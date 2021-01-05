Geoff Gulevich Signs with Orbea

Photos: Chris Robanske

“Orbea is excited to welcome Geoff to the family for 2021 and beyond. We feel Gully compliments our brand and will be an asset in continuing to show what Orbea mountain bikes can do outside of the tape. We can't wait to see what he gets into in the years to come."-Parker DeGray, Orbea USAI am extremely excited to announce my partnership with Orbea Bicycles. A brand that has deep roots in the cycling world and is making their presence known in the mountain bike community. With a remarkable showing in the Enduro World Series, Orbea has made it clear, they are a contender and are here to stay.As soon as I hopped on my Rallon, I knew this was going to be great relationship. I fell in love with the beautiful asymmetrical designs, custom painting “MYO” program and the build kits that Orbea has to offer.I can’t wait to showcase the entire Orbea mountain bike and electric mountain bike line, to work with my new teammates and create some incredible stories throughout our adventures.Looking forward to an amazing season and I hope to see you on the trails!@Orbea#OrbeaRallon#Orbea#enduro