GeoMetron Teases 140mm S1 Trail Bike With Up To 570mm Reach

GeoMetron has teased a new bike on its social media this past weekend with the 140mm S1 Trail.
The S1 has been designed by GeoMetron to run 140mm of travel with adjustable geometry and the ability to run either 29 or 27.5" wheels with no difference in geo. As with past GeoMetron bikes, the frame, links and pivots have been built by Nicolai in Germany to GeoMetron's specifications. There aren't a lot of details at the moment, but GeoMetron says spec and further information will be provided soon.
|It's time to introduce the GeoMetron S1: A trail bike designed with 140mm travel, adjustable geometry, and easily configurable with 29" or 27.5" rear wheels. The trail focused geometry boasts comfort and efficiency for a long day in the mountains or short sharp loops at your local trails.
The addition of the S1 to our product line offers a taste of GeoMetron’s core principles to riders who have access to a different array of trails. Frame features have an emphasis on robustness and ease for maintenance, with suitably sized and sealed frame pivot bearings as well as frame features that offer adjustment like no other. Build kit specifications and our standards of one to one set up endow the bikes capabilities to munch over miles and to bring a smile to your face, more information on specs to come.
An S1 will accompany you for many seasons built to survive multiple winters. Frame weight and aesthetic are a product of well-engineered frame design crafted by Nicolai honed over 26 years! Industrial shapes are complimented with refined and optimised machined gussets, links and pivots which are all designed and manufactured in house in Germany. Compromising strength, longevity and adjustability for weight is not in the GeoMetron DNA.—GeoMetron
When it comes to frame sizing GeoMetron will have size options available ranging from Small to XXXLarge. The S1's wheelbase starts at 1246mm on the small to a sizeable 1393mm on the XXXLarge. The head angle sits at 64 degrees although the Small and Medium sizes are slightly steeper at 64.3. Seattube angle is 78.3 apart from sizes Small and Medium which again is steeper at 78.6 degrees. Reach across the frames goes from 460mm on the small to a 515mm Large and a massive 570mm on the XXXLarge. Chainstay length also changes across sizes with Small and Medium measuring at 440mm, then 448mm for Large/XLarge and the two biggest sizes get 454mm and 460mm respectively.
Full details for the new bike are expected to be released at the start of May, we will keep you updated when the bike does officially launch.
41 Comments
you aren't wrong in that I would never think a Medium of any brand would be the bike I need. currently on a Large Mondraker and that was a big step back from years of riding XL bikes(of similar or shorter reaches).
I have ridden bikes with 500+ reach numbers and past 505 or so, it's just obviously too big. I cannot figure out who a 570 would be for.....Manut Bol?(aging myself with this reference)
Looks like they just limit the stroke to 57.5 mm. The Saturn 16 uses 60 or 65 mm
Chain-stays on XXXXL loog insanlely long
People get too hung up on weight. Geo, kinematics, and quality/durable frame construction are way more important.
