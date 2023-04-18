Video: 'Generations' ft. Henry Sherry & Dean Tennant

Apr 18, 2023
by Liam Morgan  

Words: Liam Morgan

Henry Sherry & Dean Tennant shred some of the local classics up on Mt. Prevost (Vancouver Island, BC). Despite a generational age gap between the two Vancouver Island locals, the passion that they share for mountain biking has formed a strong friendship between them. Our short piece, "Generations" aims to highlight this friendship as well as the contrast between the two rider's styles.

Generations
Henry & Dean

bigquotesI’ve been very fortunate to mentor some of Vancouver Island’s fastest upcoming riders, and Henry Sherry is amongst them. Seeing the new crop of fast young racers inspires me and I know they’ll be leading Canadian DH racing to new heights. Henry’s half my age, and I think it’s pretty cool that mountain biking can bridge the gap between our generations. I still love racing and keeping the young guns on their toes, but I know every time he wins I’ll feel like everyone who’s helped him gets there is winning too!Dean Tennant

Henry with the "euro" steez over the stump step-down

bigquotesI grew up watching edits like Dean’s Higher Calling series, which had a big influence on me from age ten onwards. They say don’t meet your heroes and when you do have low expectations. When I met Dean this was the opposite of true. He was super down to earth, approachable, and had an irreverent sense of humour. Since then he has become a great coach and mentor to me and many other young riders on Vancouver Island. From dropping in to my first run at the Dunbar Summer Series in 2021 to my first World Cup this past summer, Dean’s words of wisdom have been invaluable.Henry Sherry

a callback to a shot in Dean's 2013 web-edit, "Higher Calling"

Both riders have spent years honing their MTB skills on Mt. Prevost, making it the ideal spot to shoot this project.
bigquotesWe hope you’ll notice the subtle references to some OG Mt. Prevost edits. As you’ll see, Dean and I ride sections differently, which undoubtedly comes from different influences across our generations. Enjoy the old school and the new school!Henry Sherry

Video: Liam Morgan
Riding: Dean Tennant & Henry Sherry
Supported by: Dunbar Cycles & Corsa Cycles
Music: Ruby Haunt - (the death of Ruby), Kings Road - Old Man (written by Neil Young)
Shot on unceded Coast Salish Territory

Posted In:
Videos Dean Tennant Henry Sherry


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 The Stevie helmet slap heck yes!!
  • 1 0
 Deaner and a Keener!





