design, to its optimized layup and to the manufacturing process it offers an unbeatable weight vs strength ratio.


NO ASSEMBLY STRESSES

By not having to attach the handlebar to a stem, less stress is generated which avoids the accumulation of forces and deformations that can cause the carbon fiber layers to delaminate.
STRESS DISTRIBUTION

The continuity of the material between the stem and the handlebar spreads stress distribution over a larger area, increasing the final strength.


Unibody design


GMN SECTION

The circular cross-sections perform equally in all directions which is why we have developed the GMN section with two basic purposes: decreasing hand fatigue arising from vibrations and forces, and increasing reactivity and control when turning.


GMN section


VERTICAL ABSORPTION

By reducing the vertical section we have achieved an increased absorption of vertical impacts and vibrations which translates to less hand fatigue and being able to maintain higher speeds.
TURNING REACTIONS

By enlarging the horizontal section we have managed to increase the rigidity of the handlebar against any force exerted by the rider when turning which translates into more direct and reactive steering controls.


INTEGRATION

Our integrated cap design hides the nuts, leaving only a hole through which to insert the tool to tighten the headset.
small details - a somewhat cleaner image of the cockpit hiding the screws


Testing the Pollux Handlebar in Whistler photo Boris Beyer
Testing in Whistler - Photo: Boris Beyer




HANDCRAFTED IN BARCELONA

What cannot be seen is as important as what can be seen. The manufacturing process is key to obtain the best performance and for this we have had to develop our own processes, designing all the necessary tools for manufacturing.

In order to manufacture high-quality products, we have developed a specific bladder for every handlebar size, which allows us to adapt it perfectly to the handlebar shape and obtain a perfect fiber layup, avoiding the formation of wrinkles and resin pools that weaken the bars. We use a “sandwich” structure, using twill as the external and internal layers to increase its resistance to delamination from impacts, and a unidirectional carbon fiber core that ensures getting the best mechanical and structural properties from the fiber.

There are many types of carbon fiber, but If you want the best performance you must use the best. That’s why we use the best intermediate module carbon fiber that currently exists on the market, Mitsubishi MR70.

Manufacturing in Barcelona allows us to control the entire process selecting all the materials we use to guarantee the highest quality and reducing the environmental impact generated.

Each handlebar have ben developed with the most advanced sofwares and contrasted with real testing on the ground and on the lab.
Cut with a plotter allows to optimize the lay-up creating complex layout profiles to build different laminated structures and make the most of the material.

Starting our sandwich lamination process using twill prepreg carbon fiber Mitsubishi Pyrofil MR70 on the first and on the last layer to have better impact resistance and avoid delamination and UD on between them that ensures getting the best mechanical and structural properties of the fiber
Cutted part of a handlebar to check the internal quality and carbon fiber compactation




HOURS AND HOURS OF TESTING

Our components are not light simply because we have decided to remove material. The whole development has been validated by strict resistance tests, simulating in the laboratory, very aggressive use. We have surpassed the most demanding tests in the industry, well above the requirements of the ISO standard. We have also spent a large number of hours field testing over the last 3 years, where the characteristics of each handlebar has been developed.

Hours hours and more hours of testing during all the development to find the ligher and most resistant possible handlebars

The GEMINI handlebars are the result of years of development in the tireless search for perfection and maximum performance to create competition-level products where every detail is taken care of. Maybe that’s why they do not look like anything you’ve seen before.

testing the K stor handlebar in Iceland
Testing in Iceland

You can pre-order on our website www.ridegemini.com. The first handlebars will be dispatched from mid-June, you can follow all the news on our Instagram, Facebook and website.

