First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order

Feb 20, 2023
by Mike Levy  


If you're looking to build a really, really light mountain bike, you might be interested in Gemini's new Wässat handlebar that's said to weigh just 99 grams in a 740mm width. That's so few grams that they're calling it, "the lightest XC handlebar in the world," a claim that I can't refute after almost five minutes of Googling. If you haven't heard of Gemini, they're a Spanish brand that sells just four different handlebars, all of which are made in Barcelona and none of which are very heavy.

And if your Spanish handlebar isn't exotic enough, you can click the 'Configure' button on the website to customize the build and the price. Gemini didn't supply an MSRP for Wässat but it'll cost less than the 537,19 € one-piece Pröpus, and their Instagram page is full of wild-looking custom-painted one-piece handlebars that definitely cost even more.
Wässat details
• Intended use: Cross-country
• Material: Carbon fiber
• XC or DC (+25g) carbon layup options
• Width: 740mm (680 - 800mm custom)
• Up / back sweep: 5° / 7°
• Diameter: 31.8mm
• Weight: Starting at 99 grams
• MSRP: TBA
• More info: www.ridegemini.com


Light but stiff but compliant

The first thing to know is that this is actually Gemini's most normal handlebar – the others are all one-piece carbon fiber stem and handlebar combos, including the Pröpus that's two pictures down. The Wässat is basically the non-integrated version of the Pröpus, with the same 5° of upsweep and 7° of back sweep, but with a 31.8mm clamp area to let riders adjust the roll and combine it with any stem they want. Just as long as it's light and expensive, of course.


The flat sections between the stem and clamping zones are said to add both compliance and precision.


It also uses the same 'GMN' shaping as the Pröpus, which are oval sections between the stem clamp and the controls. We've seen this before, and the idea is to allow for a bit of vertical compliance while, "the stiffness of the handlebar against turning forces exerted by the pilot gets dramatically increased." I've used handlebars of similar shape in the past and haven't been convinced of the benefits, but they were all much heavier than the Wässat; it seems to me that an ultra-light handlebar would benefit more from this approach than one with nearly twice as much carbon, but that's only me armchair engineering.

Speaking of carbon, Gemini says that they use Mitsubishi MR70, and also that, "the Wässat is made of high-end carbon fiber, with an intermediate module and produced in Europe, developed to satisfy the most demanding clientele of the aerospace industry."


Custom everything

Since Gemini is building these things in-house with their own molds and bladders, and in relatively small numbers, they can also make you a custom version of any of their handlebars. The standard width for the Wässat is 740mm, which makes sense given its cross-country intentions, but you can ask for anywhere between 680mm and 800mm, as well with either a unidirectional carbon or a 12k weave. Next up, the water-transfer decals, which are white or whatever color you want, obviously, go on under either a classic gloss finish or a matte job that comes with a barely acceptable 1.9-gram weight penalty.

There are also two completely different carbon laminates to choose from; the Ultra-lightweight is the, ugh, ultra-light one, and comes with a 90kg / 198lb weight limit, while the Performance version cutoff isn't until 120kg / 264lb. Gemini says that the latter comes with a 25-gram weight penalty.


The Pröpus is the one-piece version of the Wässat and can be had with a 50mm to 100mm stem length. It can weigh as little as 149 grams and costs 537.19 €.


What do you make of Gemini's handlebars? Personally, I'm probably not the guy for a 99-gram handlebar but, given that there's no shortage of less expensive or burlier options out there, I'm glad that it exists in the same way as that 3D-printed titanium stem for a few months back.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Handlebars


Must Read This Week
Inside Pivot's Secret Carbon Fiber R&D Facility
66156 views
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
63461 views
Reserve's New Aluminum Wheels Come With a Lifetime Warranty
57457 views
Trinity MTB's Latest Bike Places the Cassette In a Can
55886 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
49227 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Closes Machines For Freedom Brand, Falling Sales & More
47494 views
Pinnit Cycles Shredmaster - The Armchair Engineer's Dream Is Now For Sale
40058 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
38150 views

13 Comments

  • 8 0
 this screams dangerholm
  • 3 0
 Regardless of intended usage, it would make me very nervous buying a lightweight carbon bar only intended for XC. Think Id rather save 100-200g or so somewhere else!
  • 2 0
 A packet or tow of laxatives a couple of hours before each ride should do the trick.
  • 1 0
 I think this strictly addresses a clientel who already saved every gram elsewhere.

And you can get a layup intended for downcountry, if you can tolerate an extra 25g ;-)
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: *two. You fat-fingered Luddite.
  • 3 1
 This screams emergency room.
  • 2 0
 I’m sure these will be snapped up quickly
  • 2 0
 Cracking out the puns early.
  • 1 0
 They'll be breaking into the market in a big way.
  • 2 0
 Dentist`s need to make money for their new yetis hey
  • 1 0
 I would completely trust a set of these bars, as long as the grips were mounted right up against the stem.
  • 1 0
 Shape reminds me of my Italmanubri Mach 3 Ergal early 90's bar.
  • 1 0
 Adjust the stem length for just 537EUR extra.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.027985
Mobile Version of Website