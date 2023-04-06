Geoff Gulevich Breaks Femur In Avalanche

Apr 6, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Geoff "Gully" Gulevich shared a harrowing incident on his Instagram earlier today. After triggering a small avalanche, he found himself alone and buried up to his waist, unable to make contact with any of his group. Realizing that his leg was broken (and sideways), he dragged himself 150ft to a safe zone and eventually managed to make verbal contact with his group. After waiting 3 hours due to weather delays, he was rescued by North Shore Rescue and went on to spend 6 days in Lions Gate Hospital.

We are relieved that he is doing well and wish him all the healing vibes for his recovery!


bigquotesSkiing with two experienced and knowledgeable friends in a very familiar zone… I had my skis swept out from under me due to my own slough. It triggered a small slide that tossed me a tree. With things settled, I tried calling for my group but was met with silence. I dug myself out of a waist deep burial to find that my right femur was broken and my leg was completely sideways.Geoff Gulevich





