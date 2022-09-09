George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash

George Brannigan just shared on Instagram
that when he was attempting the new on-off feature at Red Bull Hardline, a 40ft gap to a 30ft landing pad before another 40ft gap out of the feature, he crashed and broke his collarbone.
He says the wind gusted just before the take off, picking his front end right up. He couldn't get it down in time before jumping the off and so he went straight over the bars, missing the air bag entirely.
|Heavy day today at @redbulluk #hardline. Had the most bizarre crash, I went into the new on off and the wind gusted just before the take off, you can hear it pick up last minute. Then was a little front end high, which would have been no worries, but then the wind picked my front end right up (I remember think WTF is happening here) then didn’t get it it down in time before jumping the off and went right out the front door. Broken collar bone, but could have been waaay worse!! Lucky I’ve got time to chill and heal up now. Hardline is no joke. REALLY wish I was still up there sending with the crew!!!—George Brannigan
George Brannigan is no stranger to collarbone injuries
. He spent half of the 2017 and most of the 2018 season either with a broken collarbone or recovering from a broken collarbone after breaking the bone 4 times in one year, the first time in July 2017 and then the fourth time in July 2018.
We wish him all the best with his recovery!
I think the course definitely has enough big hits in safer areas that fill that role, and the course should stay more balanced at like 50/50 tech and jumps. Not a fest course with a timer and even worse, scheduling so they have motivations to practice and ride in the wind. Whereas fest series guys would simply call it if the wind was deemed unsafe.
I dunno. Just unlucky I suppose. Lotta boys riding totally fine. But wind inconsistency on anything with this amount of airtime is... It's never easy. Where as the tech and the drops into gulleys with more wind cover will usually be fine.