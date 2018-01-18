VIDEOS

Geoff Gulevich and Rocky Mountain Bicycles Part Ways

Jan 18, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  
Gully's Last Lap

by RockyMountainBicycles
After a long successful career at Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Geoff Gulevich is moving on in 2018. Gully joined the Rocky Mountain family in 2006 and has grown to be one of the most recognizable faces in the mountain bike community. From his early freeride beginnings on Vancouver’s North Shore to travelling the world in search of another big adventure, Geoff will be sorely missed at Rocky Mountain.

Photo by Sterling Lorence
At home on Vancouver's North Shore. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Photo by Sterling Lorence
Gully dropping in on the Red Bull Rampage. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Geoff lives for riding mountain bikes, and his passion for two wheels has given him an incredibly diverse career. His movie segments featured everything from street riding to freeriding, and he always looked like he was having an awesome time. Aside from his love for photo and video creation, Gully’s competed against the world’s best. With highlights that include 5th place at the Red Bull Rampage in 2012 and 5th place in the Crankworx Joyride contest in 2013, he's got long and successful resume.

Photo by Sterling Lorence
Cork flip to finish Joyride. Photo by Sterling Lorence

bigquotesWhen you're teammates with Geoff for more than a decade it's bound to be eventful! From competing alongside one another at the Red Bull Rampage to adventures on Argentinian volcanos, I've been fortunate enough to share a lot of good times with Gully on and off the bike. The Rocky family will surely miss his infectious and seemingly endless energy, but I know we'll still shred together for many years to come.Thomas Vanderham

Photo by Sterling Lorence
Gully down in Bend, Oregon. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Photo by Sterling Lorence
360 POV, a view we'd all get used to seeing more of from Gully. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Photo by Harookz
Skatepark to trails, Gully has style. Photo by Harookz

We decided to have one last ride with Gully, and where better to do that than on our North Shore backyard trails? The lap was Geoff’s choice, and he picked a ride that had everything brand new jumps to ageing skinnies, slippery rock rolls to armoured corners.

bigquotesI’m super bummed that Gully will be moving on from Rocky. He brought a ton of laughs and good times to the Rocky Mountain team (and sometimes a few extra beers in his backpack). I’ll have to follow him a little more closely on Instagram to stay in touch with his travels, but at least we can still shred at home on the Shore! Best of luck, Gully!Wade Simmons

Photo by Harookz
Green River, Utah. Photo by Harookz

Photo by Harookz
North Vancouver, BC. Photo by Harookz

bigquotesBeing a part of the Rocky Mountain family for the past decade has been the best time of my life. My career developed and shaped me to be the person I am today. However, at this time in my life, an amazing opportunity has come up and I feel as though it is my time to move onto the next chapter. I can’t thank the RMB family enough, for their support, guidance and most of all, friendship.Geoff Gulevich

Photo by Harookz
Green River, Utah. Photo by Harookz

Rocky Mountain Bicycles is wishing Geoff the best of luck in 2018 and beyond!

