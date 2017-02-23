Pinkbike.com
George Brannigan: Hucking Hell - Video
Feb 23, 2017 at 12:47
Feb 23, 2017
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Watch in complete dismay as George Brannigan hucks his Commencal Supreme into next week, and then some, down in New Zealand.
114 Comments
+ 159
torero
(12 hours ago)
Pinkbike needs more Brannigan and fewer mopeds... Now i'm going to listen to Lemmy.
[Reply]
+ 13
cunning-linguist
(12 hours ago)
Bomber edit!!!!! Loved it! (Lemme help you with your song choice ;-). )
[Reply]
+ 13
fullbug
(11 hours ago)
i just hit replay 3x
[Reply]
+ 3
thedriftisreal
(9 hours ago)
lol i dream of going that fast And then some people dream of having an e bike that goes that fast...
[Reply]
+ 2
cikudh
(8 hours ago)
It is cool to see pros riding and feeding us some good videos, during off season .. now i'm waiting for Danny whips! thank you pros !
[Reply]
+ 3
chyu
(5 hours ago)
Who is the drummer of the song?
[Reply]
+ 5
ryanandrewrogers
(3 hours ago)
Whats with commencal and having like the best edits on this site?
[Reply]
+ 2
Brainthecrazyfreerider
(3 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: Sooo true
[Reply]
+ 70
bookieboy100
(12 hours ago)
I would of Fucking Fell
[Reply]
+ 3
bigburd
(11 hours ago)
Nicely done!
[Reply]
- 24
Kioer
(11 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Its "would have" you idiot
[Reply]
+ 27
FUbob
(11 hours ago)
@Kioer
:
"Would've" you biscuit head.
[Reply]
+ 66
piman
(10 hours ago)
@FUbob
: You are both right, and you are also both a*sholes.
[Reply]
+ 31
iamamodel
(10 hours ago)
It's "levi-OH-sa".
[Reply]
+ 2
thedriftisreal
(9 hours ago)
holy huck
[Reply]
+ 9
jts429
(5 hours ago)
@Kioer
: Would've'd!!! And if you're gonna call random internet people idiots and correct their grammar, maybe you should learn the difference between its and it's?
[Reply]
- 4
Kioer
(4 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@jts429
: Do you even know what a contraction is? The correct grammar is would have or would've. Would've'd is not even close to a word, even spell check tells you that it is wrong. Not to mention your three exclamation points. It's like you want people to see how dumb you are.
[Reply]
+ 3
FUbob
(4 hours ago)
wut?
[Reply]
+ 2
loopie
(2 hours ago)
lol
[Reply]
+ 52
Bomadics
(11 hours ago)
I believe that first gap was the one Stevie busted his ankle on?
[Reply]
+ 1
Wilito
(8 hours ago)
That's exactly what I was thinking, played back a few times, can totally see doing some damage if you cased from that viewpoint. Not saying I would ever attempt that gap. Sick edit.
[Reply]
+ 2
tkrug
(6 hours ago)
Thats the first thing I noticed
[Reply]
+ 2
pedaldragger
(4 hours ago)
Chainsaw rides on..... LLCS!
[Reply]
+ 30
RedBurn
(11 hours ago)
that first shot
#LongLiveChainsaw
sick shreddit
[Reply]
+ 27
lubigeorgiev
(12 hours ago)
commencal videos .. sick as always
[Reply]
+ 2
ryanandrewrogers
(3 hours ago)
I don't understand how they always pull off such a good edit
[Reply]
+ 2
kaotickelly
(3 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: They don't pair it with shit music.
[Reply]
+ 23
nozes
(11 hours ago)
That's exactly how I ride. Then when I hit a right hand berm,my head hits the bedroom table and I wake up.
[Reply]
+ 22
Scotj009
(12 hours ago)
Hucking Hell! This guy Fast!
Best video I've seen in a while!
[Reply]
+ 14
bigtim
(11 hours ago)
Yeah, he is pretty fast. He should race world cups or something....
[Reply]
+ 3
Scotj009
(11 hours ago)
@bigtim
: OMG now there's an idea
[Reply]
+ 3
Loki87
(10 hours ago)
Maybe start a crowdfunding campaign to get him to world cups in 2017?
#GetGeorgeIn
[Reply]
- 19
darkmuncan
(8 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Loki87
:
#cough
he is already on UCI 2017 roster... with the rest of these awesome peeps
CVN | COMMENCAL / VALLNORD | E-MTB | FRA | DH
- BRANNIGAN George
- NICOLE Myriam
- RUFFIN Gaetan
- RUFFIN Thibaut
- THIRION Rémi
[Reply]
+ 20
Loki87
(8 hours ago)
@darkmuncan
:
#cough
check sarcasm filter
[Reply]
+ 21
poozank
(12 hours ago)
Holy shit, he's damn near ripping the tires off the rim
[Reply]
+ 18
jasbushey
(11 hours ago)
Whoa, he has hammering. The biggest thing I thought of was "damn that bike is quiet", other than the buzz and the sounds of tires being ripped straight off the rim every damn turn there was no bike noise.
