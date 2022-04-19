GeoMetron Teases 140mm S1 Trail Bike With Up To 570mm Reach

It's time to introduce the GeoMetron S1: A trail bike designed with 140mm travel, adjustable geometry, and easily configurable with 29" or 27.5" rear wheels. The trail focused geometry boasts comfort and efficiency for a long day in the mountains or short sharp loops at your local trails.



The addition of the S1 to our product line offers a taste of GeoMetron’s core principles to riders who have access to a different array of trails. Frame features have an emphasis on robustness and ease for maintenance, with suitably sized and sealed frame pivot bearings as well as frame features that offer adjustment like no other. Build kit specifications and our standards of one to one set up endow the bikes capabilities to munch over miles and to bring a smile to your face, more information on specs to come.



An S1 will accompany you for many seasons built to survive multiple winters. Frame weight and aesthetic are a product of well-engineered frame design crafted by Nicolai honed over 26 years! Industrial shapes are complimented with refined and optimised machined gussets, links and pivots which are all designed and manufactured in house in Germany. Compromising strength, longevity and adjustability for weight is not in the GeoMetron DNA. — GeoMetron