George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash

Heavy day today at @redbulluk #hardline. Had the most bizarre crash, I went into the new on off and the wind gusted just before the take off, you can hear it pick up last minute. Then was a little front end high, which would have been no worries, but then the wind picked my front end right up (I remember think WTF is happening here) then didn’t get it it down in time before jumping the off and went right out the front door. Broken collar bone, but could have been waaay worse!! Lucky I’ve got time to chill and heal up now. Hardline is no joke. REALLY wish I was still up there sending with the crew!!! — George Brannigan