[Reply]
+ 17
markjaggard
(8 hours ago)
Of course the bike's quiet, it's in the air 90% of the time ;D
[Reply]
+ 15
mxjeremy
(10 hours ago)
I once read an article that suggested the 8" of suspension travel made it difficult to get enough pop off of a small lip and could lead to coming up short. I guess George didn't read that article.
Great soundtrack by the way.
[Reply]
+ 14
lubb1
(11 hours ago)
I dont get why people get so psyched from some Blairwitch Project style Semenuk flick where he's pretty smooth for like 15 sec. Enter this guy who just keeps the smoothness flowing until everybody's satisfied.
[Reply]
+ 1
dro-cfr
(6 hours ago)
+1 on this
[Reply]
+ 11
darkmuncan
(10 hours ago)
Bike + Dirt is also the BEST soundtrack to any video.
He seriously sounds like a Jet Flyover @ 2:07
[Reply]
+ 9
mattlikespizza
(11 hours ago)
If Amazon sold a white noise machine that looped the sounds from this video, I would buy it. I would even fund a kickstarter..
[Reply]
+ 10
dancingwhale
(12 hours ago)
That first jump immediately made me think of Stevie. Didn't expect to get such feels from this video.
[Reply]
+ 4
ra-8
(12 hours ago)
What we all think we look like when we ride a good line. That was awesome!!
[Reply]
+ 5
scottyrides5
(11 hours ago)
On the weekends they call him George Sendigan
[Reply]
+ 5
Edgy77
(11 hours ago)
BRAPPIGAN!
[Reply]
+ 3
fabsmf
(10 hours ago)
Good amount of slow mo used , also did he almost rooster tail his front wheel? Legend
[Reply]
+ 4
PaulinhoCascavel
(12 hours ago)
What the huck!!!! hahaha fucking hell, that's some damn good riding!
[Reply]
+ 4
steelpolish
(9 hours ago)
Damn summer, where are YOU!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
ibishreddin
(4 hours ago)
By the looks of this video it is all in new Zealand
[Reply]
+ 1
papaweelie
(4 hours ago)
I would give a left nut to be Brannigan. He can have more fun than normal humans have. straight rip clip from start to finish, thanks for the video!
[Reply]
+ 1
icespec
(9 hours ago)
woohoo, finally....a video to get stocked on....i love brannigan's raw edits, hopefully we'll be lucky to get some more before the season, keep it up commencal
[Reply]
+ 3
Slice-n-dicedh
(10 hours ago)
That my friends is how you shred a dh bike!
[Reply]
+ 1
Deep-Friar
(10 hours ago)
Turned off music to watch video. Hit play and realized it was a raw edit. Turned back on metal and watched the rest. Another amazing video, gets me so hyped to ride.
[Reply]
+ 4
nismo325
(10 hours ago)
the V4 is a sexy whip.
[Reply]
+ 3
hdeboissard
(12 hours ago)
commencal dh team on ixs next year?
[Reply]
+ 1
Twoplanker110
(10 hours ago)
OH MY GOD THAT WAS AWESOME! I need more of this! Greatest bike ad ever! I am fully erect!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
jonbrady85
(12 hours ago)
What great riding. I'd be thrilled if I could ride half as smooth as he does.
[Reply]
+ 1
integralnz
(8 hours ago)
What a F'n BOSS! That hit @2:05 was insane. He looks like a skier/boarder on a 90ft gap in the park. Steezed out to the max!
[Reply]
+ 1
llumley
(8 hours ago)
I appreciate a good soundtrack as much as the next guy..... but damn, more videos like this please!
[Reply]
+ 1
logic007
(2 hours ago)
has the same feel as flying diamond in Steamboat CO- Same look and feel to the trails minus the massive hits... lol
[Reply]
+ 1
churchpedalbike
(7 hours ago)
I favorited this before I even watched it. And every other George Brannigan vid for that matter. Silky smooth!
[Reply]
+ 2
Matt115lamb
(12 hours ago)
Thought that was me around Swinley for a minute !
[Reply]
+ 1
FlowTheory
(9 hours ago)
The noise that you think is his tires on the hardpack is actually miniature rocket boosters.
[Reply]
+ 2
Ryanostink
(11 hours ago)
I don't think his brakes are working.....
[Reply]
+ 1
Jackson900
(11 hours ago)
Thoroughly impressed with riding and filming...direct sales companies know how to make bangers for some reason it seems.
[Reply]
+ 2
coupstair
(11 hours ago)
finally, clips as they should be, full braaap with NO SLO MO!
[Reply]
+ 1
H-Sauce
(6 hours ago)
I give it a solid 10 on the old HuckSauce-O-Meter!
[Reply]
+ 1
ohrourkee
(7 hours ago)
thank god, no cheesy soundtracks or slow mo's for once
[Reply]
+ 2
hardyk
(11 hours ago)
facebook link ? the hell
[Reply]
+ 1
Biguc
(11 hours ago)
He made it look soooo easy and natural.
[Reply]
+ 1
milken
(8 hours ago)
Holy hucking hell!!! That dude is fast!
