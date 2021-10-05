Race Report: Geoff Kabush & Laurie Arseneault Go Fastest Day 2 of the 2021 BC Bike Race



Trail Network: Trail Networks, Cartwright and Conkle

Distance Total: 35km (32Km on the clock)

Vertical: 972 meters

Presented By: SHIMANO

STAGES 2 & 3 RESULTS

Stage Results (Stage 2 and 3 Combined Results)

Open Womens

Overall Open Womens Leader – Laurie Arseneault

Open Mens

Overall Open Mens Leader – Andrew L’Esperance

Team of 2 Mixed

Overall Team of 2 Mixed Leaders – Emily Batty, Adam Morka

Results 40+ Women

Overall 40+ Womens Leader – Kimberly Quinlan

Results 40+ Men

Overall 40+ Mens Leader – Eric Tourville

Results 50+ Women

Overall 50+ Womens Leader – Grace Menning

Results 50+ Men

Overall 50+ Men Leader – Paul Berry

Results 60+ Men

Overall 60+ Men Leader - Joe Haegart

Team of 2 Open Mens

Overall Team of 2, Open Mens Leaders – James Clift, Dave Johnson

Team of 2 Veterans 80+

Overall Team of 2, 80+ Leaders – John Bula, Taylor LIttle

Full Results Here

Today's race in Summerland was composed of two-timed stages. This picturesque agricultural valley has amazing mountain biking on either end of it, with Cartwright to the north and Conkle to the south. A small neutral connection of three kilometers between the two mountains enabled racers to rest and refuel before hitting the throttle again for round two of the day. The cool morning air gave way to 18-degree temperatures and bluebird skies providing unparalleled views of the South Okanagan beauty.With yesterday's gnar-fest done and dusted the field of racers is beginning to settle down. Yesterday was costly for some athletes like Karsten Madsen, Geoff Kabush, and Corey Wallace (all three suffered mechanicals in the form of flat tires). They may have lost a chance for the overall, we'll see. That being said, today was another day and another chance to shine. Kabush, the consummate champion, took full advantage and won the day, while Laurie Arseneault floated effortlessly down the trails, and continued to pad her lead. Haley Smith and Katelyn Button are riding strongly in 2nd and 3rd, and this is a stage race with more gnar on the agenda, anything can happen. Four more days remain, with Stage 4 (Day 3) kicking off on Apex Mountain tomorrow, at 10am. The vibe is good, the singletrack plentiful and everyone is breathing easier; excited and happy to get back to good-ol-mountain bike racing.