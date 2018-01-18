Geoff Gulevich and Rocky Mountain Bicycles Part Ways





After a long successful career at Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Geoff Gulevich is moving on in 2018. Gully joined the Rocky Mountain family in 2006 and has grown to be one of the most recognizable faces in the mountain bike community. From his early freeride beginnings on Vancouver’s North Shore to travelling the world in search of another big adventure, Geoff will be sorely missed at Rocky Mountain.





At home on Vancouver's North Shore. Photo by Sterling Lorence





Gully dropping in on the Red Bull Rampage. Photo by Sterling Lorence



Geoff lives for riding mountain bikes, and his passion for two wheels has given him an incredibly diverse career. His movie segments featured everything from street riding to freeriding, and he always looked like he was having an awesome time. Aside from his love for photo and video creation, Gully’s competed against the world’s best. With highlights that include 5th place at the Red Bull Rampage in 2012 and 5th place in the Crankworx Joyride contest in 2013, he's got long and successful resume.





Cork flip to finish Joyride. Photo by Sterling Lorence Cork flip to finish Joyride. Photo by Sterling Lorence





When you're teammates with Geoff for more than a decade it's bound to be eventful! From competing alongside one another at the Red Bull Rampage to adventures on Argentinian volcanos, I've been fortunate enough to share a lot of good times with Gully on and off the bike. The Rocky family will surely miss his infectious and seemingly endless energy, but I know we'll still shred together for many years to come. — Thomas Vanderham





Gully down in Bend, Oregon. Photo by Sterling Lorence





360 POV, a view we'd all get used to seeing more of from Gully. Photo by Sterling Lorence





Skatepark to trails, Gully has style. Photo by Harookz



We decided to have one last ride with Gully, and where better to do that than on our North Shore backyard trails? The lap was Geoff’s choice, and he picked a ride that had everything brand new jumps to ageing skinnies, slippery rock rolls to armoured corners.





I’m super bummed that Gully will be moving on from Rocky. He brought a ton of laughs and good times to the Rocky Mountain team (and sometimes a few extra beers in his backpack). I’ll have to follow him a little more closely on Instagram to stay in touch with his travels, but at least we can still shred at home on the Shore! Best of luck, Gully! — Wade Simmons





Green River, Utah. Photo by Harookz





North Vancouver, BC. Photo by Harookz





Being a part of the Rocky Mountain family for the past decade has been the best time of my life. My career developed and shaped me to be the person I am today. However, at this time in my life, an amazing opportunity has come up and I feel as though it is my time to move onto the next chapter. I can’t thank the RMB family enough, for their support, guidance and most of all, friendship. — Geoff Gulevich





Green River, Utah. Photo by Harookz



Rocky Mountain Bicycles is wishing Geoff the best of luck in 2018 and beyond!



