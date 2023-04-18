Video: 'Generations' ft. Henry Sherry & Dean Tennant

I grew up watching edits like Dean’s Higher Calling series, which had a big influence on me from age ten onwards. They say don’t meet your heroes and when you do have low expectations. When I met Dean this was the opposite of true. He was super down to earth, approachable, and had an irreverent sense of humour. Since then he has become a great coach and mentor to me and many other young riders on Vancouver Island. From dropping in to my first run at the Dunbar Summer Series in 2021 to my first World Cup this past summer, Dean’s words of wisdom have been invaluable. — Henry Sherry