[Reply]
+ 1
RVD604
(6 hours ago)
"Tires for sale. Side knobs destroyed but center tread in good shape."
[Reply]
+ 2
markar
(5 hours ago)
Nice and ranchy
[Reply]
+ 0
DHaddict82
(11 hours ago)
Is this a new video??? Think I've seen this before. If not it looks really familiar.
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(11 hours ago)
No, but this time of year there are tons of edits that come out of this bike park. This time last year, there was a flood of them, especially with that step up between the pines.
[Reply]
+ 3
bizutch
(11 hours ago)
None of which I am complaining about one bit
[Reply]
+ 1
evildos
(42 mins ago)
Great skills ! Great video !
[Reply]
+ 1
optimumnotmaximum
(36 mins ago)
so smooth, yet so mean -excellent. whats that song ? I need it
[Reply]
+ 1
bcolumbia
(3 hours ago)
I don't ride down shit i jump the whole damn thing!
[Reply]
+ 1
jules5
(4 hours ago)
Did anyone notice he was wearing stussy socks
[Reply]
+ 1
jacko101
(5 hours ago)
thumbs up emogi eh yes boi!
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(12 hours ago)
brannigan sends it! always look forward to his edits
[Reply]
+ 1
J-BIRD874
(10 hours ago)
nutty!!! more nuts then chucky peanut butter
[Reply]
+ 1
charmingbob
(9 hours ago)
Nice edit! I don't even ride that well in my dreams!
[Reply]
+ 1
darkmuncan
(10 hours ago)
#HuckToIncline
flat is so 2016
[Reply]
+ 1
DHsender4life
(10 hours ago)
wow that bike sounds amazing
[Reply]
+ 1
jory666
(10 hours ago)
Wow! Impressive! We love it RAW!
[Reply]
+ 2
samoooli
(10 hours ago)
Remy who? Go kiwi \m/
[Reply]
+ 1
Bombscarebaird
(11 hours ago)
"Fewer mopeds" lol ebikes ha
[Reply]
+ 1
El-Irzorro
(11 hours ago)
Hucking up the berms lvl pro
[Reply]
+ 1
gclarida
(12 hours ago)
goddamn I could use some of this right now.
[Reply]
+ 1
KuroHada
(9 hours ago)
My kind of edit, no music just the sound of the ride.
[Reply]
+ 2
cool3
(11 hours ago)
Call him Mister Steeze!
[Reply]
+ 2
shadfly
(9 hours ago)
Holy Guacamole!
[Reply]
+ 1
SusanLycra
(11 hours ago)
I hope his mother doesn't watch this. Should would not approve.
[Reply]
+ 2
robito
(12 hours ago)
Looking Effortless
[Reply]
+ 1
darleck8
(9 hours ago)
i think he was in the air more than on the ground!!
[Reply]
+ 1
francescopetrucci
(41 mins ago)
Biggest talent around!
[Reply]
+ 0
NRogers27
(9 hours ago)
Why is a huck-to-manual so appealing?
[Reply]
+ 1
jrcd
(3 hours ago)
ON FIRE!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
cndhbrider
Plus
(6 hours ago)
Teach me master !
[Reply]
+ 1
Bear74
(15 mins ago)
LITTTTTT
[Reply]
- 30
DandelionDan
(11 hours ago)
Can we please accept the fact that raw edits aren't cool anymore?
[Reply]
+ 12
murfio
(11 hours ago)
This one is way cooler than you cunty bollocks.
[Reply]
+ 11
anchoricex
(11 hours ago)
lol fuck off raw edits are awesome.
[Reply]
+ 3
iamamodel
(10 hours ago)
"Blame it on my A.D.D..."
Naaaahhh...
[Reply]
- 4
lumpfboldbiker121
(10 hours ago)
Pretty much the same stuff as every year.
[Reply]
+ 10
iamamodel
(10 hours ago)
And it is worth the wait every year.
[Reply]
- 5
lumpfboldbiker121
(10 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@iamamodel
: you can watch the brannigan - queenstown vid from last year. And from Kerr, Jackson, etc. Everytime the same shots of the same hucks, doubles, drifts etc. So this vid for me is just another queenstown of a pro doing the already known stuff...
[Reply]
+ 1
tomlynchwatson
(7 hours ago)
@lumpfboldbiker121
: Ha yeh I am starting to recognise every little bump now. "Raj, your dinners ready!" Reece Potter is still king I think
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tUJ-S5OVYw
www.pinkbike.com/video/430932
[Reply]
+ 0
sunday06
(7 hours ago)
the riding is insane, but i'm tired of seeing people entering corners late and blowing up the berms for show. if you want to see some roost, watch dirt bike vids.
[Reply]
+ 2
logic007
(2 hours ago)
@sunday06
: its the new jam bro. If you dont like it stick to just racing vids. sometimes still faster to blast the berm... oh wait its functional and form.... loook out brobermskis blowtastic is real and here to stay.
[Reply]
+ 1
logic007
(2 hours ago)
@tomlynchwatson
: another level- wowsa- both solid but ya
[Reply]
