Geoff Gulevich Signs with Orbea

Jan 5, 2021
by Geoff Gulevich  
Photos: Chris Robanske

“Orbea is excited to welcome Geoff to the family for 2021 and beyond. We feel Gully compliments our brand and will be an asset in continuing to show what Orbea mountain bikes can do outside of the tape. We can't wait to see what he gets into in the years to come."
-Parker DeGray, Orbea USA


I am extremely excited to announce my partnership with Orbea Bicycles. A brand that has deep roots in the cycling world and is making their presence known in the mountain bike community. With a remarkable showing in the Enduro World Series, Orbea has made it clear, they are a contender and are here to stay.



As soon as I hopped on my Rallon, I knew this was going to be great relationship. I fell in love with the beautiful asymmetrical designs, custom painting “MYO” program and the build kits that Orbea has to offer.

I can’t wait to showcase the entire Orbea mountain bike and electric mountain bike line, to work with my new teammates and create some incredible stories throughout our adventures.


Looking forward to an amazing season and I hope to see you on the trails!

@Orbea #MyOrbea #OrbeaRallon #BuildingAthletes #Orbea #cycling #enduro #mtb


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Orbea Geoff Gulevich


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
81307 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
73460 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
62526 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
55490 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
52699 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
50067 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
46557 views
Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil
41564 views

10 Comments

  • 12 1
 Thats a damn good looking bike. Orbea going large.
  • 8 0
 That Pinkbike Academy guest appearance paid off!
  • 4 2
 Who is this man? I've heard a rumor he is a professional pickleball player.
  • 3 1
 Who uses Maxxis High Roller tires anymore?
  • 2 0
 Whatavez essay. That’s a great winter tire option!
  • 3 0
 Jill Kintner & Bryn Atkinson. I think those two can ride a bike pretty well Wink
  • 2 0
 Stoked to see this!
  • 1 0
 Looks like there will be two teams in 2021: Orbea and Santa Cruz.
  • 1 0
 Congrats buddy.
  • 1 2
 Glad to see a real drivetrain on that there bicycle.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009328
Mobile Version of Website