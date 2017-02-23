George Brannigan: Hucking Hell - Video

Feb 23, 2017 at 12:47
Feb 23, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Watch in complete dismay as George Brannigan hucks his Commencal Supreme into next week, and then some, down in New Zealand.


MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles
Must Read This Week
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
86987 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
70483 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
63196 views
Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube
56931 views
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
56278 views
Norco Range 9.2 - First Ride
49681 views
2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…
48672 views
Shimano Announces Affordable Deore M6000 Group and a Wide Range SLX Option
43153 views






114 Comments

  • + 159
 Pinkbike needs more Brannigan and fewer mopeds... Now i'm going to listen to Lemmy.
  • + 13
 Bomber edit!!!!! Loved it! (Lemme help you with your song choice ;-). )
  • + 13
 i just hit replay 3x
  • + 3
 lol i dream of going that fast And then some people dream of having an e bike that goes that fast...
  • + 2
 It is cool to see pros riding and feeding us some good videos, during off season .. now i'm waiting for Danny whips! thank you pros !
  • + 3
 Who is the drummer of the song?
  • + 5
 Whats with commencal and having like the best edits on this site?
  • + 2
 @ryanandrewrogers: Sooo true
  • + 70
 I would of Fucking Fell
  • + 3
 Nicely done!
  • - 24
flag Kioer (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Its "would have" you idiot
  • + 27
 @Kioer:
"Would've" you biscuit head.
  • + 66
 @FUbob: You are both right, and you are also both a*sholes. Smile
  • + 31
 It's "levi-OH-sa".
  • + 2
 holy huck
  • + 9
 @Kioer: Would've'd!!! And if you're gonna call random internet people idiots and correct their grammar, maybe you should learn the difference between its and it's?
  • - 4
flag Kioer (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jts429: Do you even know what a contraction is? The correct grammar is would have or would've. Would've'd is not even close to a word, even spell check tells you that it is wrong. Not to mention your three exclamation points. It's like you want people to see how dumb you are.
  • + 3
 wut?
  • + 2
 lol
  • + 52
 I believe that first gap was the one Stevie busted his ankle on?
  • + 1
 That's exactly what I was thinking, played back a few times, can totally see doing some damage if you cased from that viewpoint. Not saying I would ever attempt that gap. Sick edit.
  • + 2
 Thats the first thing I noticed
  • + 2
 Chainsaw rides on..... LLCS!
  • + 30
 that first shot #LongLiveChainsaw


sick shreddit
  • + 27
 commencal videos .. sick as always
  • + 2
 I don't understand how they always pull off such a good edit
  • + 2
 @ryanandrewrogers: They don't pair it with shit music.
  • + 23
 That's exactly how I ride. Then when I hit a right hand berm,my head hits the bedroom table and I wake up.
  • + 22
 Hucking Hell! This guy Fast!

Best video I've seen in a while! Smile
  • + 14
 Yeah, he is pretty fast. He should race world cups or something....
  • + 3
 @bigtim: OMG now there's an idea Eek
  • + 3
 Maybe start a crowdfunding campaign to get him to world cups in 2017?
#GetGeorgeIn
  • - 19
flag darkmuncan (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Loki87: #cough he is already on UCI 2017 roster... with the rest of these awesome peeps

CVN | COMMENCAL / VALLNORD | E-MTB | FRA | DH
- BRANNIGAN George
- NICOLE Myriam
- RUFFIN Gaetan
- RUFFIN Thibaut
- THIRION Rémi
  • + 20
 @darkmuncan:
#cough check sarcasm filter Wink
  • + 21
 Holy shit, he's damn near ripping the tires off the rim
  • + 18
 Whoa, he has hammering. The biggest thing I thought of was "damn that bike is quiet", other than the buzz and the sounds of tires being ripped straight off the rim every damn turn there was no bike noise.
  • + 17
 Of course the bike's quiet, it's in the air 90% of the time ;D
  • + 15
 I once read an article that suggested the 8" of suspension travel made it difficult to get enough pop off of a small lip and could lead to coming up short. I guess George didn't read that article.
Great soundtrack by the way.
  • + 14
 I dont get why people get so psyched from some Blairwitch Project style Semenuk flick where he's pretty smooth for like 15 sec. Enter this guy who just keeps the smoothness flowing until everybody's satisfied.
  • + 1
 +1 on this
  • + 11
 Bike + Dirt is also the BEST soundtrack to any video.

