First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order

If you're looking to build a really, really light mountain bike, you might be interested in Gemini's new Wässat handlebar that's said to weigh just 99 grams in a 740mm width. That's so few grams that they're calling it, "" a claim that I can't refute after almost five minutes of Googling. If you haven't heard of Gemini, they're a Spanish brand that sells just four different handlebars, all of which are made in Barcelona and none of which are very heavy.And if your Spanish handlebar isn't exotic enough, you can click the 'Configure' button on the website to customize the build and the price. Gemini didn't supply an MSRP for Wässat but it'll cost less than the 537,19 € one-piece Pröpus, and their Instagram page is full of wild-looking custom-painted one-piece handlebars that definitely cost even more. Wässat details

• Intended use: Cross-country• Material: Carbon fiber• XC or DC (+25g) carbon layup options• Width: 740mm (680 - 800mm custom)• Up / back sweep: 5° / 7°• Diameter: 31.8mm• Weight: Starting at 99 grams• MSRP: TBA• More info: www.ridegemini.com

Light but stiff but compliant

The flat sections between the stem and clamping zones are said to add both compliance and precision.

Custom everything

The Pröpus is the one-piece version of the Wässat and can be had with a 50mm to 100mm stem length. It can weigh as little as 149 grams and costs 537.19 €.

The first thing to know is that this is actually Gemini's most normal handlebar – the others are all one-piece carbon fiber stem and handlebar combos, including the Pröpus that's two pictures down. The Wässat is basically the non-integrated version of the Pröpus, with the same 5° of upsweep and 7° of back sweep, but with a 31.8mm clamp area to let riders adjust the roll and combine it with any stem they want. Just as long as it's light and expensive, of course.It also uses the same 'GMN' shaping as the Pröpus, which are oval sections between the stem clamp and the controls. We've seen this before, and the idea is to allow for a bit of vertical compliance while, "" I've used handlebars of similar shape in the past and haven't been convinced of the benefits, but they were all much heavier than the Wässat; it seems to me that an ultra-light handlebar would benefit more from this approach than one with nearly twice as much carbon, but that's only me armchair engineering.Speaking of carbon, Gemini says that they use Mitsubishi MR70, and also that, "Since Gemini is building these things in-house with their own molds and bladders, and in relatively small numbers, they can also make you a custom version of any of their handlebars. The standard width for the Wässat is 740mm, which makes sense given its cross-country intentions, but you can ask for anywhere between 680mm and 800mm, as well with either a unidirectional carbon or a 12k weave. Next up, the water-transfer decals, which are white or whatever color you want, obviously, go on under either a classic gloss finish or a matte job that comes with a barely acceptable 1.9-gram weight penalty.There are also two completely different carbon laminates to choose from; the Ultra-lightweight is the, ugh, ultra-light one, and comes with a 90kg / 198lb weight limit, while the Performance version cutoff isn't until 120kg / 264lb. Gemini says that the latter comes with a 25-gram weight penalty.What do you make of Gemini's handlebars? Personally, I'm probably not the guy for a 99-gram handlebar but, given that there's no shortage of less expensive or burlier options out there, I'm glad that it exists in the same way as that 3D-printed titanium stem for a few months back.