MENTIONS: @ridegemini


62 Comments

  • + 46
 I cancelled my order because I like my bars rolled slightly forward. I decided instead to light my 650 euros on fire because it was more entertaining.
  • + 8
 I decided instead to buy a new bike/take a vacation. LoL $760 handlebar... I'll take a Whistler pass please and thank you.
  • + 2
 @mtbikeaddict: anyday
  • + 6
 Idk I think this is perfect for me. I love the look and I bet all my friends would be jealous. Now just have to sell my frame to get it.
  • + 2
 Love to see the bike industry picking up Apple's business model: create a problem, sell a solution"
  • + 41
 ok
  • + 31
 Thank you for your comment. Gave me good insight.
  • + 7
 @chillrider199: ok
  • + 25
 Finally, a handlebar in my price range!
  • + 4
 Peasant. If I can't drop twice that, I don't even play.
  • + 4
 We have $3000+ frames, $3000+ Wheels, $1500 forks, $1000 Ti Cranks, $500 Cassette, and now $750 Handle bars. What's next $600 pedals to round out the complete kit.
  • + 3
 @rivercitycycles: $1200 shock
  • + 2
 @rivercitycycles: www.crankbrothers.com/collections/mallet/products/mallet-dh-11

close...
  • + 2
 @ibishreddin: We have both those, shock and pedals, $200 grips are the next stop.
  • + 1
 @ibishreddin: we already have a $1200 shock. EXT Storia and PUSH Eleven-six!!
  • + 1
 @rivercitycycles: that would be an interesting test bike/article for PB: the build and most expensive enduro bike possible: uno frame, this bar/stem combo, ti cranks, push elevensix shock etc.
  • + 11
 One brace fitting, a couple of molar removals and I’m there. Dunno what your all moaning about...
  • + 12
 650 Euros.... I don't know what to say....
  • + 9
 It's an attempt to help boost Spain's GDP. Their government is coercing the price... I think.
  • + 5
 They have to cover the stellar production value of the video, that can't be cheap. Plus judging by the number of computer screens, it took an army of uber-cool hipster-designers in wide-brim hats to engineer this, and they don't work for free hats and T-shirts.
  • - 1
 How'a bout....ok
  • + 8
 Creating a nice looking solution for a nonexistent problem, while also creating a new problem in that you can no longer rotate your bars without buying a new bar.
  • + 4
 Bump the price closer to $1000.00 and allow us to configure the width, rise, up-sweep and back-sweep and now you got a product you can "almost" convince folks to buy... Heck even a possible materials thickness options for different size riders and disciplines.

The product is beautiful and looks well thought out and constructed but with each bike being different the bar stem combo may not work right with each bike so this becomes an Item somewhat only useable for one bike if you are super particular of your cockpit setup for each bike.

Boutique for sure... but maybe a little too Boutique?
  • + 3
 I really struggle to see how this can be viable. Bar width, rise, upsweep, backsweep and stem length are things that people are quite particular about, and can make a huge difference in how a bike handles. Which means that this will only appeal to a pretty small demographic. Then consider that someone also has to be willing to drop what is comparatively a massive pile of cash and I think they will seriously struggle to sell any.
  • + 3
 Does that come from Cero too? Seems like by the office shot... Anyway true piece of art and loving there is actually some added value and engineering, not just a normal bar with a marketing BS. For me it would be the first carbon bar I would really put on my bike. Also that weight! Im sold... I mean, I get one once my kidney is sold.
  • + 2
 Right, because making a handlebar and stem is some kind of dark art. Up there with shitting golden eggs. There aren't any other companies making awesome stems and bars, for like the last 10 years. This is the equivalent of putting a gold wrap on your Lambo.
  • + 2
 "Manufacturing in Barcelona allows us to control the entire process selecting all the materials we use to guarantee the highest quality and reducing the environmental impact generated."

None of this matters if people can't afford your product. The bars look great and I can see improvements over what is on the market now but when you came to that price point you should have stopped and said lets look at reducing cost before entering an already over priced market. I would rather by ebay carbon and brake myself off then spend almost $760 USD on a bar stem combo. This really disappoints me because I like the product just not the price.
  • + 1
 For all those who constantly moan about high ticket items, allow me to explain why they are only going to increase, despite your dislike.
It's also related to why so many LBS are struggling and closing at the moment.
Low-mid ticket items are being hammered by customer direct and chain-shop brands right now, so when shop's response is to go cheaper and cheaper, there's only going to be 1 winner, and unfortunately 1 loser.
The smart LBS will figure out that the better way to direct business is to aim at the other end - the upper end of the price spectrum. It's more scary, but it's actually (relatively) safer. You'll never see a £600 handle bar in Halfords.
It's also a true that in economic tough times, the rich people are far less affected
  • + 1
 If you look at the road side of things, you can buy a €500 handlebar along with a €300 stem, and plenty of people do. And there's already xc combos that add up to €600. So just because this is pushing the prices within a particular niche market, doesn't mean that it won't sell.
No, it might not be rational, and yes, you might feel that it's better to spend your money elsewhere. But people got different priorities and different size wallets.