58 Comments

  • + 140
 Please don't be Ebikes
  • + 6
 All the cool kids are doing it.
  • + 12
 @nyhc00: Since Matt Hunter and Sam Pilgrim are doing it ..... so technically you're right.....
  • + 5
 dont forget joel anderson on spec now
  • + 1
 @nyhc00: Hannah Barnes is pretty cool in my book. Wade Simmons and Nicolas Vouilloz too but at some point you've got to draw the line and not call someone a kid anymore Wink .
  • + 24
 @vinay: nah, I know of a couple of 70yr olds still mucking about on 100km xc rides. And they still have that boyish grins after finishing ahead of me. As long as you're still pedalling, you're still a kid in my book.
  • + 1
 @DrSam: Wade rides one all the time
  • + 5
 @DrSam: A fella never needs to grow up! We just need to learn, when to PRETEND to be a grown up.
  • + 2
 @TamKid: growing up is giving up!
  • + 1
 @trickland: nice, can I have that?
  • + 24
 Thanks @RockyMountainBicycles for making this goodbye article as beautiful as it can be. Photos by Sterling Lorence and Harookz are just so beautiful. Their way of showing the rider and the impressive scenery... You put in the love and it shows. Thanks Rocky, thanks Geoff.
  • + 2
 I like your approach... I want you to become my teacher in finding happyness in life. This is not a sarcasm though in my position after so many years of trolling that statement is meaningless...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: We're not meant to be happy. It's a pretty meaningless endeavor. And, we need negative, sarcastic, cinical people. If the majority of people were like Vinay... Shit. That is a scary thing to imagine.
  • + 1
 @Janosch: I think he is growing stuff...he's too chill, and positive - almost every time. I love this thing from Niki Lauda though... I don't look for happyness, once you think I am so happy, you suddenly have something to lose.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Something's happened to you. Did Sweden put you on their MKUltra project?
  • + 25
 It'll be weird seeing you ride anything but a Rocky, but stoked that you've got big things coming! See you on the trails!
  • + 11
 Wait what,I saw him cruising around Stanley park on that new Electra hybrid 28.75.makes sense now
  • + 12
 you mean 28.99?
  • + 11
 Gotta say, I thought that Geoff would be there till the end with Wade.
  • + 3
 Same thing. It's gonna be weird seeing him on anything else
  • + 9
 FOCUSing on his future! Was good to shred some Rocky Mountain party laps with you buddy! Good luck on the new ride!
  • + 7
 I bought a Slayer because all the ads said that I would ride like Geoff and get all the women. Now what do I do?
  • + 3
 well that's easy, ride like Geoff and get all the women
  • + 9
 the end of an era
  • + 3
 Does anyone else find it strange how much movement there is with riders/brands? I'm too old to have a "favorite" riders, and I want these guys to make good money - careers are short, etc, but it doesn't do much for inspiring brand loyalty.
  • + 5
 That was unexpected. Best of luck on your next chapter!
  • + 1
 OH Man, Gully is on the move!! Always love watching the guy ride, he so on the edge and his riding seems flawless. Went back to my ol dvd collection to watch some segments. Seems like he was on a Cove for some of those segments but they still show how ball's out the guy is when it comes to riding and probably in life is my guess. Good Luck with the future and taking our sport to another level sir! Can't wait to see your next banger video!!!!
  • + 1
 Like every other sport, free agency kills the dynasties...

For some reason we treat them like bike "teams", but a pro switching tennis rackets or golf clubs would not be news. Yet if someone like Wade left RM I would be genuinely shocked and a little sad...
  • + 5
 Gully to Knolly! Hell, everyone cool to Knolly.
  • + 4
 Thanks for the mammaries!!
  • + 0
 I would be sort of bummed if he is off to YT. Not for him off course but YT is contracting all the mtb-legends and familiair names in de scene. In my opinion that collides with their own brand name and I think it’s the easy way to build a rider portfolio. Off course it’s also the most expensive way and they have the moniez to do so. Still a fan of the bikes though.
  • + 1
 Probably parting ways BECAUSE Rocky is doing e bikes. My favourite brand has sold out ... Altitude Powerplay!
  • + 1
 Wow we can really see and feel how difficult these trails are!! Not sure I would survive on them.. :O lol
  • + 1
 Everything seems so rosy on the RMB team, but y is he leaving or is it the case Gully got comfy an bored? ????
  • + 1
 WOW I really love that IXS Trail RS helmet in orange(must be new for 2018/2019), cant wait to order one after release! Smile ))
  • + 1
 Not tried those it but I will for sure. Thanks
  • + 1
 Sad day, Geoff is a friggin legend!
  • + 1
 That was great......nice work on a very proper send-off Rocky!
  • + 1
 This CANUCK can shred! Good luck for the future!
  • + 2
 Whaaaaaaatttttt?!?
  • + 0
 His career went full loop
  • + 1
 YT is my bet
  • + 1
 That's a good last lap.
  • + 0
 KNOLLY???! Its Canadian and Mark Matthews Does not ride for them anymore
  • + 1
 What a bunch of slayers.
  • + 0
 Off to YT I heard
  • + 18
 Already been spotted riding a Focus Sam
  • + 2
 @frampo: I saw him on instagram on a cannondale
  • - 1
 Cutting back to fund the SRAM lawsuit? :-)
  • + 1
 SRAM lawsuit?!?
  • + 1
 @Timo82: Here are some details Timo. www.bicycleretailer.com/north-america/2017/03/01/fox-and-sram-suits-continue-two-states-costs-mount#.WmC6B66nFEY
  • + 2
 those things happen constantly. a big part of behind the scenes stuff. Shimano serves SRAM with cease & desists on little known patents constantly. sometimes it leads to better things, sometimes it leads to more failures.
  • + 1
 Thanks guys! Smile
Below threshold threads are hidden