He seriously sounds like a Jet Flyover @ 2:07
  • + 9
 If Amazon sold a white noise machine that looped the sounds from this video, I would buy it. I would even fund a kickstarter..
  • + 10
 That first jump immediately made me think of Stevie. Didn't expect to get such feels from this video.
  • + 4
 What we all think we look like when we ride a good line. That was awesome!!
  • + 5
 On the weekends they call him George Sendigan
  • + 5
 BRAPPIGAN!
  • + 3
 Good amount of slow mo used , also did he almost rooster tail his front wheel? Legend
  • + 4
 What the huck!!!! hahaha fucking hell, that's some damn good riding!
  • + 4
 Damn summer, where are YOU!!!!
  • + 1
 By the looks of this video it is all in new Zealand
  • + 1
 I would give a left nut to be Brannigan. He can have more fun than normal humans have. straight rip clip from start to finish, thanks for the video!
  • + 1
 woohoo, finally....a video to get stocked on....i love brannigan's raw edits, hopefully we'll be lucky to get some more before the season, keep it up commencal
  • + 3
 That my friends is how you shred a dh bike!
  • + 1
 Turned off music to watch video. Hit play and realized it was a raw edit. Turned back on metal and watched the rest. Another amazing video, gets me so hyped to ride.
  • + 4
 the V4 is a sexy whip.
  • + 3
 commencal dh team on ixs next year?
  • + 1
 OH MY GOD THAT WAS AWESOME! I need more of this! Greatest bike ad ever! I am fully erect!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 What great riding. I'd be thrilled if I could ride half as smooth as he does.
  • + 1
 What a F'n BOSS! That hit @2:05 was insane. He looks like a skier/boarder on a 90ft gap in the park. Steezed out to the max!
  • + 1
 I appreciate a good soundtrack as much as the next guy..... but damn, more videos like this please!
  • + 1
 has the same feel as flying diamond in Steamboat CO- Same look and feel to the trails minus the massive hits... lol
  • + 1
 I favorited this before I even watched it. And every other George Brannigan vid for that matter. Silky smooth!
  • + 2
 Thought that was me around Swinley for a minute !
  • + 1
 The noise that you think is his tires on the hardpack is actually miniature rocket boosters.
  • + 2
 I don't think his brakes are working.....
  • + 1
 Thoroughly impressed with riding and filming...direct sales companies know how to make bangers for some reason it seems.
  • + 2
 finally, clips as they should be, full braaap with NO SLO MO!
  • + 1
 I give it a solid 10 on the old HuckSauce-O-Meter!
  • + 1
 thank god, no cheesy soundtracks or slow mo's for once
  • + 2
 facebook link ? the hell
  • + 1
 He made it look soooo easy and natural.
  • + 1
 Holy hucking hell!!! That dude is fast!
  • + 1
 "Tires for sale. Side knobs destroyed but center tread in good shape."
  • + 2
 Nice and ranchy
  • + 0
 Is this a new video??? Think I've seen this before. If not it looks really familiar.
  • + 1
 No, but this time of year there are tons of edits that come out of this bike park. This time last year, there was a flood of them, especially with that step up between the pines.
  • + 3
 None of which I am complaining about one bit
  • + 1
 Great skills ! Great video !
  • + 1
 so smooth, yet so mean -excellent. whats that song ? I need it
  • + 1
 I don't ride down shit i jump the whole damn thing!
  • + 1
 Did anyone notice he was wearing stussy socks
  • + 1
 thumbs up emogi eh yes boi!
  • + 1
 brannigan sends it! always look forward to his edits
  • + 1
 nutty!!! more nuts then chucky peanut butter
  • + 1
 Nice edit! I don't even ride that well in my dreams!
  • + 1
 #HuckToIncline

flat is so 2016
  • + 1
 wow that bike sounds amazing
  • + 1
 Wow! Impressive! We love it RAW!
  • + 2
 Remy who? Go kiwi \m/
  • + 1
 "Fewer mopeds" lol ebikes ha
  • + 1
 Hucking up the berms lvl pro
  • + 1
 goddamn I could use some of this right now.
  • + 1
 My kind of edit, no music just the sound of the ride.
  • + 2
 Call him Mister Steeze!
  • + 2
 Holy Guacamole!
  • + 1
 I hope his mother doesn't watch this. Should would not approve.
  • + 2
 Looking Effortless
  • + 1
 i think he was in the air more than on the ground!!
  • + 1
 Biggest talent around!
  • + 0
 Why is a huck-to-manual so appealing?
  • + 1
 ON FIRE!!!!!
  • + 1
 Teach me master !
  • + 1
 LITTTTTT
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.070203
Mobile Version of Website