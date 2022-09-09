George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash

Sep 9, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


George Brannigan just shared on Instagram that when he was attempting the new on-off feature at Red Bull Hardline, a 40ft gap to a 30ft landing pad before another 40ft gap out of the feature, he crashed and broke his collarbone.

He says the wind gusted just before the take off, picking his front end right up. He couldn't get it down in time before jumping the off and so he went straight over the bars, missing the air bag entirely.

bigquotesHeavy day today at @redbulluk #hardline. Had the most bizarre crash, I went into the new on off and the wind gusted just before the take off, you can hear it pick up last minute. Then was a little front end high, which would have been no worries, but then the wind picked my front end right up (I remember think WTF is happening here) then didn’t get it it down in time before jumping the off and went right out the front door. Broken collar bone, but could have been waaay worse!! Lucky I’ve got time to chill and heal up now. Hardline is no joke. REALLY wish I was still up there sending with the crew!!!George Brannigan

George Brannigan is no stranger to collarbone injuries. He spent half of the 2017 and most of the 2018 season either with a broken collarbone or recovering from a broken collarbone after breaking the bone 4 times in one year, the first time in July 2017 and then the fourth time in July 2018.

We wish him all the best with his recovery!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries George Brannigan Hardline DH Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
130131 views
Review: Atherton AM.150.1
76951 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz 5010 Has In-Frame Storage & a Sporty New Haircut
66870 views
Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup
60417 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
55021 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
50630 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022
39740 views
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Final Turn Crash from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
37519 views

20 Comments

  • 35 7
 I know it's cool to watch but man every year I think maybe it's getting too crazy. Hope he heals up ok.
  • 17 1
 This year is actually concerning
  • 2 0
 @dkendy1: I think so, without the weather conditions it'd be awesome but the weather is just not playing ball.
  • 4 1
 @dkendy1: mate that section is almost too heavy... an on/off straight into two 90 footers...
  • 5 4
 Hardline or Rampage will kill someone eventually. Frown
  • 4 2
 The last WC in Italy was more risky
  • 1 0
 Time for Redbull Soft line ???? Its going more and more towards the hospital every year
  • 2 0
 Think the features for riders of this calibre aren’t the issue it’s more trying to hit them in less than perfect conditions. Not sure if the new jumps had been tested either to see if they were safe. Maybe if there were more testing days available and riders were only able to do full runs closer to race day then there would be less pressure to ride when conditions are no good?
  • 1 0
 @Prh: it's not exactly the Isle of man TT. Offcourse it's dangerous that's why it's impressive. It's not killing people every year like motorsports tho
  • 2 0
 @Matt115lamb: Not even close lol I've never seen a WC track with 90 foot doubles or massive road gaps like this and hard line is still full of rocks and steep sections.
  • 2 0
 @Prh: Gee has already ridden it top to bottom a few times before this week. It was tested. The weather just is not great right now. Gee and Bernard were up scouting it out and deciding what could or could not be ridden. Still it is always risky in something like this and they all know it going in.
  • 9 0
 Hardline taking no prisoners this year. Heal up George
  • 5 0
 Much as I absolutely love this years course, I do think it's not conducive to the weather in that area. It's just so wide open, every year they have issues with wind. And if that's the case... We don't really need massive jumps. Especially higher up, especially if there is less tree cover now.

I think the course definitely has enough big hits in safer areas that fill that role, and the course should stay more balanced at like 50/50 tech and jumps. Not a fest course with a timer and even worse, scheduling so they have motivations to practice and ride in the wind. Whereas fest series guys would simply call it if the wind was deemed unsafe.

I dunno. Just unlucky I suppose. Lotta boys riding totally fine. But wind inconsistency on anything with this amount of airtime is... It's never easy. Where as the tech and the drops into gulleys with more wind cover will usually be fine.
  • 7 0
 Damn! that crash sent a chill through me. Heal up bro!
  • 7 3
 Hardline may be gnarlier than Rampage this year. The features seems to be close to the same size but with the added complication of trying to ride everything at race speed.
  • 6 1
 The spectacl society will finish by killing one rider.....
  • 1 0
 Heal up quick Big Dog. Randomly, heart rate monitors on these riders would be interesting (not because of the crash, just in general)
  • 2 0
 Red bull Hospitalline
  • 1 0
 He was attempting the Super Bruni
  • 1 1
 why you do this george





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009240
Mobile Version of Website