Personally I think it's a great looking product, so cool to see it hit the market. Expensive or not.
  • + 1
 You know whats actually pretty good value? Spanish (and Porteguese) wine. €650 will buy you enough Spanish wine to be sloshed for years.

Or a handlebar that you'll replace after a year because it's a handle bar, and they're wear items. JFC.
  • + 1
 This great. There needs to be someone who makes the product exactly as they think it should be. If you want to make something stronger, you can use a stronger material, more material or just eliminate the problem (stress concentrations). And that's what they did. Same with tweaking vertical and horizontal stiffness of the bars. Sure it is a lot of money and it comes at the expense of not being modular or adjustable (you can probably not even have spacers on top of that Pröpus and Kästor bars so you need to cut your forks exactly to size) so this is definitely not a product for me. But for a rider who knows exactly what he/she wants, cares for the quality and doesn't mind the money, it definitely is as good as it gets. Again it is not for me but the construction makes sense to me and this is actually one of the rare applications in bicycle construction where they put carbon to good use.

Just curious what resin they use. I thought Unno uses a thermoplastic, don't they?
  • + 3
 but how will I exercise my OCD trying to measure if my bars are centered and rolled to the correct angle?
  • + 5
 I wouldnt pay 650 peso's
  • + 4
 I appreciate the simplification. But this price is out of reach!
  • + 2
 Shut up and take my money!! Wait, I am broke. Who's going to fund me so I can give them money?? Someone help!
  • + 3
 Can't use my OneUp EDC? No thanks! Ha!
  • + 1
 Can someone tell them Spain abonned the spanish pesetas about 18 years ago, everybody's using euro's these days.
  • + 2
 Shaddup and take my money. I want his and hers please.
  • + 1
 Price aside, is anyone,even XC riders still running 640mm bars? Or should it read 740mm
  • + 2
 Cue the Dr./dentist comments.
  • + 15
 Nah, this is Nigerian prince level money. Good thing I'm getting some routed to my bank account today!
  • + 4
 It's perfect to go with your new Unno (also made in Spain?) so you can have overpriced carbon everything!
  • + 1
 I think they're sweet, might order a set for my tricked out XC/KOM killer build.
  • + 1
 I think everyone should go to YouTube and watch the Bill Hicks sketch on marketing. "Kill yourselves..."
  • + 1
 " Gemini Announces €650 1-Piece Bar & Stem "...good for them, I guess. ????
  • + 2
 Putting that number in the headline is a bit cheeky, Pinkbike....
  • + 3
 PHeller Products Announces a $1000 Seatpost Clamp! You should buy it because it's made in a super hip exposed beam old factory in Louisana that used to make whiskey and we've got years of engineering experience and bike criticism. This seatpost clamp is sure to make your seatpost feel 6.856% more awesome while improving average speeds by .00000023%.
  • + 1
 Hmmm intriguing, yet I’m not sure how practical this is.
  • + 1
 @ridegemini Is the 640 mm width for Pröpus correct? It seems odd.
  • + 1
 Ordered!! Can anyone lend me a glass hammer to tap them on with
  • + 1
 What a load of over priced wank
  • + 1
 I’ll take the Syncros please
  • + 1
 I was going to make a comment, but I really don't know what to say :-D
  • + 3
 The price left you speechless
  • + 1
 @zede: I think it would be like buying a 33 Heineken for 50 euros.
  • + 1
 @migkab: If we assume a .33 Heineken is €1 you could buy a renthal bar and stem combo (€200), a port du soleil season pass (€275) and 175 beers with the same money.
  • + 1
 Is this the new hot trend, like the endure fanny pack?
  • + 1
 This Bar n Stem combo cost more than your mommas rent!
  • + 1
 Macklemore would approve of that name but not that price...
  • + 1
 Newp
  • + 1
 LOLZ
  • + 1
 NOW THAT’S VALUE!!

